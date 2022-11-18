ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUs6o_0jFn78Nx00

A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week.

Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.

Police did not say what the relationship was between Omezcua and the young woman, who had recently turned 18.

Police said a neighbor had seen a teen girl “trying to use a ladder to climb” back into her home after the young woman had gone to a neighbor’s backyard to get food and water, drinking from the neighbor’s hose, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Police said the victim then tried to go back to her bedroom, KBLR reported.

The young woman had climbed out a window by tying her clothes together.

When police went into the room, they found it locked but there was no doorknob — only a security lock that could only be opened from either side by a key. The young woman did not have a key. She told the authorities that she gets food or water from her mother once a day, the Review-Journal reported.

Police said they found a box spring, a bed frame and a bucket.

The young woman told police that she felt like a prisoner, the Review-Journal reported.

Police spoke to the young woman’s mother via phone and asked her why her daughter was locked in a room. Police said the woman was “evasive” and didn’t want police in the house until she was there, KVVU reported.

The Department of Child Protective Services had contacted the family several times, but each claim of abuse or neglect was found to be unsubstantiated or it was the case that CPSC didn’t have enough cooperation to pursue an investigation, police said, according to KBLR.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

San Jose mother arrested for allegedly killing infant child

SAN JOSE -- A 29-year-old San Jose mother has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of one of her twin infant children earlier this month.San Jose police said Celina Juarez was being held on a homicide charge related to the 8-month-old child's death at a local hospital on Nov. 5.According to Investigators, officers responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way for a call of unconscious 8-month-old infant twins at approximately 3:16 p.m. on November 4th. When they arrived, the officers immediately began CPR on one of the infants who was not breathing. Medics arrived as well and transported the...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Police reveal key new detail in Idaho college murders 911 call as ‘private party’ ruled out as suspect

Police have offered their latest update on the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students last weekend, though details like a suspect, murder weapon, or motive remain illusive.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were believed to have been killed in the early morning hours of 13 November at an off-campus residence.Moscow, Idaho police announced on Saturday that an anonymous “private party” drove Goncalves and Mogen home. (Police had previously described them taking an Uber home.)“At this time, detectives have investigated the private party driver who took Kaylee and Madison home on November 13th...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Boyfriend of Idaho university student has had world ‘turned upside down’ by her murder

The boyfriend of one of the murdered University of Idaho students has had his world “turned upside down” by her brutal slaying – which came just days before the young couple planned to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday together.Madison Mogen, 21, had been in a relationship with fellow Idaho university student Jake Schriger for around a year.His mother, Stacy Schriger, described the young couple as being like “peanut butter and jelly” and the pair often posted loving photos of each other on their social media accounts.On Sunday, Mogen was brutally stabbed to death along with three friends inside her college...
MOSCOW, ID
toofab.com

Dad Cleared of Neglecting Adopted Daughter Accused of Being Adult Posing as 6-Year-Old Child

The case drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan," as the girl's family accused her of plotting to kill them. Natalia Grace Barnett made headlines back in 2019 when her bizarre story -- which drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan" -- became the focus of a Dr. Phil episode. At the time, Natalia claimed her adopted parents abandoned her at her own apartment when she was just a child, after legally changing her birth date to make her an adult.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Independent

Idaho university murder victim Kaylee Goncalves called man seven times before killings, sister claims

One of the University of Idaho murder victims called the same person seven times shortly before she was killed, her sister claims.Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, at a home where the three women lived in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.Police said the four victims were stabbed to death at around 3am or 4am, with their bodies left undiscovered until around midday when officers responded to a 911 call at the home for an “unconscious individual”.Nearly a week later, no suspects have been identified as...
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

Alabama Man and Woman Dressed as Superhero ‘Raven’ Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Teen and Taking Her to Florida for Beating and Confinement

Two adults from Alabama were recently arrested in connection with the weekend abduction of a girl who was brought across state lines into Florida, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Law&Crime. Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, and Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, were taken into custody late last week after a...
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
143K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy