Mandy Moore Welcomed Baby No. 2 & His Name Is So Cute

Oh baby! Mandy Moore is now a mom of two. The In Real Life singer welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and revealed their baby boy’s name in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. In the touching post, Moore shared three black-and-white photos of her and Goldsmith with their newborn, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith. See the cutest photos of baby Ozzie here.
Mandy Moore’s Son, Gus, 1, Cuddles Newborn Brother Ozzie: Cute Photo

This Is Us star Mandy Moore, 38, took to Instagram on Oct. 26 to share a sweet photo of her son, Gus, 1, holding his newborn brother, Oscar, and smiling at him. “Gus relishing his role as Big Bro,” the brunette beauty captioned the post. Both Mandy and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, 37, were pictured with Gus in their bed as he had some one-on-one time with his baby brother. The tot rocked a bright yellow t-shirt, while his momma appeared to be wearing a burnt orange dress. Taylor was the one primarily holding Ozzie, while Mandy lightly caressed her baby’s head.
Amy Roloff Hints at Big Move: Where Will She Live?

Right now, Little People, Big World fans have a lot of questions about the future of Roloff Farms. This isn’t just a question about the future of the reality series. There is a real family involved. But that family has grown, and has changed in growing, over the years.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
Kristen Bell Says 'Nothing Makes Me Happier' Than Seeing Her Daughters as Citizens of the World

Just this summer, Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard took their daughters on trips to Italy, Idaho and Mount Rushmore Kristen Bell is all about keeping her girls well-rounded. The actress caught up with PEOPLE at The People We Hate at the Wedding premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she opened up about taking trips with husband Dax Shepard and their two daughters and the importance of showing them the world. Bell and Shepard, who share daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9, often share glimpses of their travels with their...
Jennifer Lopez Details How 2nd Romance With Ben Affleck Began: Revelations From Her ‘Vogue’ Cover Story

How it started! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s 2021 reunion made tons of headlines, and now the Hustlers star is finally opening up about how it all went down. The “Get Right” songstress, 53, detailed her romance with the Oscar winner, 50, for the December cover story of Vogue magazine, published on Tuesday, November 8. “I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” the New York City native said of the Argo director. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”
John Stamos Reveals to Dax Shepard That His Agent Tried to Set Him Up With Kristen Bell: I Was ‘Too F–king Old’

What could have been. During a conversation with Dax Shepard, John Stamos revealed that his agent once tried to set him up with the podcast host’s wife — Kristen Bell. “I was freshly divorced [from ex-wife Rebecca Romijn], there was some award show or party or after-party or something,” the Full House alum, 59, recalled on the Monday, November 15 episode of 47-year-old Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “And my press agent, Lewis K., says, ‘There’s this girl that wants to meet you. You gotta meet her. She’s into theater, she’s fun, you guys will be great together.’ It was Kristen.”
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]

And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Mandy Moore And Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy Together

Actor Mandy Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed their second baby boy together. The “This is Us” actor announced the arrival of her baby boy, Oscar Bennett, in an Instagram post on Friday. She shared a sweet photo of her cradling her newborn with Goldsmith admiring the little one nearby.
