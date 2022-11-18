Read full article on original website
Related
Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, over a year after he bonded out of jail child sex charges and fled, authorities in Texas said.
Idaho murder victim's sister says she called man 7 times night of slayings: Report
The sister of Kaylee Goncalvez, one of the four University of Idaho homicide victims, says she called a man named Jack six times before she was killed.
Texas jury awards $21 million to family of man left in vegetative state after routine surgery
The family of a Texas man who was left in a vegetative state after what was supposed to be routine leg surgery has been awarded $21 million by a Texas jury.
Death Row Inmate Tracy Beatty Shares Final Words Before Lethal Injection
According to the New York Post, Tracy Beatty, 61, shared his final words before being executed via lethal injection in Texas on Nov. 9. “See you on the other side,” he said according to the outlet.
The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row
Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre
The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
Woman who said cops hadn’t seen 'anyone as pretty as her' is now accused of killing her mother
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman who previously allegedly dined and dashed at an airport Chili’s last month now stands accused of killing her 62-year-old mother. According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on Oct. 26 at around 2:34 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 10100 block of June Flower Drive to a report of an injured resident. At the scene, officers reportedly found a woman with multiple lacerations, and she was pronounced dead.
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild for 1993 "torture" slaying of girlfriend's 3-year-old son
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was declared dead at 10:24 a.m. Fairchild, an ex-Marine, was convicted of killing Adam...
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
Mother accused of handcuffing and starving children extradited back to Harris County
Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was extradited from Louisiana over the weekend and booked in jail. She and her boyfriend are accused of horrific abuse against her own children.
Body found of father who disappeared after travelling to Texas for son’s liver transplant
The body of a young Oklahoma father was found weeks after he travelled with his family to Texas for his son’s liver transplant. The remains of 28-year-old Ridge Cole were discovered in the Brays Bayou River, the recovery nonprofit Texas EquuSearch confirmed to ABC13 on Tuesday. Cole was last seen on Friday in the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard in the Texas Medical Center after he went for a walk. He had travelled to Houston with his wife and 13-month-old son, who was receiving a liver transplant. His wife unsuccessfully attempted to locate him as the evening progressed and...
Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free
Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
When A 5-Year-Old Refused To Put A Fork In The Trash, The Teacher Dragged Them By Their Hair: Police
A teacher in Texas faces criminal charges and is accused of dragging a child across a room by her hair, Radar has learned.The alleged incident happened in the Houston Independent School District and involved a 5-year-old child, according to KTRK.Police said that surveillance video showed the 44-year-old teacher, Jenny Alicia Dominguez, showed her dragging the child by the hair and arm across the ground.A witness told police the incident happened after the elementary school student refused to throw a fork in the garbage, according to the report. The witness said that the teacher told the tot, “Don’t be a brat.”She...
Killer laughs, jokes during execution in Arizona
By all accounts, the 76-year-old was unusually upbeat during the execution, chuckling several times and smiling broadly while waving to the people who had gathered to witness his death.
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
Tennessee woman who shot homeless man sentenced to nearly year of probation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman who shot a homeless man five years ago in Nashville’s Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation. Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, who was living in Nashville in 2017, was convicted of reckless endangerment in the shooting of Gerald Melton, now 59, WZTV reported. She was sentenced on Thursday to 11 months and 29 days of probation, according to The Tennessean.
A Florida school employee pressed charges against a 10-year-old student who she alleged groped
"We're talking about a 10-year-old being kicked out of school for what possibly could have been an accident," his grandmother, Lakesha Hollins, said.
"No justice served": Family slams sentence given to ex-Philly cop for killing unarmed Black man
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The Plowden family does not feel justice was served, but they're ready to heal after an emotional day in court Thursday.A judge sentenced former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch to 11 and a half to 23 months in prison for the killing of Dennis Plowden, an unarmed Black man, in 2017. Family members and District Attorney Larry Krasner objected to the length of the sentence."My brother died in vain and we waited five long years to have no justice served at all," said Diamond Plowden, Plowden's sister."I was far from surprised, but I was very disappointed," said...
Her Execution Was Stayed Just Days Before Her Scheduled Death: Melissa Lucio
The first time I ever heard the name Melissa Lucio was when Kim Kardashian tweeted about her and how she was innocent and should not be executed — which is kind of sad, but at least Kim is using her time to tweet about things that actually matter. But what really caught my attention, was when Melissa’s story began to be shared around the true-crime community, there were several comments from people who actually lived in the area where Melissa is from who stated that they firmly believe Melissa did the crime she is accused of. As it stands now, Melissa Lucio is on death row for the alleged 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.
Fox News
867K+
Followers
5K+
Post
685M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0