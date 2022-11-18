CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Organizers with the annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show this week announced big changes for the 2023 event in January. The West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association has announced a partnership with Cabela’s to bring a whole new look and feel to the event which has been held annually for more than 30 years. The Trophy Hunters Association is a non-profit group and all members are volunteers. Funds raised by the annual show are donated back to organizations which promote wildlife conservation and youth outdoor education programs. From 1995 through 2022 those donations exceeded $1,350,000.

