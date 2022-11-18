ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale Lakes, FL

downbeach.com

Brisk business at Margate Fall Farmers Market

MARGATE – There was a steady stream of shoppers at the Fall Community Farmers Market held in the veranda at Steve & Cookies By The Bay Sunday morning. The weather outside was nearly frightful, but inside it was warm and inviting. It was the first fall farmers market held since the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the Thanksgiving market for the last two years.
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Lights illuminate Merrick Park Christmas tree in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual tree tradition took place at Merrick Park. 7’s Belkys Nerey flipped the switch on the 50-foot tree at the festivities at 405 Biltmore Way in Coral Gables, Wednesday night. It took a second to light up the night, but the luminescence delivered...
CORAL GABLES, FL
downbeach.com

Margate’s Thanksgiving Farmers Market is back

The Fall Margate Community Farmers Market will be back in time to do some Thanksgiving holiday food shopping 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The market, which features Jersey Fresh produce and more, will be held on the verandah inside Steve & Cookies By The Bay restaurant, 9700 Amherst Ave.
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector

Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Experts predicting 3rd busiest Thanksgiving season

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The days surrounding Thanksgiving have been predicted to be one of the busiest travel periods since 2019. Experts with the Florida Department of Transportation want to share tips with the community to get them ready for the adventure ahead this holiday season. Inside of the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
miabites.com

Not Just Turkey: Where to Eat in Miami for Thanksgiving

Suddenly the thought of shopping for and preparing the whole Thanksgiving meal seems a bit daunting, and if you are like my family not everyone eats turkey, so suddenly you are faced with preparing a menu to please the vegan, the vegetarian and the “Turkey and Stuffing” guy. Many of the hotels are offering traditional and not-so-traditional Thanksgiving menus, but here a few we found pretty enticing.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL

