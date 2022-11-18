Read full article on original website
School will be in session in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday despite bus driver shortage
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools (KCS) says students will return to classrooms as normal on Monday. The school system says all bus service updates were delivered via call system on Sunday afternoon. KCS asks that parents check their voicemails for those messages if they missed the call. For those who have not […]
New warning sirens added in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is adding two new warning sirens to its arsenal to help warn the public about impending emergencies like tornados, extremely severe thunderstorms, and severe flooding. Hayli Myers lives across the street from a new siren in Pinch, West Virginia. She said the siren...
Governor announces plans to renovate two West Virginia Turnpike travel plazas
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced plans Friday to renovate two travel plazas along the West Virginia Turnpike. The plan calls for travel plazas at Beckley and Bluestone to be demolished and rebuilt beginning Feb. 1, 2023, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
9 homes up for faster demolition with Kanawha Co. program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not only are abandoned properties an eyesore for neighbors but they can also be safety hazards. A new program this year in Kanawha County is working to bring down some of those buildings faster. Nine homes were approved for demolition through the program by the Kanawha County Commission’s Redevelopment Authority.
Governor Justice annouces $152 million overhauls for Beckley, Bluestone travel plaza renovations
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice made the latest in a series of appearances in Raleigh County on Friday morning, addressing residents from the Tamarack’s Conference Center Ballroom regarding coming renovations to the West Virginia Turnpike. Specifically, plans for the complete renovation of both the Beckley and...
Kanawha County, West Virginia, commissioners sue Capitol Flea Market owners over flooding issue
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on. The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was […]
Staff shortages forcing Kanawha schools to prepare for potential remote learning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the combination of staff shortages and an abbreviated, holiday work week, Kanawha County Schools is preparing families for a potential return to remote learning. “I have a concern about every day, as far as do we have enough drivers, do we have enough cooks, do...
Fire destroys West Virginia church, cause under investigation
POCA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A church in Putnam County has been destroyed in a fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon. Station 80 Nitro Fire Department Firefighters along with the Poca Volunteer Fire Department and other departments from Putnam and Kanawha County responded to the structure fire. Officials with...
Federal dollars to help WVU expand rural drug treatment program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human...
Meet the artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
Coonskin Park visitors concerned about proposed CRW expansion plan, officials clarify
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The deadline is approaching to submit feedback on West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s (CRW) expansion plan, to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A community group in Kanawha County is working to save a portion of Coonskin Park that could be affected by the project if it is approved. Chad Cordell said Coonskin Park has been an essential part of his life in Charleston.
WVU Medicine, Thomas Health acquisition means big medical changes in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The merger of two of West Virginia’s biggest employers is almost final, and with it will come some big health care changes. Given the unhealthy nature of West Virginia, it’s no surprise that the largest industry in the state is health care. Earlier this year, the state’s biggest employer WVU Health […]
Infrastructure upgrades continue in Milton
MILTON, W.Va. — There is continued infrastructure improvements in the City of Milton. The Thrasher Group, a civil engineering company in Charleston, continues to work in the Cabell County city. Since 2008, the City of Milton has completed more than 15 independent water line upgrade, relocation, and extension projects...
W.Va. Hunting and Fishing Show to feature a fresh look in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Organizers with the annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show this week announced big changes for the 2023 event in January. The West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association has announced a partnership with Cabela’s to bring a whole new look and feel to the event which has been held annually for more than 30 years. The Trophy Hunters Association is a non-profit group and all members are volunteers. Funds raised by the annual show are donated back to organizations which promote wildlife conservation and youth outdoor education programs. From 1995 through 2022 those donations exceeded $1,350,000.
City of Dunbar tells Kanawha County Commission it cannot afford to maintain front half of Shawnee Park
DUNBAR, W.Va. — The City of Dunbar is telling the Kanawha County Commission that it will end its agreement to maintain the front half of Shawnee Park at the end of the year. This week, Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott wrote a letter to the Kanawha County Commission informing the body of the decision.
West Virginia charities need more help for Thanksgiving meals
The Frank Veltri dinner is a long standing tradition in Charleston.
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
Person of interest sought in connection to Huntington, West Virginia fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials are looking for information on a person of interest allegedly connected to a fire that happened in October 2022 in Huntington. The Huntington Police Department says the fire was in the early morning of Oct. 24 in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. Anyone with information is being urged to […]
