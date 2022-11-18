Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police investigating Molokai murder; suspect in custody
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man on Molokai suspected of murder is under arrest following the death of a woman Saturday evening. Maui police said around 5:45 p.m., Molokai dispatch received a 911 call from a man about a possible murder at his home. When officers arrived, they found a woman’s...
KITV.com
Oahu man arrested after allegedly shooting woman, driving her to hospital
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man is facing assault and weapons charges after police say he allegedly shot a woman in the Kalihi area. The investigation began on Nov. 15, when police say 20-year-old Joshua Pukana Aloha Kemp brought 20-year-old Kahalemalalookaeookalani Sardinha-Viloria to the hospital. Sardinha-Viloria was in serious condition from multiple gunshot wounds.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage
The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. Maui water company agrees to make $500,000 worth of repairs in settlement with state. The state recently threatened Olowalu Water Company with a nearly half million dollar fine for taking too much water from a stream in West Maui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A host for Turo — an online car sharing marketplace — is turning to the public for help in locating his car after discovering his rental car was being used to commit crimes. For the safety of his family, the Turo host does not want...
Crash closes 4 H-1 lanes near Waimalu off
Honolulu Police Department has reported lane closures on the H1 eastbound lanes by the Waimalu off-ramp.
Moanalua Rd. WB closed for vehicle accident
Honolulu Police Department Moanalua Rd. in the westbound direction has been closed for a vehicle accident.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Man who took woman to a hospital turns out to be suspect accused of shooting her
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man is now facing a second-degree attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, according to police. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m., police said a man dropped off a 20-year-old woman to a hospital. She had unspecified injuries from a gunshot wound. Through an investigation,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an assault on an infant after he was brought to a hospital to be treated for seizures Monday evening. Authorities said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Nehoa Street in the Punchbowl area. HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the...
Vehicle accident in Ala Moana area closes roads
Honolulu Officials are asking drivers to avoid Makaloa St. and Poni St. due to a vehicle accident.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rescue crews respond to crash, overturned vehicle on H-1 Freeway near Aiea
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews are responding to a crash on the H-1 freeway headed eastbound Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Kaonohi Overpass in Aiea. Honolulu police, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department are on scene. HPD said four lanes were blocked due...
The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own
An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After months of debate, Honolulu police close to issuing first concealed carry gun permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department will start processing permits for civilians to carry concealed firearms starting Monday, but applicants facing a daunting list of requirements to get approved. Mayor Rick Blangiardi approved controversial new permit rules last week based on a Supreme Court ruling that citizens have a...
KITV.com
Suspects sought in robbery at Hele gas station in McCully-Moiliili area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have released images and surveillance footage of two men they say held up a Hele gas station in the McCully-Moiliili area in October. The robbery happened on Oct. 20 at the Hele gast staion located near South King Street and Punahou Street.
HPD open assault investigation on injured baby boy
The three month old was brought into a local hospital for seizures on Monday, Nov. 14, police officials said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said. It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m. The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not provide...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested several juveniles in connection with several robberies in Ala Moana. The robberies happened on Sunday inside the Makai Market Food Court, outside Planet Fitness and near the intersection of Kona and Piikoi. Sources said the suspects were teenagers and they were armed with a machete.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD chief: Officers were following motorcyclist moments before critical crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were following a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said plainclothes officers spotted a 34-year-old...
KITV.com
4 suspects sought in attempted robbery, shooting at Makaha game room
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police is looking to the public for help identifying four men caught on camera attempting to rob, and then shooting at, an illegal game room in Makaha in early November. The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6 at a local on Jade Street in Makaha,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the incident just after 10 a.m. at a home on Aiipapa place. Upon arrival, HFD said smoke was emanating from the front of the apartment building. Officials said no occupants were...
Concerns over Hawaii mail theft as holidays approach
"Yeah, especially during the holiday season when the package delivery rate increases so much, and people know that it's gifts and things," said Jim Harrow, CEO of Security Alarm Shop.
