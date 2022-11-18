I haven’t written for this site for quite a while, but today, nothing but a rant will do. In recent years I’ve become an enthusiastic advocate of incorporating ecology into our gardening. That was not always the case. My training as a horticulturist came during the era of “better living through chemistry,” and it was only a decade or so ago that, under the influence of ecologists such as Douglas Tallamy, I came to understand that insects were not the enemy but rather an essential element of garden wildlife and the natural food chain. With the encouragement of ecological landscape design pioneer Larry Weaner, I’ve explored how a better understanding of ecology can help me create more sustainable, less resource intensive landscapes that are an asset to the local environment.

12 HOURS AGO