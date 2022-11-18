Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
Ankylosing Spondylitis vs. Osteoarthritis: What Are the Differences?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and osteoarthritis (OA) are two types of arthritis—conditions that cause inflammation and swelling of one or more joints. Both diseases cause joint pain and stiffness and eventually damage joints, but their underlying processes and causes are very different. This article discusses the similarities and differences between...
verywellhealth.com
Hashimoto's Disease Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Autoimmune Thyroiditis, Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, Chronic Lymphocytic Thyroiditis. Hashimoto's disease is the most common thyroid disorder in the United States. Around 14 million Americans are affected. It is an autoimmune disease that involves inflammation of the thyroid gland. This happens when the immune system attacks healthy cells. Learn important facts...
verywellhealth.com
Does Physical Therapy Really Help Arthritis Pain?
Physical therapy (PT) is a common treatment for arthritis. When combined with other treatments like medication, physical therapy can be extremely effective in reducing symptoms of arthritis. This article will discuss how physical therapy, particularly for the larger joints such as the shoulder, hips, and knees can decrease joint pain...
verywellhealth.com
Advanced Hypothyroidism in Adults (Myxedema): Signs, Causes, Treatment
Thyroid hormone plays an essential role in regulating metabolism, and a deficiency can disrupt many body functions, including heart rate, metabolism, and body temperature. Thyroid hormone replacement is an effective treatment that helps restore and balance thyroid hormone levels. If left untreated, hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) can progressively slow body functions and lead to health issues, including heart disease, weight gain, joint and muscle pain, and depression.
verywellhealth.com
Lung Transplant Survival Rate and Life Expectancy
A lung transplant may be the best option for some people with severe lung disease. The procedure can improve quality of life and help you live longer. However, there are serious risks, such as infection and rejection. And long-term use of anti-rejection drugs can increase the risk of other health problems.
verywellhealth.com
Can Kyphosis Be a Symptom of Ankylosing Spondylitis?
Kyphosis is a term for the rounding of the upper spine. Ankylosing spondylitis is a form of inflammatory disease that leads to spinal bone fusion. Because of the effects of this condition, a symptom of ankylosing spondylitis can be kyphosis. This article discusses the connection between ankylosing spondylitis and kyphosis...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Malignant Hypertension
In malignant hypertension (MHT), a very high spike in blood pressure damages one or more organs, including the brain, heart, kidneys, and blood vessels. Its symptoms range from headache to low urine output to chest pain to vision changes. Malignant hypertension can result in heart attack, aortic dissection, stroke, or...
verywellhealth.com
Sensitivity to Cold: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Feeling cold is normal for someone standing outside in chilly weather without a coat. It is also common to feel more frigid in the winter when temperatures drop to colder-than-comfortable levels. However, constantly feeling unusually cold, even in warmer temperatures, may indicate that you have cold sensitivity. Sensitivity to cold, or cold intolerance, is an abnormal sensitivity to cold temperatures or a cold environment.
verywellhealth.com
Is Hypothyroidism Genetic?
Having a first-degree family member (parent, sibling, child) with a thyroid disorder increases the risk of developing a thyroid condition. Research suggests that about 64% of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and 65% of thyroid hormones, thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), concentrations are genetically determined. While genetics play a role in hypothyroidism...
verywellhealth.com
Sulfonylureas: Brand Comparison for Type 2 Diabetes
Sulfonylureas are a class of medications used to manage type 2 diabetes. The drugs work by encouraging the release of insulin from the pancreas to help lower blood sugar levels. This article discusses everything you need to know about how sulfonylureas work for type 2 diabetes and what to expect...
verywellhealth.com
Shuffling Gait
A shuffling gait is a walking pattern that occurs when a person drags their feet while walking. The length of each step is typically shorter than normal. While most people occasionally shuffle—perhaps while catching their balance after tripping or trying to run when their leg muscles are tired—a consistent shuffling gait pattern can signify an underlying health condition.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Keratosis Pilaris During Pregnancy?
Keratosis pilaris (or chicken skin) is a common condition that causes tiny, painless bumps on the skin. These bumps are usually found on the upper arms, thighs, cheeks, and buttocks. The exact cause of keratosis pilaris is usually unknown. The tiny skin bumps are hair follicles plugged by dead skin...
verywellhealth.com
What Does Asymmetry on a Mammogram Report Mean?
Breast asymmetry on a mammogram report means that part of the breast looks different from other parts of the same breast or the other breast. This is often due to benign (not harmful) changes. However, a significant variation or sudden change in aspects, such as density, could indicate a problem....
verywellhealth.com
Causes and Risk Factors of Cysts
Hormones or fluid build up may be to blame but often cysts have no clear cause. A cyst is a closed pocket of tissue that forms somewhere on the body. Unlike tumors, which are caused by abnormal growth of body tissue, cysts are usually filled with air, pus or fluid. Cysts are usually harmless, but they can cause pain, discomfort or complications depending on how large they are or where they appear. There are hundreds of different types of cysts and oftentimes they’re unexplained. But they can also be caused by fluid buildup, hormonal fluctuations or injury.
verywellhealth.com
Nervous Stomach Symptoms
A nervous stomach is a common problem that can be caused by emotional challenges such as anxiety and depression or by digestive disorders. It may include symptoms such as feeling "butterflies" in your stomach or experiencing a "gut-wrenching" feeling. Nervous stomach every now and then is no cause for concern. If you're experiencing ongoing symptoms, you may want to consider seeing a healthcare provider.
verywellhealth.com
Promethazine DM (Dextromethorphan and Promethazine) - Oral
Promethazine DM (dextromethorphan and promethazine) is a combination cough syrup that treats common cold and allergy symptoms. It has two active ingredients: Dextromethorphan and promethazine. Dextromethorphan is a non-narcotic cough suppressant (antitussive) that stops coughs and doesn’t contain narcotics that can be addictive. Promethazine is an antihistamine that treats allergies....
verywellhealth.com
Can You Drink Coffee With Losartan?
There's good news for coffee lovers who take losartan for high blood pressure: moderate amounts of daily coffee consumption aren't likely to affect your blood pressure over the long term. Coffee contains caffeine, a stimulant that may affect blood pressure in some individuals. However, research shows that this effect is...
verywellhealth.com
How Fasting Helps Lower Blood Pressure
Intermittent fasting has become a popular dietary trend that benefits blood pressure, weight loss, inflammation, cholesterol, and blood sugar. This article focuses on the relationship between fasting and blood pressure, reviews the problems that come with high blood pressure, and looks at how fasting may be one way to help lower it.
verywellhealth.com
Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing for Type 2 Diabetes
Duodenal mucosal resurfacing (DMR) is a minimally invasive procedure that uses heat to resurface the upper intestine. Like bariatric surgery (weight-loss surgery), it has been shown to help with diabetes, but it’s less risky than bariatric surgery. Learn more about the pros and cons of this procedure and whether...
verywellhealth.com
Ankylosing Spondylitis and Heart Disease: What Is the Relationship?
If you have ankylosing spondylitis (AS), you might be at an increased risk for heart disease. However, it's possible to lower your risk for heart disease by following a nutritious diet and making lifestyle changes. This article discusses the connection between ankylosing spondylitis and heart disease, the risks of these...
Comments / 0