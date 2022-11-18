ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Steph, JP's memeable reaction to absurd foul call vs. Knicks

A reaction meme was born midway through the fourth quarter during the Warriors' matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday at Chase Center. Jordan Poole hit a 3-pointer to extend the Warriors' lead to 13, 95-82, with under eight minutes to play. Back on defense, Poole contested Jalen Brunson's shot, leading to it falling short.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SB Nation

The Tilehurst End Podcast: Jordan Holsgrove Interview

A mid-season break special edition of The Tilehurst End Podcast features former Reading FC midfielder Jordan Holsgrove. The academy product left the club before his first-team breakthrough to enjoy what has turned into a very solid career with Celta Vigo and Pacos De Ferreira. He sits down with Marc Mayo to discuss all that and more.
SB Nation

World Cup Open Football Thread: Opening Day

The Winter World Cup is officially upon us, whether we like it or not. While we’re not going to go deep into coverage for reasons already stated, what we will continue to do is give you an open thread to discuss the match if you do indeed follow the tournament.
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones confirms Odell Beckham will visit Cowboys after Thanksgiving

After the Cowboys’ 40-3 victory over the Vikings on Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted, “Krazy.” It presumably was about Dallas’ win given the timing. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed a report from last week that the free agent receiver will visit the team after Thanksgiving. The Cowboys play the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy