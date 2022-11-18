Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
‘What Thanksgiving is all about’: Dare to Care hosts food distribution in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit has teamed up with other organizations to lend a helping hand to some families days before Thanksgiving. Volunteers with Dare to Care on Saturday gave out turkeys and other groceries during its annual food giveaway in Sunrise. 7News cameras captured a long...
WSVN-TV
Volunteers with 100 Black Men of South Florida pack thousands of Thanksgiving meal boxes
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in Pembroke Park packed hope for families days before Thanksgiving. The nonprofit 100 Black Men of South Florida on Saturday helped put together thousands of boxes filled with food to make a Thanksgiving dinner. Participants assembled the boxes at Feeding South Florida‘s warehouse.
WSVN-TV
South Florida organizations provide meals for families in time for the holidays
(WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays. It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm Share to give food to those that need it the most.
WSVN-TV
Rain no obstacle for revelers of all ages at Winterfest’s Family Fun Day in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy conditions couldn’t stop some early winter fun for dozens of families in Fort Lauderdale. Winterfest’s Family Fun Day welcomed revelers of all ages to Esplanade Park, located at 400 SW 2nd Ave., Sunday. The annual event, sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital...
WSVN-TV
Farm Share teams up with local church to hand out food in time for Thanksgiving
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state’s largest food bank teamed up with a South Florida church to help feed a need in one community. Farm Share is making sure families have enough to eat as Thanksgiving is next week. The company teamed up with First Eben Ezer Baptist...
downbeach.com
Brisk business at Margate Fall Farmers Market
MARGATE – There was a steady stream of shoppers at the Fall Community Farmers Market held in the veranda at Steve & Cookies By The Bay Sunday morning. The weather outside was nearly frightful, but inside it was warm and inviting. It was the first fall farmers market held since the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the Thanksgiving market for the last two years.
WSVN-TV
Lights illuminate Merrick Park Christmas tree in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual tree tradition took place at Merrick Park. 7’s Belkys Nerey flipped the switch on the 50-foot tree at the festivities at 405 Biltmore Way in Coral Gables, Wednesday night. It took a second to light up the night, but the luminescence delivered...
NBC Miami
‘Turkey Not Tickets' Program Providing Thanksgiving Treat in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens Police completed a traffic safety initiative Thursday morning - but added a holiday twist. Officers stepped up patrols in high volume intersections, but drivers left with smiles instead of tickets. “I just want to say Happy Thanksgiving,” said Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. As the chief handed out...
Ocean One Restaurant Grand Opening Makes a Splash in Coral Springs
Ocean One Bar and Grille has officially opened its newest location, making a splash and serving over 600 customers on opening day. Located at 2444 N University Dr. in Coral Springs, the American contemporary restaurant is fresh and ready to serve. “We’ve been developing the Ocean One concept for over...
margatetalk.com
Coffee Shop Raises Funds for Margate Couple Who Lost Life Savings in Scam
Relief for a couple who lost their entire savings is coming one small business and donation at a time. The owner of the coffee shop Lady and the Mug, Aimee Tarte, is offering support to Doris and Barry Bauman, who lost $99,000 after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong.
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida hands out Thanksgiving baskets at Miami Gardens turkey drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Flo Rida donated to local families this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The South Florida-born star was on hand at the Studio 183 Lounge in Miami Gardens on Saturday to give away free Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys. He teamed up with a host...
WSVN-TV
Best Buddies Challenge raises money for people facing intellectual, developmental disabilities in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A non-profit organization brought love to Miami Beach with a huge fundraiser. Best Buddies hosted an event that challenged participants to bike 75 miles through Miami alongside a fleet of police officers, Friday morning. The riders raised a minimum of $10,000 each to join the...
Homeowner Sues The Oaks Boca Raton After Ordered To “Bulldoze” Landscaping
But The Oaks Says Steven Yormak Is Violating Community Rules, Locked A Fence Blocking Neighbor Access To Easement. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in “The Oaks of Boca Raton” is seeking an injunction against the HOA’s Board of Directors after he was […]
downbeach.com
Margate’s Thanksgiving Farmers Market is back
The Fall Margate Community Farmers Market will be back in time to do some Thanksgiving holiday food shopping 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The market, which features Jersey Fresh produce and more, will be held on the verandah inside Steve & Cookies By The Bay restaurant, 9700 Amherst Ave.
Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector
Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
WSVN-TV
Experts predicting 3rd busiest Thanksgiving season
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The days surrounding Thanksgiving have been predicted to be one of the busiest travel periods since 2019. Experts with the Florida Department of Transportation want to share tips with the community to get them ready for the adventure ahead this holiday season. Inside of the...
miabites.com
Not Just Turkey: Where to Eat in Miami for Thanksgiving
Suddenly the thought of shopping for and preparing the whole Thanksgiving meal seems a bit daunting, and if you are like my family not everyone eats turkey, so suddenly you are faced with preparing a menu to please the vegan, the vegetarian and the “Turkey and Stuffing” guy. Many of the hotels are offering traditional and not-so-traditional Thanksgiving menus, but here a few we found pretty enticing.
WSVN-TV
MIA, FLL passengers react to holiday rush; AAA reports 8% air travel increase from 2021
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As Thanksgiving week gets underway at South Florida airports, travel experts reveal a spike in passenger numbers and provide tips to help avoid the worst of the holiday rush. 7News cameras on Sunday captured large crowds at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International...
WSVN-TV
7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
