Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings
If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
Kevin O’Connell Is Getting People Fired
Everyone in the NFL bubble felt the same about the Vikings in the last couple of years. They are a talented but underachieving team. The Vikings leadership had three options after back-to-back seasons without playoff appearances — firing the coaching staff and the front office, rebuilding the team, or doing both things.
FOX Sports
Vikings at (+1.5) vs. Cowboys is disrespectful but 'fishy' and a stay away | What's Wright?
The Minnesota Vikings will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. The Cowboys won their previous matchup last season in Cooper Rush's first NFL start, but Dak Prescott is back and looks to improve his record to 5-1 against the Vikings. Kirk Cousins is on fire, but will he able to stand against America's Team's defense? Nick Wright warns bettors to stay away or at the most, cautiously bet on this matchup with Justin Jefferson likely receiving the 'Randy Moss treatment' from defenders and Dak continuing to struggle this season.
NFL Fans Roast the Minnesota Vikings After Getting Embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys
Who saw the Dallas Cowboys beating the snot out of the Minnesota Vikings? This game wasn’t close not even for a minute. Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ defense were dominant. Dak Prescott and the offense, along with Cooper Rush, put up points, and it was all Dallas all night. NFL fans were ruthless.
Week 11 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Falcons
The Chicago Bears (3-7) are battling the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column and break a three-game losing streak. Chicago is coming off a 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions (3-6), where the Bears offense continues to ascend. That’s due in large part to the emergence of Justin Fields, who continues to light up the league.
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 pm CST, the 10th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Dallas, now 6-3 through nine games, has a firm grip on a playoff spot but must win to keep pace in the NFC East for a possible division crown.
Vikings Fans Become Colts Fans at Noon
The Minnesota Vikings play the Dallas Cowboys at 3:25 pm CST on Sunday, but fans of the team will have wandering eyes beforehand. Minnesota’s new primary foe, at least until the end of the 2022 season, is the Philadelphia Eagles. The franchise’s usual nemeses, the Green Bay Packers (4-7) and Chicago Bears (3-7), no longer pose a threat to the Vikings 2022 standing, but the Eagles certainly do.
Explained: Why the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings are Underdogs at Home Against Dallas
The Minnesota Vikings just pulled off an overtime victory on the road in Buffalo, in what has been called the 'Game Of The Year'. The Dallas Cowboys just lost a heartbreaker in Green Bay after giving up 31 points to the struggling Packers offense. So if you're an avid NFL gambler like me (avid is the polite way of saying you live and die with every NFL Red Zone 'Witching Hour", even when a team's losses don't necessarily become wins) and you've checked out the lines ahead of this Sunday's games, it's natural that one line in particular would stand out. We're, of course, talking about the Cowboys-Vikings odds. More specifically, how are the 8-1 Vikings a home underdog against the 6-3 Cowboys? What?
Justin Jefferson Gets Early Whiff of Hall of Fame
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills Week 10 showdown was so wild that the Hall of Fame wants a little bite of the action. The game showcased a Vikings erasure of a 17-point deficit late in the 3rd Quarter, Justin Jefferson’s catch of the century, about six points of “okay, this game is over,” and generalized wackiness.
Vikings Down to Nubbins at CB
In the last two weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have lost two starting cornerbacks to injury — one at Washington, the other in Buffalo. Patrick Peterson stands tall, but after the veteran, rookie Andrew Booth will start versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Fellow rookie Akayleb Evans was ruled...
T.J. Hockenson Already Making His Presence Felt
First-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has added some nice pieces via free agency since the Minnesota Vikings gave him the keys to the franchise after moving on from Rick Spielman after last season. Adofo-Mensah did not stop there though. At the trading deadline he brought in former Detroit Lions tight...
Purple Rumor Mill: Jefferson and 2K, Coach of the Year, Adam Thielen Status
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the November 20th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
saturdaytradition.com
Brett Maher casually nails 60-yard FG vs. Vikings after 1st make was wiped out due to replay review
Brett Maher and the Dallas Cowboys are in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Dallas leads 23-3 at halftime courtesy of a 60-yard field goal by the former Nebraska kicker. But it was the events leading up to the make that raised some eyebrows, though. Maher actually made his...
It’s Cowboys Week, And Here Are Some Things to Keep in Mind
It’s Cowboys Week for the Minnesota Vikings, and there’s a lot of hype leading up to this game. Two of the top teams in the NFC are about to do battle on Sunday. The Vikings are currently Kings of the North with an 8-1 record. On the other side of the coin, the Cowboys are 6-3, putting them third in the NFC East.
Blowout loss to Cowboys gives 8-2 Vikings historic point differential
The Minnesota Vikings are tied for the second-best record in the NFL. And they also have a negative point differential. The previously one-loss Vikings were embarrassed in front of their home crowd on Sunday with a 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Things got so ugly at U.S. Bank Stadium that CBS cut away from the national broadcast in the third quarter to show most of the country the Bengals-Steelers game instead.
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Cowboys
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 8-2 atop the NFC North after a beatdown at...
3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Cowboys
Week 11 is upon us, and the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) will look for their ninth win when the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) come to town on Sunday. It promises to be another big test of this Vikings team’s credentials. At the same time, some are coming around to the fact...
Wins are a QB Stat and Kirk Cousins is Playing Wonderfully
Somewhat controversial opinion: wins ought to be considered a QB statistic. Reasonable minds can (and do) disagree on that one, but I’m on the QB wins train. It should be unsurprising, then, that I’m enthused about how Kirk Cousins has played in 2022, for he has been leading his team to wins.
The Vikings Were Thoroughly Humbled. Now What?
You might’ve tricked yourself that big-game hangovers were a thing of the past for the Minnesota Vikings. You — and everyone else — were wrong. The Vikings were comprehensively embarrassed in Week 11 by the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3, a franchise that’s won four straight times at U.S. Bank Stadium. Nothing good came from the game for the Vikings, who were riding an unforeseen seven-game win streak.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: Cowboys-Vikings, Bengals-Steelers, more
Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, including the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos playing host to the Las Vegas Raiders. Earlier, the Detroit Lions stunned the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles rebounded against the Indianapolis...
