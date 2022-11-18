Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
How public education is tackling climate change conversations
When I was growing up, my family and I would go to the Sierra Nevadas every winter to ski, enjoy the beauty of snow in the mountains and take a break from the reality of daily life. This tradition has been in my family for generations, but with the changing climate there are years when there is more snow, unpredictable severity and frequency of storms — then weeks of dryness. In the summers, Lake Tahoe’s shoreline is retracting inwards, a trend I’ve even started to see over the past decade.
When landscapes come alive: 'New weird' stories speculate about the eerie natural world in a climate crisis
Extreme weather events have risen globally. In 2022, parts of the world, such as India, Pakistan and England witnessed heatwaves that killed many people. The effects of extreme weather like drought, famine and floods are harming the world’s most vulnerable people, including in the Global South in disproportionate ways. Climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather events. These are now described as unprecedented and expected to grow. Humans exploit the natural world and its resources, and the consequences are evident in climate change. While people have been able to control resource extraction in our global capitalist economy, extreme weather...
gardenrant.com
Restoration Ecologists and Horticulturists Need To Work Together
I haven’t written for this site for quite a while, but today, nothing but a rant will do. In recent years I’ve become an enthusiastic advocate of incorporating ecology into our gardening. That was not always the case. My training as a horticulturist came during the era of “better living through chemistry,” and it was only a decade or so ago that, under the influence of ecologists such as Douglas Tallamy, I came to understand that insects were not the enemy but rather an essential element of garden wildlife and the natural food chain. With the encouragement of ecological landscape design pioneer Larry Weaner, I’ve explored how a better understanding of ecology can help me create more sustainable, less resource intensive landscapes that are an asset to the local environment.
The Other Climate-Change Art Protest
“What is worth more: art or life?” That was the provocative question that the demonstrator Phoebe Plummer asked onlookers at London’s National Gallery last month. Seconds before, Plummer—along with another activist—had splattered tomato soup across Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, superglued one hand to the wall, and kneeled in front of the painting, facing museumgoers in a shirt emblazoned with JUST STOP OIL. In the subsequent weeks, more climate activists defaced other famous works of art at museums across Europe in stunty attempts to draw attention to the climate crisis. “A lot of people, when they saw us, had feelings of shock or horror or outrage,” Plummer told NPR. “Where is that emotional response when it’s our planet and our people that are being destroyed?”
Santa Barbara Independent
Some Inconvenient Truths
A couple years ago it was announced that not a single calf was born to the remaining 366 Northern Atlantic right whales, thereby putting them in jeopardy of almost certain extinction. Similarly, just the year before, the sole remaining male northern white rhino died, all but insuring the end of his subspecies as well. And then there’s the western monarch butterfly whose numbers have plunged 99 percent in just the past four decades.
Does Recycling Work? For Plastic, Studies Suggest It’s a Myth
On trash night in America, recycling is a standard ritual, as common as saying the Pledge of Allegiance or standing for the national anthem. Everyone knows to sort their cardboard, glass, paper and plastics for recycling collection. But a new study by Greenpeace, and reporting in the Boston Globe, suggests that recycling plastic is a “myth” and raises a major question about the future: does recycling work?
Activist attacks on famous paintings decreases support for addressing climate change, study finds
The recent spate of high-profile protests by young climate change activists, such as throwing soup at famous paintings in museums or stopping traffic on busy roadways, make the public less likely to support action to address climate change, conducted by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania. “Republicans, Democrats, Independents: In...
The Truth About Recycling
That tasty drink was good while it lasted, but now all that’s left is an empty plastic cup. Thankful for the memories, you get up and make your way toward the trash can. Seeing a variety of options, a small dilemma arises. Do you take the lazy road and throw your cup in the trash, or do you do right by the environment and put your cup in the recycling bin? Choosing the latter brings about a small bit of joy because you understand the importance of recycling. Little do you know, the destination of that plastic cup remains the same regardless of your choice.
