Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
'Gentle' Rescue Pit Bull Treating 1st Stuffed Animal Like Baby Melts Hearts
"I have NEVER seen a plushie survive a pitbull," said one astonished TikTok user.
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Dog's Reaction to Cat Returning From Vets Melts Hearts: 'So Concerned'
A "concerned" dog's reaction to his "sister cat" returning from the vet has gone viral. The clip shared by their owner @vanessa.reads has racked up more than 719,000 views since it was posted on November 5. Toto, the calico, can be seen excitedly running down the stairs wagging his tail...
Labrador With Separation Anxiety Gets Puppy To Cuddle in Adorable Clip
A gorgeous Labrador duo have delighted viewers on TikTok with their cuddly antics. With over 531,000 views the video, posted to the account @billiethelab_, explains "POV: When you get your dog with separation anxiety a puppy." In the adorable clip, a chocolate Labrador called Billie, and Gus the yellow Labrador...
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
'Chaos' As Giant Newfoundland Dog Tries To Squeeze on Sofa With Owner
A Newfoundland puppy not realizing he's too big for sofa snuggles has put the internet in absolute hysterics. In a video shared by TikTok user Shauna (@shaunaconno) on October 31, Franklyn the Newfoundland can be seen trying—and failing—to squeeze onto the sofa with his dad Travis. Despite being...
Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video
A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
Husky Rolling His Eyes at Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'A Teenager'
A video of a 1-year-old dog appearing to "roll his eyes" at his owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it received at least 8 million views at the time of this writing. The clip shared by TikTok user @bellaanddunks, shows a husky stretched on a sofa, as the owner taps one of his legs to get his attention.
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Seeing a Friend at Petco Is a Love Story for the Ages
Dogs are truly something special. They want to befriend pretty much every single person they meet. And more often than not, they want to be friends with other dogs. So what about other animals?. One Golden Retriever is showing us that a dog's love reaches to every living creature, big...
Giant Moth with 'Baby Xenomorph' Skull Face Horrifies the Internet
"As the caterpillar grows it develops the skull pattern as a defence strategy to shock potential predators," conservation officer Mick Andren told Newsweek.
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking
A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'
A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
'Unfriendly' Horse's Unbreakable Bond With 3-Year-Old Is Just Beautiful
We always feel bad when animals get labels that say they're aggressive or unfriendly because, in a way, people start to look down on them. That just completely breaks our hearts. We don't like to use those words because who knows, maybe they just need a little extra love. That's...
Bob The Shelter Dog Goes Viral After Not Being Chosen For Adoption
A little shelter dog made a big wave on social media thanks to a video that showed him looking left out at a big adoption event in New York City. Bob, a terrier mix, was one of many dogs at Central Park for an adoption event sponsored by Badass Animal Rescue in Brooklyn. In a TikTok video shared by an artist at the event who paints pictures of pets, Bob sits with his handler as many people pass him by to look at other pups in the park.
People horrified after bouncer leaves ‘creepy’ note for blacked out woman
Social media users were left feeling creeped out after a reading a note that a bouncer had written for someone who had blacked out the night before. The morning after a night out is never a fun experience, but it's made all the more horrifying if you're left with patchy memories of what happened during your intoxicated state, or worse, if you don't know where you are.
Labrador Puppy That Hates Kisses From Owners Sparks Debate: 'Very Sad'
A woman kissing a puppy who "doesn't like kisses" has divided the internet. Over one million people have watched the viral video posted by @carrilyne on TikTok. The four-month-old black Labrador called Kimi can be seen barking and growling when Carrilyne attempts to kiss her. Newsweek spoke to a dog...
