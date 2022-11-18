ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WSAZ

New warning sirens added in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is adding two new warning sirens to its arsenal to help warn the public about impending emergencies like tornados, extremely severe thunderstorms, and severe flooding. Hayli Myers lives across the street from a new siren in Pinch, West Virginia. She said the siren...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

9 homes up for faster demolition with Kanawha Co. program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not only are abandoned properties an eyesore for neighbors but they can also be safety hazards. A new program this year in Kanawha County is working to bring down some of those buildings faster. Nine homes were approved for demolition through the program by the Kanawha County Commission’s Redevelopment Authority.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Federal dollars to help WVU expand rural drug treatment program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Meet the artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Coonskin Park visitors concerned about proposed CRW expansion plan, officials clarify

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The deadline is approaching to submit feedback on West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s (CRW) expansion plan, to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A community group in Kanawha County is working to save a portion of Coonskin Park that could be affected by the project if it is approved. Chad Cordell said Coonskin Park has been an essential part of his life in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Infrastructure upgrades continue in Milton

MILTON, W.Va. — There is continued infrastructure improvements in the City of Milton. The Thrasher Group, a civil engineering company in Charleston, continues to work in the Cabell County city. Since 2008, the City of Milton has completed more than 15 independent water line upgrade, relocation, and extension projects...
MILTON, WV
Metro News

W.Va. Hunting and Fishing Show to feature a fresh look in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Organizers with the annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show this week announced big changes for the 2023 event in January. The West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association has announced a partnership with Cabela’s to bring a whole new look and feel to the event which has been held annually for more than 30 years. The Trophy Hunters Association is a non-profit group and all members are volunteers. Funds raised by the annual show are donated back to organizations which promote wildlife conservation and youth outdoor education programs. From 1995 through 2022 those donations exceeded $1,350,000.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV

Community Policy