TODAY.com

John Legend brought his kids, Miles and Luna, to 'The Voice' — and the picture is adorable

John Legend turned “The Voice” into his family gathering. The EGOT winner brought kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with him to the set of “The Voice” on Nov. 21. “My biggest fans (until they’re too cool to think I’m cool) came to @nbcthevoice! They’re definitely voting for #TeamLegend,” he captioned a photo of them sitting on his lap on Instagram.
TODAY.com

Priyanka Chopra's new pic of baby Malti is so cute we can hardly stand it

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying time with her baby girl, Malti Marie. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Chopra, 40, shared a sweet photo fn her daughter resting in what appeared to be a car seat on her Instagram stories. In the adorable snap, Malti wore a pink hat, which covered half her...
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lopez shares snuggly video with husband Ben Affleck

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are cuddling up this holiday season. The pair married July 16 in Las Vegas and had a second ceremony Aug. 20 at Affleck’s estate in Georgia. To mark their three-month wedding anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 20, Lopez posted a video to TikTok and Instagram in which they are snuggled up closely and smiling big into the camera to an instrumental of singer Pink's "Try." Lopez captioned the posts with Thanksgiving emojis.
TODAY.com

Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson sing chilling version of 'The Impossible Dream'

Jennifer Hudson sang one of her favorite songs with an artist who covered the classic tune in 2020. Hudson, whose talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show" premiered earlier this year, welcomed Josh Groban for a recent episode and couldn't help but gush about his rendition of the song "The Impossible Dream."
TODAY.com

Erin Napier posts throwback wedding photos to celebrate 14th anniversary with Ben

Ben and Erin Napier marked a special occasion just two days before Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the “Home Town” renovation experts celebrated their wedding anniversary — and the festivities spilled over to Instagram, where Erin gave their fans and followers a gift in the form of vintage wedding photos.

