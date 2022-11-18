Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Sonic the Hedgehog creator arrested on insider trading charges
Sonic the Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka has been arrested by Japanese authorities on insider trading charges over purchases of an online gaming company in 2020.
dotesports.com
Former Sonic Team head Yuji Naka allegedly arrested for involvement with Square Enix legal scandal
Another link in Square Enix’s chain has reportedly been arrested after two other employees were already charged with purchasing $336,000 worth of Aiming stock. Yuji Naka, the former head of the Sega Studio Sonic team, is now the third person to be arrested, according to reports by FNN Prime Online.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet - How To Change Your Rotom Phone Case
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally arrived, letting players journey through the open region of Paldea. While there are plenty of new things to discover and find in this open-world version of Pokemon, there are also some customization options to change the way you and your Rotom phone look. There are two ways to obtain new Rotom phone cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including some exclusive options for people who played other Pokemon games on their Nintendo Switch.
Gamespot
Scarlet and Violet Lowest Rated Pokémon Gen On Metacritic | GameSpot News
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are out now, and the reception to both highly anticipated titles has been mixed to say the least. Multiple reviews, including our own at GameSpot, mention that while the open world is an excellent step forward for the franchise, the games are held back by technical issues such as pop in, frame rate drops, and muddy textures.
Gamespot
Gori: Cuddly Carnage Lets You Wage War On Angry Toys As A Badass Cat
If you walked through Stray's neon-soaked streets and thought "this game could use a lot more unicorn killing," then you're in luck thanks to Gori: Cuddly Carnage's latest trailer. The "skate-and-slash" action game's trailer debuted during the PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview. It features the titular Gori--who the game's official...
Gamespot
Get Horizon Forbidden West On PS5 For $40 Today
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a deal this year, and if you're in the market for one of Sony's best PlayStation exclusives of 2022, Amazon and Best Buy have you covered. Both stores are selling Horizon Forbidden West for only $40 USD right now, which is the best markdown on the title we've seen since launch.
Gamespot
Get The Last Of Us PS5 Remake For $50 Today
Black Friday doesn't officially begin for another week, but Amazon and Best Buy are rolling out good video game deals already. One of the nice offers available now includes the recently released The Last of Us Part I Remake for $50, which is down $20 from the game's $70 list price.
Gamespot
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection For PS5 Is $20 Right Now
The Black Friday shopping bonanza is nearly here, but you don't need to wait to score good gaming deals. Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering a pretty nice discount on Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5. The retailers each have the game marked down to just...
Gamespot
How Pokemon Scarlet's Titan And Starfall Quests Got Me Right In The Feelings
We all know the drill by now. You want to be the very best, like no one ever was, so you set out on a cross-country journey to catch and train adorable monsters and rise to the ranks of Pokemon Master. It's a tale as old as time, or at least as old as 1996, and Pokemon games rarely venture outside this comfortable template. That made it all the more surprising when Pokemon Scarlet made me actually care and look forward to two of its three main story paths.
Gamespot
Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart For $30 Right Now
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is another PlayStation title discounted for Black Friday. It's been discounted regularly in 2022 with the PS5 physical edition going on sale at around $40 a couple times earlier this year. This Black Friday deal is one of the lowest prices we've seen it at so far.
Gamespot
See Call Of Duty: MW2 And Warzone 2's PlayStation-Exclusive Content In Action
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 will have PlayStation-exclusive content, just like other recent entries in the series, and now Activision has provided a closer look at this special content. The bonuses include monthly double XP events, two additional loadout spots, a party bonus when teamed up...
Gamespot
Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog #10 - Murder By Another Name, Part IV: The Autopsy
Expanding the universe of Image's Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying new tie-in horror series created by acclaimed Marvel writer Rodney Barnes and fan-favorite SPAWN artist Jason Shawn Alexander. A killer from the annals of history returns for revenge and Nita must uncover why this murderous figure is rampaging through...
otakuusamagazine.com
Junji Ito Maniac Anime Previews More Stories and Cast
A new trailer has been revealed for the Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre anime, and this one brings with it some new stories to look forward to. In addition to previewing the “Tomie: Photo” story, the video reveals plans to adapt “The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel,” “Mold,” “Layers of Fear,” “The Thing That Drifted Ashore” and “Back Alley.”
Gamespot
Get Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 Edition For $30
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut has been discounted multiple times this year, but it's discounted on Black Friday at an all-time low. The Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 physical edition is $30 at Amazon and Best Buy--a $40 cut from the original price of $70. The Ghost of Tsushima...
If You Invested $1,000 In Nintendo Stock When The First Pokemon Game Was Released In The US, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The Pokemon Company celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021. The company continues to power forward with new products like video games, trading cards and collectibles. Here’s a look at how the franchise has also helped video game company Nintendo Co NTDOY, a partial owner and distributor of the company.
New Valheim trailer will finally show Mistlands gameplay next week
The reveal will take place on November 22
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
ComicBook
Star Wars Game Developer Reveals Why Darth Vader Turned Into a Scorpion
When it comes to Star Wars video games, Lucasfilm works closely with developers to make sure that the finished product is faithful to the license. While that's true now, it was not always the case! In 1987, Namco released a Star Wars video game for the Japanese Famicom that was... strange to say the least. The game greatly differed from its source material, most notably in its depiction of Darth Vader. Players encounter the villain multiple times in the game, and the boss fights see Vader transform into a scorpion, a shark, a pterodactyl, and a Wampa!
