Read full article on original website
Related
Knicks Player Calls Steph Curry Greatest Player Ever
Cam Reddish had the highest praise ever for Steph Curry.
NBA Fans React To Clutch Stephen Curry Shot In Warriors Win Over Rockets: "Steph Is Crazy Good"
Stephen Curry hit clutch late shots to ensure the Warriors win their first road game of the season against the Rockets.
Joe Buck reveals why he turned down notable request from ESPN
Joe Buck’s departure from FOX Sports meant he would no longer call the World Series for the network. ESPN has a baseball package too, however, so he theoretically could have continued calling the sport if he wanted to. In an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy...
Isaiah Thomas Says Kobe Bryant Is The Best Player He's Faced
Isaiah Thomas said that Kobe Bryant was the best player he went up against during his time in the NBA.
Did LeBron James Really Do A Whole Alternate Amazon Prime TNF Broadcast to Tell the Lakers to Trade Picks?
LeBron thinks the Packers should trade picks to help star Aaron Rodgers.
Michael Jordan Bought Charles Barkley A $20,000 Diamond Earring During The 1993 NBA Finals As A Mind Game
Michael Jordan purchased a $20K diamond earring for Charles Barkley as a mind game during the NBA Finals.
10 Greatest NBA Players Who Never Played For The Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers have had a lot of great players in their history, but check which from the greatest of all time didn't play for the Purple and Gold.
How Michael Jordan tricked Scottie Pippen into betting on jumbotron races
Michael Jordan’s competitiveness knew no bounds.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes Anthony Davis Can Play At This Recent Level Every Night
The Lakers veteran players have contributed to the team's recent victories
The Reason Why The New York Knicks Didn't Land Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Julius Erving
The New York Knicks missed two big opportunities to land Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Julius Erving.
Paul George Wore Nike Kobe Shoes During Clippers Game
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George played in Nike Kobe shoes instead of his own signature line.
NBC Sports
Steph, JP's memeable reaction to absurd foul call vs. Knicks
A reaction meme was born midway through the fourth quarter during the Warriors' matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday at Chase Center. Jordan Poole hit a 3-pointer to extend the Warriors' lead to 13, 95-82, with under eight minutes to play. Back on defense, Poole contested Jalen Brunson's shot, leading to it falling short.
Jalen Hurts just had his MVP moment
The biggest reason why this team is 9-1 and on a path toward the No. 1 seed in the NFC: A quarterback that just had his NFL MVP moment within a fourth quarter to remember.
SB Nation
The Tilehurst End Podcast: Jordan Holsgrove Interview
A mid-season break special edition of The Tilehurst End Podcast features former Reading FC midfielder Jordan Holsgrove. The academy product left the club before his first-team breakthrough to enjoy what has turned into a very solid career with Celta Vigo and Pacos De Ferreira. He sits down with Marc Mayo to discuss all that and more.
Rockets coaches celebrate greatness of Elvin Hayes upon jersey retirement
"If you didn't double off the catch, he was gonna score."
NBA Fans Protect Kevin Durant After Jusuf Nurkic Called Him Too Small
While Nurkic may have had his say in calling Durant "too small", the Blazers weren't able to vault over the latter's big night.
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.
SB Nation
World Cup Open Football Thread: Opening Day
The Winter World Cup is officially upon us, whether we like it or not. While we’re not going to go deep into coverage for reasons already stated, what we will continue to do is give you an open thread to discuss the match if you do indeed follow the tournament.
Magic Lose Nail-Biter to Pacers; Trae Young, Hawks Outlast Raptors - NBA Roundup
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones confirms Odell Beckham will visit Cowboys after Thanksgiving
After the Cowboys’ 40-3 victory over the Vikings on Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted, “Krazy.” It presumably was about Dallas’ win given the timing. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed a report from last week that the free agent receiver will visit the team after Thanksgiving. The Cowboys play the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.
Comments / 1