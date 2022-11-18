Read full article on original website
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
clevelandurbannews.com
Black leaders say 'nothing' as St Vincent Charity Hospital in downtown Cleveland closes its inpatient and emergency room services....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
St read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-St Vincent Charity Hospital, a hospital located in the city's Central Neighborhood near downtown Cleveland that serves poor people and Black people disproportionately, closed its inpatient and emergency room services on Nov 15, upsetting some Black residents of Cleveland who say Black leaders said little to nothing about the closing.
CSU revamp includes demolishing Wolstein Center: The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Rhodes Tower isn’t going anywhere. But the 20-story Cleveland State University landmark would transition from academic space to residential under the school’s new master plan. The university aims to add...
rejournals.com
Faber-Castell USA chooses Ohio city for its 143,000-square-foot office, distribution center
Writing and drawing supply company Faber-Castell USA Inc, has selected its new headquarters, a 143,000-square-foot office and distribution center in Independence, Ohio. Since 1999, Faber-Castell USA has been headquartered in Cleveland, as a result of the purchase of Cleveland-based company Creativity for Kids. Faber-Castell has 85 employees that will be joining them in their new facility, with plans to add an additional 15 new jobs with the move.
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
City of Cleveland selects James Corner Field Operations, designer of Public Square renovation, for new downtown lakefront master plan
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The City of Cleveland announced Friday that it has selected James Corner Field Operations, the New York-based landscape architecture firm that designed the 2016 renovation of Public Square, to lead a broad new master plan for the city’s downtown lakefront. Field Operations is known widely...
Cleveland Division of Fire mourns the loss of veteran firefighter killed on I-90
Tetrick served the city of Cleveland for more than 27 years, most of that time with Engine 22 on the city's eastside.
Federal rental assistance, expiring next month, expected to tally $108M in Cuyahoga County since start of pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After two and a half years and distributions totaling tens of millions of dollars, emergency rental assistance tied to the COVID-19 pandemic is ending in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. Those still in need have until Dec. 2 to submit new applications for rental assistance to CHN...
WKYC
A solution for failing teeth!
Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke from Oral Design Cleveland about full-arch dental implants and a solution for failing teeth. (Sponsored by Oral Design Cleveland)
The Afternoon Club nears 125 years in Medina
MEDINA, Ohio -- Medina is home to a unique, historic and enduring group called the Afternoon Club, where women -- exclusively -- meet to discuss literature and important news, issues and topics. The club, founded on Oct. 21, 1898, by Bessie McDowell Hewes and Mary Shepard Griesinger, will reach its...
Middleburg Heights commission approves Vitalia preliminary plan
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The preliminary plan for a Vitalia Active Adult Community slated for 19150 Bagley Road received approval at the Planning Commission’s Nov. 9 meeting. Company representatives first brought the project concept to the city more than a year ago.
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra announces $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Orchestra isn’t the only entity at Severance Music Center receiving major gifts of late. No, on Saturday, the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) announced that it, too, is well supported by the community, noting a new $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund. The gift, which will come in the form of endowment funds, ensures that the high-level training ensemble continues to operate for generations to come.
Rising costs impact local snowplowing companies, leading to increased prices
Inflation is making some local snow companies’ jobs more costly this year. When we asked two owners what's the biggest factor driving up costs for their businesses, they pointed to prices at the pump.
Cuyahoga, rest of Greater Cleveland counties remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, for the second week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Overall, Ohio improved with 73 counties designated green, for low COVID-19 spread. It was the most Ohio...
Cuyahoga Council to consider applying Executive-Elect Ronayne’s promised ARPA dollars to fund new jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Four members of Cuyahoga County Council are seeking to take stimulus dollars they’d once set aside for the next county executive and lock them into funding for a new county jail and courthouse. Their new ordinance proposes transferring the county’s remaining $53.6 million in uncommitted...
Tremont townhouse with downtown skyline views can be yours for under $700K: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In real estate, location is everything. And in Cleveland, Tremont is one of the best. Located a stone’s throw from downtown, easily accessible from three major highways and yet nestled in its own corner of the city, the neighborhood is one the region’s most eclectic, brimming with trendy restaurants, bars, art galleries and boutiques. It’s also one of the most active, too, with gyms, parks and a section of the Towpath Trail. And the views can’t be beat. One of the city’s famous Cleveland signs is here.
Crumbl opens Detroit Avenue location in Lakewood: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Temptation will be running high for those Orangetheory folks who now when leaving the popular fitness gym will have to walk past a pizza joint and brand-new cookie bakery. The latter is Crumbl, which opens today (Nov. 18) offering hot and fresh cookies made from scratch. “We’re...
Cleveland woman sues University Circle Police for breaking her arm during confrontation at Lake View Cemetery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland woman on Thursday accused University Circle police of breaking her arm while officers tried to force her from Lake View Cemetery shortly after the cemetery closed. Latoya Wilson, who suffers from bipolar disorder, did not resist police officers before they grabbed her by the...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital Ranked One of World’s Top Hospitals for Specialized Care by Newsweek
November 15, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital is among the top hospitals in the world for specialized care, according to Newsweek’s World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2023. In addition, the hospital was recognized worldwide as a smart hospital according to Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2023,...
Here's How Brian Mooney's Ward 11 Cleveland City Council Seat Will Be Filled
An appointment and then a special election are on tap
