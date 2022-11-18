Read full article on original website
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan recently welcomed the newest member of the state of Maryland’s partnership with America’s VetDogs to the State House in Annapolis. Named as a surprise tribute to the state’s commitment to helping wounded veterans, ‘Hogan’ is currently being trained by incarcerated individuals at the Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown as part of an innovative partnership between America’s VetDogs and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS). The newest VetDog-in-training will learn more than 100 commands in order to one day work as a service dog for a disabled veteran.
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week announced that the Consumer Protection Division along with 39 other attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. The settlement – the largest amount paid to state attorneys general in a privacy investigation – also contains injunctive terms that will require Google to make it easier for consumers to manage their privacy settings when using Google products. Maryland’s share of the settlement is $8.6 million.
