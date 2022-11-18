Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Mandy Moore Welcomed Baby No. 2 & His Name Is So Cute
Oh baby! Mandy Moore is now a mom of two. The In Real Life singer welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and revealed their baby boy’s name in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. In the touching post, Moore shared three black-and-white photos of her and Goldsmith with their newborn, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith. See the cutest photos of baby Ozzie here.
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Rare Photo Of All 3 Of Her Kids For Son Ziggy’s 2nd Birthday
Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross, 34, both paid tribute to their son Ziggy over the weekend. The younger sister of Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Saturday, October 29 and shared a rare family photo as they celebrated Ziggy’s 2nd birthday with a Halloween-themed birthday bash. “Happy...
Mandy Moore’s Son, Gus, 1, Cuddles Newborn Brother Ozzie: Cute Photo
This Is Us star Mandy Moore, 38, took to Instagram on Oct. 26 to share a sweet photo of her son, Gus, 1, holding his newborn brother, Oscar, and smiling at him. “Gus relishing his role as Big Bro,” the brunette beauty captioned the post. Both Mandy and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, 37, were pictured with Gus in their bed as he had some one-on-one time with his baby brother. The tot rocked a bright yellow t-shirt, while his momma appeared to be wearing a burnt orange dress. Taylor was the one primarily holding Ozzie, while Mandy lightly caressed her baby’s head.
John Mellencamp, 71, Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After His Daughter Teddi Introduced Them (Report)
John Mellencamp is dating a much younger woman, Us Weekly reports. A source tells the magazine that John, 71, met skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, 44, through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp. Earlier this month, Teddi posted an Instagram photo of her dad and Marianelly at the Rock and Roll Hall of...
Nick Lachey Accused of Dragging Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson During ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Reunion
If there’s one thing we learned from Love Is Blind Season 3, it’s that men just don’t know when to stop talking. And this time it wasn’t a contestant, it was Nick Lachey, who co-hosts the Netflix reality series with his “second wife” Vanessa Lachey (née Milano).
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Hints at Big Move: Where Will She Live?
Right now, Little People, Big World fans have a lot of questions about the future of Roloff Farms. This isn’t just a question about the future of the reality series. There is a real family involved. But that family has grown, and has changed in growing, over the years.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS
“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
Sasha And Malia Obama Hosted Their Parents For A ‘Cocktail Night’ And It Sounded Adorable
While the Obamas are sorely missed by many in the White House, it’s hard not to also love post-first lady Michelle Obama. The best-selling author recently visited the TODAY show to chat about her latest book and share a rare and hilarious story of when her daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, hosted her and Barack for the first time at their new place together.
LPBW’s Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Reunite With Zach Roloff, Tori Roloff and Their Kids Amid Estrangement
On speaking terms? Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler reunited with Zach Roloff, his wife, Tori Roloff, and their three kids amid their estrangement. On Sunday, November 6, Audrey Roloff took to her Instagram Stories to share several photos and videos from a family gathering that...
Kristen Bell Says 'Nothing Makes Me Happier' Than Seeing Her Daughters as Citizens of the World
Just this summer, Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard took their daughters on trips to Italy, Idaho and Mount Rushmore Kristen Bell is all about keeping her girls well-rounded. The actress caught up with PEOPLE at The People We Hate at the Wedding premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she opened up about taking trips with husband Dax Shepard and their two daughters and the importance of showing them the world. Bell and Shepard, who share daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9, often share glimpses of their travels with their...
Jennifer Lopez Details How 2nd Romance With Ben Affleck Began: Revelations From Her ‘Vogue’ Cover Story
How it started! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s 2021 reunion made tons of headlines, and now the Hustlers star is finally opening up about how it all went down. The “Get Right” songstress, 53, detailed her romance with the Oscar winner, 50, for the December cover story of Vogue magazine, published on Tuesday, November 8. “I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” the New York City native said of the Argo director. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Relationship Timeline: From Dance Partners to Fake Proposals and Beyond
Dancing is their love language! Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert began captivating audiences with their stage chemistry well before they started dating. The former Dancing With the Stars pro first connected with Erbert after she was cast as one of the dancers in his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour in 2014. By July […]
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s Relationship Timeline: From DMs to Dream Wedding
True love! Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith fell head over heels for each other when they first met, and their quiet love story slowly captured all of our hearts. The This Is Us star never stopped believing she deserved love after she went through a devastating split from her estranged husband, Ryan Adams. Moore and […]
John Stamos Reveals to Dax Shepard That His Agent Tried to Set Him Up With Kristen Bell: I Was ‘Too F–king Old’
What could have been. During a conversation with Dax Shepard, John Stamos revealed that his agent once tried to set him up with the podcast host’s wife — Kristen Bell. “I was freshly divorced [from ex-wife Rebecca Romijn], there was some award show or party or after-party or something,” the Full House alum, 59, recalled on the Monday, November 15 episode of 47-year-old Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “And my press agent, Lewis K., says, ‘There’s this girl that wants to meet you. You gotta meet her. She’s into theater, she’s fun, you guys will be great together.’ It was Kristen.”
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]
And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Mandy Moore Shares The ‘Super Mom’ Advice Hilary Duff Gave Her About Having Two Kids
Having a second child is a massive step for families — or at least it was for Mandy Moore. The This is Us star just welcomed her second son, Ozzy, last month with with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and recently opened up about how fellow mom and BFF Hilary Duff has helped her navigate her expanding family.
Mandy Moore And Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy Together
Actor Mandy Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed their second baby boy together. The “This is Us” actor announced the arrival of her baby boy, Oscar Bennett, in an Instagram post on Friday. She shared a sweet photo of her cradling her newborn with Goldsmith admiring the little one nearby.
Kevin Bacon and Daughter Take on Meghan Trainor TikTok Dance Challenge in Cute Video
Kevin Bacon’s still got the moves—and he’s showing them off on Instagram!. The Footloose actor accepted a TikTok challenge alongside his 30-year-old daughter, Sosie Bacon. In the heartwarming clip, the duo show off their choreographed moves to Meghan Trainor’s viral hit single, “Made You Look.”
Mila Kunis Revealed That Ashton Kutcher Is Training Their Kids For A 5K
Earlier this month, Ashton Kutcher took to the streets of New York City and ran his first marathon. Kutcher’s wife and actor Mila Kunis revealed that the experience was so meaningful to the That 70s Show actor that their kids are now getting in on the action. The couple's...
Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Watch: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2. On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Witney Carson announced she is expecting her second baby with husband Carson McAllister. The couple are already parents to son Leo, 22 months. "I'm so excited to...
