Louisville, KY

North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Louisville Cardinals Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

By Sportsgrid-Staff
SportsGrid
 2 days ago
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas vs Louisville: Extra Edge Thanks to Calipari’s Hot Headedness

Arkansas basketball easily won its first three games of the season, but things are about to get a lot more difficult as it shifts its focus to the Maui Invitational. With teams like Texas Tech, Arizona, Creighton and Ohio State in the field, it’s expected to be the Razorbacks’ toughest test yet, but their first opponent – Louisville – has underachieved, to put it kindly.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
CBS Sports

How to watch Louisville vs. NC State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
LOUISVILLE, KY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

No. 7 Pitt Swept by No. 4 Louisville on the Road

No. 7 Pitt traveled to take on No. 4 Louisville Friday night and ended up losing the match in a sweep for their first ACC loss of the season. The Panthers (25-3 overall, 15-1 ACC) lose their first game since Towson on Sept. 10, breaking an 18-game winning streak, the fourth longest in program, history. It is also their first conference loss since the Cardinals (25-2 overall, 16-1 ACC) the last game of the regular season in November 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville BB: Why Louisville Needs AJ Johnson

According to Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247 Sports, the five-star highly touted combo guard AJ Johnson will be announcing his college decision this coming Monday, November 21, 2022. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, recently announced his move from Donda Academy to Southern California Academy where he joined...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wsonradio.com

Colonels Suffer 3rd Loss of the Season in the Class 6A State Playoffs With Tough Loss Against Louisville Male to End the 2022 High School Football Season

The (10-2) Henderson County Colonels continued the Kentucky High School Football Class 6A State Playoffs on the road by taking on the (8-4) Louisville Male Bulldogs at Maxwell Field in Louisville. The Colonels got the football to start the game in which the Bulldogs defense forced a three and out....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WJCL

Eighth-grader makes basketball team despite not having legs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Josiah Johnson was born without legs, but that doesn't stop him from doing what he loves. "It's something I had to do," Johnson said about playing basketball. "I don't want you doubting me because I don't have legs. I want to show you that I'm just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better."
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Rueben Owens ends high school career with 142 yards, two TD performance

University of Louisville football commitment Rueben Owens saw his illustrious high school career come to an end on Friday afternoon. Owens, the No. 1 ranked running back in the country, according to 247Sports, ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns but El Campo, Tx., High School came up short in a 34-20 loss to Kilgore High School in the second round if the Texas state playoffs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A coach at a Jefferson County middle school was arrested Friday morning. Joseph Willky, 24, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault on a school employee or volunteer and one count of menacing. He was arrested by JCPS police and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this afternoon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JCPS teacher arrested after basketball game at Moore Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was arrested and charged after an alleged incident that occurred Thursday night. A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the school district's police department arrested 24-year-old Joseph Willky, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, after a basketball game at Moore Middle School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY

