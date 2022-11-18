ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Christmas on Main returns

Utica, N.Y.-- Christmas on main returned to Utica today after not being held for two years because of the pandemic. The event was held inside union station Saturday and featured a petting zoo, cookies, hot chocolate and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event was free for everyone and a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New Forest Cemetery holds open house

Utica, N.Y.--The New Forest cemetery held an open house today. People were able to meet the cemetery’s new board members, enjoy food and drinks and even participate in a scavenger hunt. The previous board abandoned the cemetery earlier this year after it fell into disrepair and became overgrown with grass and brush. The cemetery’s new board says they’ve put in a lot of work to get the cemetery looking good again, but there’s still a long way to go.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Making snowmen and digging out in Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - While the lake effect snowstorm hit Gouverneur, its impact was lighter than what parts of Jefferson County dealt with Friday. Matthew Spilman was plowing his fifth driveway and says that people need to be reminded of the dangers of snow. “Shovel, try to stay off...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
WKTV

Listeria found in raw milk from Otsego County dairy farm

MARYLAND, N.Y. – Raw milk from a dairy farm in Otsego County was found to be contaminated with Listeria following an inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Department Commissioner Richard Ball warned customers on Thursday not to drink the unpasteurized raw milk from the...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Deer crashes through window of New York nursing home

We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WKTV

'FEZtival of Trees' event at Sangertown Square until Nov. 27

UTICA, N.Y. – The Ziyara Shriners will host their annual FEZtival of Trees holiday event From Friday until Nov. 27. Those who attend will see Christmas Trees decorated with specially themed gifts from local businesses. The gifts will be displayed and raffled off to the public. Each winner gets to take home their own decorate tree with various gifts too.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Sauquoit Fine Arts and Crafts Show back on Saturday

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The Sauquoit Valley Fine Arts and Crafts Show is making its return after a two-year hiatus. Just in time for holiday shopping, the event will feature 60 crafters and vendors as well as some delicious food. The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Sauquoit...
SAUQUOIT, NY
WKTV

New hobby store in Clinton officially open

CLINTON, N.Y. -- HobbyTown in Clinton had its grand opening Friday, a store perfect for hobby enthusiasts. The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more. “We are thrilled to be...
CLINTON, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

79-Year-Old Hunter Rescued From Swamp in Franklin County

On November 8th at 7:50 pm, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers Booth, Bronson, Praczkajlo, and Russell responded to a report of an overdue hunter in the town of Dickinson, in Franklin County, NY. The reporting party found the 79-year-old’s vehicle near Mosier Hill, but could not...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy