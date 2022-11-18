ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Police investigating Molokai murder; suspect in custody

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man on Molokai suspected of murder is under arrest following the death of a woman Saturday evening. Maui police said around 5:45 p.m., Molokai dispatch received a 911 call from a man about a possible murder at his home. When officers arrived, they found a woman’s...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu man arrested after allegedly shooting woman, driving her to hospital

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man is facing assault and weapons charges after police say he allegedly shot a woman in the Kalihi area. The investigation began on Nov. 15, when police say 20-year-old Joshua Pukana Aloha Kemp brought 20-year-old Kahalemalalookaeookalani Sardinha-Viloria to the hospital. Sardinha-Viloria was in serious condition from multiple gunshot wounds.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an assault on an infant after he was brought to a hospital to be treated for seizures Monday evening. Authorities said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Nehoa Street in the Punchbowl area. HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rescue crews respond to crash, overturned vehicle on H-1 Freeway near Aiea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews are responding to a crash on the H-1 freeway headed eastbound Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Kaonohi Overpass in Aiea. Honolulu police, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department are on scene. HPD said four lanes were blocked due...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own

An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said. It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m. The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not provide...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested several juveniles in connection with several robberies in Ala Moana. The robberies happened on Sunday inside the Makai Market Food Court, outside Planet Fitness and near the intersection of Kona and Piikoi. Sources said the suspects were teenagers and they were armed with a machete.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD chief: Officers were following motorcyclist moments before critical crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were following a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said plainclothes officers spotted a 34-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the incident just after 10 a.m. at a home on Aiipapa place. Upon arrival, HFD said smoke was emanating from the front of the apartment building. Officials said no occupants were...
KANEOHE, HI

