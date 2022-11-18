The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Two years after it first launched, the PS5 has one of the best gaming libraries around. Thanks to a combination of backwards compatibility with the PS4 generation, stunning first-party games, and plenty of third-party support, there's no shortage of quality gaming experiences to be had on the PS5. For Black Friday, Sony is slashing the price on over 600 games in its digital store, and we've gone through the list to find some of the best titles and deals that you can grab right now.

2 DAYS AGO