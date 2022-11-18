Read full article on original website
BBC
Charlize Theron condemned for saying Afrikaans is dying language
Hollywood star Charlize Theron has faced a mountain of criticism for calling her mother tongue Afrikaans "a dying language". Theron joked it was spoken by "about 44 people" and was "not very helpful". She made the comments on the SmartLess podcast, saying she grew up in South Africa speaking only...
Michelle Obama admits to hating her appearance in new book
Michelle Obama “hates” how she looks, “all the time and no matter what”, she has revealed in her new book. The Light We Carry, the former First Lady’s second memoir, builds on her 2018 title Becoming, and aims to be a “toolkit to live boldly”. In the new book, which was extracted in the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Obama discusses ways to overcome one’s “fearful mind”, which she likens to “a life partner you didn’t choose”.
Charges dropped against men accused of gang raping 8 women at music video shoot in South Africa: "We are completely outraged"
Women's rights groups in South Africa expressed outrage Thursday and criticized police for perceived failures after charges were dropped against 14 men accused of gang raping and robbing female members of a film crew at an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg. State prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence...
Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand? | Rachelle Ferron
I was offered plantation rum, saw plantation-themed shutters and then a plantation-linked housing estate. And I thought: enough, says Rachelle Ferron, the head of entertainment at ITV’s Good Morning Britain
Family of man who financed the Clotilda, the last U.S. slave ship recently found in Alabama, breaks silence
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.” In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s family — which is still prominent around […]
My Black skin got me sacked from British TV. That’s why I spend my life fighting racism | Barbara Blake-Hannah
It was a struggle for Black Britons to make headway 50 years ago, and it still is now – but it is important to fight on, says anti-racism activist and former broadcaster Barbara Blake-Hannah
It’s Time To Call Out All The Light-Skin Bias On Instagram
Anti-Blackness feels like a gut punch that leaves you quietly gasping for air — and it still runs rampant online.
'Leave them alone': Tennessee mom slams homophobic attacks in viral video
A Tennessee woman's speech defending the LGBTQ community went viral over the weekend, marking the latest flashpoint in America's simmering culture war. Jessee Graham, a mom of four from Columbia, gave an impassioned three-minute speech in front of the Maury County Board of Trustees after the county's public library director, Zachary Fox, was allegedly pressured to resign. Fox's resignation last week came after months of community pushback over the library's display of LGBTQ books for Pride Month in June. Community members were also dismayed when Fox's bar, Bad Idea Brewery, hosted a drag brunch last month.
17 People Who Saw A Situation And Said, “Okay, But How Do I Make This About Me?”
"Been hearing fire trucks drive down the street all day with their sirens on. I swear my cable internet lags every time, and I can't stand it. I am trying to watch the US Open."
Elton John performs at Dodger Stadium to wrap U.S. leg of farewell tour
Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Elton John performed a lively and emotional set at Dodger Stadium to wrap up the U.S. leg of what is expected to be his final tour.
Our Bodies Ourselves Today is a new spin on an old faithful
The organization — affiliated with but separate from Our Bodies Ourselves, which published the landmark 'Our Bodies, Ourselves' books — launched an online resource on reproductive health in September. In 1970, a nonprofit organization called Our Bodies Ourselves published a book called “Our Bodies, Ourselves.” A feminist classic,...
The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama review – a guide for life from the former first lady
N her wonderful autobiography, Becoming, Michelle Obama tells a story about the time her family visited some African American friends who had moved to a predominantly white area in the suburbs. At the end of the visit, Obama’s father discovered that “someone had scratched a line across the side of his beloved Buick, a thin ugly gulch that ran across the door and towards the tail of the car. It had been done with a key or a rock and was in no way accidental.”
Michelle Obama on her struggle with self-doubt
CNN's Sara Sidner moderates a timely discussion about empowering girls across the globe with former First Lady Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney and Melinda French Gates. Watch Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
