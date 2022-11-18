Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Carrie Underwood spins and soars in acrobatic performance at 2022 AMAs
Carrie Underwood really knows how to make an entrance!. When it came time for the country hit-maker to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards for a performance of her hit “Crazy Angels,” she did so by soaring over the audience in a spherical cage. On...
TODAY.com
John Legend brought his kids, Miles and Luna, to 'The Voice' — and the picture is adorable
John Legend turned “The Voice” into his family gathering. The EGOT winner brought kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with him to the set of “The Voice” on Nov. 21. “My biggest fans (until they’re too cool to think I’m cool) came to @nbcthevoice! They’re definitely voting for #TeamLegend,” he captioned a photo of them sitting on his lap on Instagram.
TODAY.com
Priyanka Chopra's new pic of baby Malti is so cute we can hardly stand it
Priyanka Chopra is enjoying time with her baby girl, Malti Marie. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Chopra, 40, shared a sweet photo fn her daughter resting in what appeared to be a car seat on her Instagram stories. In the adorable snap, Malti wore a pink hat, which covered half her...
TODAY.com
Jennifer Grey is unrecognizable as late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in pic for new movie
Jennifer Grey is giving fans a peek at how she transformed into the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara for Lifetime's 2023 movie "Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation." The "Dirty Dancing" star looked unrecognizable in a photo she posted of herself Nov. 21 on Instagram. The image...
TODAY.com
Jennifer Lopez shares snuggly video with husband Ben Affleck
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are cuddling up this holiday season. The pair married July 16 in Las Vegas and had a second ceremony Aug. 20 at Affleck’s estate in Georgia. To mark their three-month wedding anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 20, Lopez posted a video to TikTok and Instagram in which they are snuggled up closely and smiling big into the camera to an instrumental of singer Pink's "Try." Lopez captioned the posts with Thanksgiving emojis.
Ciara Serves Face In Latest TikTok Challenge
Ciara was spotted on social media participating in the latest TikTok challenge and we love it!
TODAY.com
Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson sing chilling version of 'The Impossible Dream'
Jennifer Hudson sang one of her favorite songs with an artist who covered the classic tune in 2020. Hudson, whose talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show" premiered earlier this year, welcomed Josh Groban for a recent episode and couldn't help but gush about his rendition of the song "The Impossible Dream."
TODAY.com
Jessica Simpson shares pic of nephew Bronx for 14th birthday — and he's all grown up
Jessica Simpson's nephew, Bronx, has reached new heights. The "Irresistible" singer wished the now 14-year-old a happy birthday on Nov. 20 with a new Instagram picture that puts on display how much Bronx has grown. "You are a gift to everyone who is lucky enough know you, love you and...
TODAY.com
Erin Napier posts throwback wedding photos to celebrate 14th anniversary with Ben
Ben and Erin Napier marked a special occasion just two days before Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the “Home Town” renovation experts celebrated their wedding anniversary — and the festivities spilled over to Instagram, where Erin gave their fans and followers a gift in the form of vintage wedding photos.
