KEDM
Raymond Blanco, former Louisiana first gentleman, dies at 87
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Raymond Blanco, a former coach, longtime academic administrator at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and husband to the state’s first female governor, has died. He was 87. Blanco worked at the university for 46 years in various roles including as assistant football coach, dean of students and vice president for student affairs. He retired in 2009.
KEDM
State Bond Commission OKs housing bonds
BATON ROUGE, LA – With approval from the State Bond Commission (SBC) as of its meeting today, the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) can secure multi-family mortgage bonds to fund the refurbishment and construction of housing in Caddo, Rapides, Ouachita, Tangipahoa and Orleans parishes. “With the cost of living rising...
KEDM
Colorado State Rep. says the Club Q shooting shows the impact of anti-LGBTQ actions
Vigils are being held across the state of Colorado this week after the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Club Q was a safe space for queer people in a country and at a time that can feel very threatening. Just this year, more than 300 bills targeting the LGBTQ community have been introduced across the country, and candidates in this year's midterm elections used hateful and discriminatory language when referring to LGBTQ people. This is something that Colorado State Representative Brianna Titone has been talking a lot about. She's the state's first openly trans legislator and joins me now. Welcome.
KEDM
Biden celebrates Friendsgiving, serving up dinner to troops and military families
President Biden is kicking off the holiday season this week, including hosting a friendsgiving dinner with military members and their families in North Carolina. NPR's Deepa Shivaram traveled to Cherry Point Marina Air Station for the event. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) DEEPA SHIVARAM, BYLINE: The air hangar at Cherry Point looked...
KEDM
The Club Q shooter may be charged with hate crimes. What that means in Colorado
Local prosecutors may charge the perpetrator of Saturday's deadly shooting in Colorado Springs with murder and hate crimes. Formal charges have not yet been filed. On Saturday evening, a gunman stormed into Club Q and opened fire. Five people were killed and at least 17 others were wounded by gunshots. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was taken into custody after being subdued by two patrons at the nightclub.
