Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Herefordshire Council offers £1.3m extra winter support
Vulnerable households and residents struggling with food and energy bills in Herefordshire will be offered an extra £1.3m in support this winter. Food vouchers for children who get free school meals are among the measures. Herefordshire Council said the money from the government was aimed at providing support until...
BBC
Most areas in England to see 5% council tax rise
Most English councils are expected to raise council tax by 5%, according to the Treasury. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Thursday announced English local authorities will be able to increase council tax by 5% annually without a referendum. Councils warned an increase would be "extremely difficult" for people given the cost-of-living...
BBC
Chelmsford and Brentwood council leaders warn tax rises are not enough
Extra income that could be raised through council tax would barely pay for bin lorry fuel, two Essex council leaders have warned. An extra 1% for Chelmsford City Council would bring in about £170,000 and for Brentwood Council, about £125,000. Diesel for bin lorries will cost between an...
Bigger council tax rises will not prevent more cuts to services, councils say
Increasing council tax bills next April will hit struggling residents, fail to lift the pressure on cash-strapped local authorities and will not prevent more cuts to key services, from social care to waste collection and libraries, local government leaders have said. Average council tax bills could rise by as much...
BBC
Cost of living: Rent increases pricing out families
Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes. Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families. "It's just heart-breaking at...
Martin Lewis gives verdict after government launches tax hiking Budget
Rachel Reeves: 'Britain can no longer afford a Conservative government'. Martin Lewis has given his verdict on the Budget after the government unveiled its autumn statement, including billions of pounds worth of tax hikes and spending cuts. Jeremy Hunt promised to “tackle the cost-of-living crisis” and “rebuild our economy” as...
Raising council tax to fund social care will deepen inequality in UK, experts warn
Jeremy Hunt’s decision to fund more social care through increases in council tax will deepen inequality and undermine the cause of “levelling up”, the architect of the government’s planned reforms said last night. The criticism from Andrew Dilnot, the economist whose blueprint for reform was delayed...
BBC
Energy company to review green projects after levy
One of the UK's biggest energy firms has warned that it will have to review its investments in renewables because of the government's new 45% windfall tax on electricity generators. The boss of SSE told the BBC it "may have to give up" on some green energy plans when the...
BBC
Rotherham: Children's care home plan met with opposition
Plans to convert a former caretaker's house into a care home for young people have been met with opposition from local residents. Rotherham Council has applied to turn the former Sitwell school house on Grange Road into a residential home for two children. The four-bedroom property would also be extended.
‘This isn’t fair’: public sector workers react to autumn statement
A teacher, a civil servant and an NHS nurse say spending is not enough to tackle costs and avoid strikes
BBC
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
Budget for 40 new NHS hospitals faces real-terms cut of £700m, say Lib Dems
Capital budget of £12bn a year to shrink to £11.7bn, putting Tories’ claim 40 hospitals in England will be built or renovated in doubt
BBC
London leaders say tax rises not the solution
Raising council tax is "not the solution" to long-term pressures as finances remain "critical", say London councils. In the Autumn Statement announced on Thursday, the threshold on council tax will be raised to 5%. Borough leaders said the rise would put immense pressure on already hard-stretched residents. While they welcomed...
BBC
East Riding: Leisure centre opening hours could be reduced
Opening hours at council-run leisure centres in the East Riding of Yorkshire could be scaled back, the portfolio holder in charge of them has said. Councillor Mike Medini said the authority was doing everything possible to minimise the impact after councils elsewhere had cut leisure services. He said there were...
BBC
Cornwall ambulance waits at hospital improving - NHS bosses
Hospital bosses in Cornwall say they have seen improvements in reducing ambulance delays and people stuck in hospital despite finishing treatment. Cornwall Council's health scrutiny committee was told last week recent changes had helped, including more beds opening and new clinical work started. However, those solutions were not described as...
BBC
Somerset County Council fined after pupil misses school
A council has been fined more than £3,000 after a pupil missed nearly a year of primary school. The child stopped going to their Somerset school in March 2021 due to anxiety, and was subsequently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. His mother complained after the council failed to issue...
BBC
Asylum seekers housed at Exeter hotel - city council
A number of asylum seekers are being housed by the government at a hotel in Exeter, the city council has confirmed. Exeter City Council said the Home Office told it on Sunday that an unspecified number would be housed in the city and they had arrived "in the last couple of days".
BBC
MP says hotel removed homeless for asylum seekers
A Conservative MP says homeless people were removed from a hotel in a town to make way for 34 asylum seekers. The unnamed hotel, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is being used as a temporary base while the asylum seekers' claims are processed. But the town's MP Ben Bradley said the hotel...
UK Government Launches Consultation Period On Potential Reform And Merger Of Film & TV Tax Reliefs
The UK government has launched a consultation period asking industry leaders for comments on plans to reform and merge film, animation, high-end TV, and children’s TV tax relief measures into a single tax credit. The consultation period is set to run until February 9, 2023, with the reforms to be implemented in spring 2024. The government said the proposals aim to “simplify and modernise” the reliefs system and ensure they “boost growth in the audio-visual sectors whilst remaining fiscally sustainable.” However, the government said there will be no changes to the existing criteria that companies must meet to access tax relief. Right now,...
BBC
Morriston Hospital Swansea: UK's first powered by own solar farm
A Welsh hospital has become the first in the UK to be directly powered by its own solar farm. Officials had originally hoped the farm serving Morriston Hospital in Swansea would save about £480,000 in energy costs. But the rise in the electricity price mean that is now closer...
Comments / 0