Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gloversville High School teens self-organize clothing drive for classmate in need
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It costs nothing to be kind, but a penny in the right place can go a long way. Gloversville High School senior Jeremiah Miles says when he saw one classmate struggling without enough clothes to wear, he couldn’t ignore it. “I was like alright well there has to be something that […]
WKTV
Christmas on Main returns
Utica, N.Y.-- Christmas on main returned to Utica today after not being held for two years because of the pandemic. The event was held inside union station Saturday and featured a petting zoo, cookies, hot chocolate and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event was free for everyone and a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.
WKTV
New Forest Cemetery holds open house
Utica, N.Y.--The New Forest cemetery held an open house today. People were able to meet the cemetery’s new board members, enjoy food and drinks and even participate in a scavenger hunt. The previous board abandoned the cemetery earlier this year after it fell into disrepair and became overgrown with grass and brush. The cemetery’s new board says they’ve put in a lot of work to get the cemetery looking good again, but there’s still a long way to go.
wwnytv.com
Making snowmen and digging out in Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - While the lake effect snowstorm hit Gouverneur, its impact was lighter than what parts of Jefferson County dealt with Friday. Matthew Spilman was plowing his fifth driveway and says that people need to be reminded of the dangers of snow. “Shovel, try to stay off...
localsyr.com
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
WKTV
Utica Food Pantry gives away 800 turkeys and will hold another giveaway Monday
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Food Pantry and Utica Fire Department handed out more than 600 turkeys and all the fixings during their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway Friday morning at the fire station on Bleecker Street. Hannaford donated pallets of turkeys and some of the store’s employees volunteered to...
WKTV
DOE requiring NYS schools to drop Native American mascots or risk consequences
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Education (DOE) is now requiring all New York State schools to drop any Native American Imagery or names as their mascots or risk consequences. Herkimer BOCES Superintendent, Sandra Sherwood said the new requirement did not come as a surprise to her,...
127 acres donated to Saratoga PLAN for new preserve
Patricia LeClair held onto an article about Saratoga PLAN for many years, and eventually decided to donate a substantial portion of her land—127.5 acres—to the land preservation group.
WKTV
Listeria found in raw milk from Otsego County dairy farm
MARYLAND, N.Y. – Raw milk from a dairy farm in Otsego County was found to be contaminated with Listeria following an inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Department Commissioner Richard Ball warned customers on Thursday not to drink the unpasteurized raw milk from the...
Deer crashes through window of New York nursing home
We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".
WKTV
'FEZtival of Trees' event at Sangertown Square until Nov. 27
UTICA, N.Y. – The Ziyara Shriners will host their annual FEZtival of Trees holiday event From Friday until Nov. 27. Those who attend will see Christmas Trees decorated with specially themed gifts from local businesses. The gifts will be displayed and raffled off to the public. Each winner gets to take home their own decorate tree with various gifts too.
cnyhomepage.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man, ordered him eight times to put down his gun and get...
WKTV
Sauquoit Fine Arts and Crafts Show back on Saturday
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The Sauquoit Valley Fine Arts and Crafts Show is making its return after a two-year hiatus. Just in time for holiday shopping, the event will feature 60 crafters and vendors as well as some delicious food. The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Sauquoit...
WKTV
New hobby store in Clinton officially open
CLINTON, N.Y. -- HobbyTown in Clinton had its grand opening Friday, a store perfect for hobby enthusiasts. The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more. “We are thrilled to be...
Syracuse University student dead, another hospitalized after crash, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse University student is dead, and another is hospitalized after a car crash Friday night, according to an email from a university official. A student at SUNY Albany also died in the crash, according to reports. Boburmirzo Sharipov, of Brooklyn, a junior majoring in human...
James Coleman: Well-known Syracuse florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast
James P. Coleman, 1928-2022: Syracuse-area florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. James “Jim” Coleman wore many hats during his life. If you purchase a product...
newyorkalmanack.com
79-Year-Old Hunter Rescued From Swamp in Franklin County
On November 8th at 7:50 pm, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers Booth, Bronson, Praczkajlo, and Russell responded to a report of an overdue hunter in the town of Dickinson, in Franklin County, NY. The reporting party found the 79-year-old’s vehicle near Mosier Hill, but could not...
FOX 28 Spokane
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
Comments / 0