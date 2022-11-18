North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Louisville Cardinals Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Read full article on original website
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
SportsGrid
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Georgia Tech is 3-5-2 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 51.8 points per game which has been on average 3.5 points under the line for those games. In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons,...
No. 9 Arkansas meets hard-luck Louisville in Maui Invitational
Teams that couldn’t have started the season more differently meet on Monday when undefeated No. 9 Arkansas faces winless Louisville
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas vs Louisville: Extra Edge Thanks to Calipari’s Hot Headedness
Arkansas basketball easily won its first three games of the season, but things are about to get a lot more difficult as it shifts its focus to the Maui Invitational. With teams like Texas Tech, Arizona, Creighton and Ohio State in the field, it’s expected to be the Razorbacks’ toughest test yet, but their first opponent – Louisville – has underachieved, to put it kindly.
CBS Sports
How to watch Louisville vs. NC State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Arkansas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-3, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Arkansas (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:00 p.m. EST at the Lahaina Civic Center as part of the Maui Invitational. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Razorbacks:. - Rankings:. - Team Leaders:. ArkansasLouisville. Points.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
No. 7 Pitt Swept by No. 4 Louisville on the Road
No. 7 Pitt traveled to take on No. 4 Louisville Friday night and ended up losing the match in a sweep for their first ACC loss of the season. The Panthers (25-3 overall, 15-1 ACC) lose their first game since Towson on Sept. 10, breaking an 18-game winning streak, the fourth longest in program, history. It is also their first conference loss since the Cardinals (25-2 overall, 16-1 ACC) the last game of the regular season in November 2021.
wdrb.com
WATCH | Scott Satterfield speaks after Louisville football's win over NC State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield speaks after the Cardinals defeated NC State on Nov. 19, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Louisville BB: Why Louisville Needs AJ Johnson
According to Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247 Sports, the five-star highly touted combo guard AJ Johnson will be announcing his college decision this coming Monday, November 21, 2022. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, recently announced his move from Donda Academy to Southern California Academy where he joined...
wsonradio.com
Colonels Suffer 3rd Loss of the Season in the Class 6A State Playoffs With Tough Loss Against Louisville Male to End the 2022 High School Football Season
The (10-2) Henderson County Colonels continued the Kentucky High School Football Class 6A State Playoffs on the road by taking on the (8-4) Louisville Male Bulldogs at Maxwell Field in Louisville. The Colonels got the football to start the game in which the Bulldogs defense forced a three and out....
WJCL
Eighth-grader makes basketball team despite not having legs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Josiah Johnson was born without legs, but that doesn't stop him from doing what he loves. "It's something I had to do," Johnson said about playing basketball. "I don't want you doubting me because I don't have legs. I want to show you that I'm just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better."
Rueben Owens ends high school career with 142 yards, two TD performance
University of Louisville football commitment Rueben Owens saw his illustrious high school career come to an end on Friday afternoon. Owens, the No. 1 ranked running back in the country, according to 247Sports, ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns but El Campo, Tx., High School came up short in a 34-20 loss to Kilgore High School in the second round if the Texas state playoffs.
WLKY.com
Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Wave 3
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at a Jefferson County middle school was arrested Friday morning. Joseph Willky, 24, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a school employee or volunteer and one count of menacing. He was arrested by JCPS police and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this afternoon.
In Your Backyard: JCPS school named for one of Kentucky's most prolific writers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Jesse Stuart was perhaps...
WLKY.com
Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
Louisville business giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving, you won't want to miss Burning Barrel's Turkey Giveaway. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue. Louisville native and Chris Redman, former NFL player...
JCPS teacher arrested after basketball game at Moore Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged after an alleged incident that occurred Thursday night. A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the school district's police department arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, after a basketball game at Moore Middle School.
wdrb.com
More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
