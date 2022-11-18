Read full article on original website
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
10 magical train rides to take with your family during the holidays
I’ve always loved trains. Maybe it’s the childhood nostalgia—the dreams and ideas we have as kids often turn into the best family traditions. The feeling that you could end up anywhere and that you’re along for the ride. That you’re forced to slow down and sit with your thoughts and fellow passengers. Or maybe because my husband proposed to me on one, and it feels like the place where our family started.
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
2022 Holiday Events and Activities Guide for the Whole Family!
With the holidays approaching we are searching for the fun family-friendly events in and near our community. This special time of year is not only about giving and receiving gifts but about experiences and spending time with those you love. I have put together a list and will continue to add to it to some of the events that you can enjoy with your family. Please be sure to check our calendar too because there may be other events that you may be interested in as well.
Minnesota’s Mall of America Introduces a Diverse Santa Visit for this Year
Welcome to a case of "pick your Santa" at the Mall of America if you plan to bring your kids to visit Santa ahead of the Christmas holiday. Normally there has been one Santa that everyone gets to see, put in their requests for their Christmas wishes and then move on. The Mall of America decided to change things up a bit this year. There will actually be six different Santas to choose from. You need to schedule your visit ahead of time with the appropriate Santa for your kids.
Polar Express Pajama Party December 15-18
Families of all ages can expect tons of fun while attending a Polar Express Pajama Party — a QC holiday tradition that is over ten years strong!. You and your family will enjoy the magnificent holiday classic The Polar Express 3D on the GIANT Screen in the comfort of your PJs and take part in holiday activities for all ages, including face painting, hot chocolate bar, a make-n-take sleigh bell station, a souvenir Putnam ornament, and a lights-out adventure through the museum exhibits.
13 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne
The kids are out, the holidays are in, and Thanksgiving week is HERE! We love the break in the school routine and the happiness it brings, but we also know you need things to do to keep the kids busy and having fun. You've come to the right place; below is a list of events and happenings this week (November 20 - November 25) to help you find your family fun! Check out our events page here for even MORE activities this week!
Exhibition Mine Hosts Ice Skating Rink
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A holiday favorite is returning to Beckley once again. Starting Friday, November 18, the ice-skating rink will return to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mines and Youth Museum for two weeks. Director of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Gray Baker said, “The return of the ice rink is a highly anticipated event. While the rink is small it offers a great deal of fun for people of all ages. We’ve already been getting calls.”
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway
Early preparation for Ice Rink at BMSJohn Dabbs/Photographer. Seasonal festivities are in the works for the big opening this weekend at the World's Fastest Half-Mile - Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). The Pinnacle Speedway In Lights - Powered by TVA - returns on November 18, 2022. The light show will continue each night, even on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day until January 7, 2023.
