ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

‘The Stress Is Getting To Him’: Christopher Meloni Begging Mariska Hargitay To Save 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'

Christopher Meloni believes his pal Mariska Hargitay could help raise the ratings of his Law & Order: Organized Crime, RadarOnline.com has learned. A Benson/Stabler reunion is always a fan favorite, and the Sept. 22 Law & Order: SVU/Law & Order: Organized Crime three-hour cross-over didn’t disappoint, pulling in over 7 million total viewers. But on its own, Organized Crime stumbles in the ratings, and insiders reveal Meloni is worried.“The fans aren’t loving his show and the poor ratings have got him panicking,” said a source. “The stress is getting to him.” Sources said that Meloni has a plan to save...
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Fans Losing It Over Stabler’s Shocking Benson Admission

Law & Order fans are amped up about a recent admission from Elliot Stabler regarding Olivia Benson and, boy, there’s something happening. In a recent episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, we happen to see Stabler, played by Chris Meloni, have a moment with Tia Leonetti, an old acquaintance, placed by Ayelet Zurer. This was during a case. Stabler and Leonetti worked together when Stabler was in Italy.
Looper

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Says Mariska Hargitay Can Never Stop Laughing On Set

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is a series that explores dark themes, but another significant aspect of the show is the camaraderie between the officers working at the Manhattan Special Victims Unit. Although characters have come and gone over the years, the cast has retained that sense of unity. Change is again on the horizon, as Kelli Giddish will soon be exiting the series after playing Detective Amanda Rollins since 2011 (via Variety). Now that we finally know which episode of "Law & Order: SVU" will be her last, fans are gearing up for the character's departure.
TVLine

Law & Order: Organized Crime's Stabler Drunkenly Admits That He's in Love — 'EO' Hive, Assemble (and Watch!)

Are we inching ever closer to that parallel universe, or what? Near the start of this week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler greeted his Italian partner Tia as she ambled out of his bedroom the morning after the events of the previous episode. As the friends/co-workers discussed her hangover and the amount of grappa they’d imbibed the previous evening, we learned two important pieces of information: 1) Despite his attraction to Tia and vice-versa, Elliot slept on the couch; and 2) their drunken conversation yielded a truth that even Elliot didn’t remember he’d admitted. As Stabler joked about how Tia...
tvinsider.com

Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Accidentally Reveal Who Wins Tournament of Champions?

The finals of Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions are underway, as Andrew He won the first game on Monday (November 14). But some fans are wondering if the show has already accidentally spoiled the tournament’s ultimate winner. On the official Jeopardy website, the TOC page displays the finals matchup...
The Independent

America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44

America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
GoldDerby

Who will win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31? Let’s size up the final 4

Unlike the past few installments, “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31 has gone chalk. The three front-runners in Week 1 — Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio and Gabby Windey — remained that way throughout as they and their respective partners were the only couples to top the leaderboard this season. There was no shocking elimination, even with two double eliminations without a judges’ save, and all three made the final, alongside Shangela, a fan favorite who has improved throughout the past nine weeks. The four will hit the dance floor two more times on Monday’s finale — for a redemption routine...
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.

Comments / 0

Community Policy