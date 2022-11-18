ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

'The anxiety is attached to it being done so famously well': Paul Mescal admits it's daunting stepping into role of Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire

By Richard Eden
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Paul Mescal has admitted it's daunting to step into the role of Stanley Kowalski, made famous by Marlon Brando, in the new production of A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida Theatre.

'The anxiety is definitely attached to it being done so famously well, but I'm thinking that will go away,' the Irish heartthrob said.

The Normal People star, 26, certainly has the physique to fill out Brando's famous white T-shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXQPd_0jFn5xwp00
Worry: Paul Mescal has admitted it's daunting to step into the role of Stanley Kowalski, made famous by Marlon Brando, in the new production of A Streetcar Named Desire

Stanley is one of the most iconic roles in theatre, most famously played by Marlon Brando in the original 1947 Broadway production and subsequent 1952 film.

A Streetcar Named Desire is at the Almeida Theatre from December 10 - February 4 2023.

Mescal has done one play in London before - The Plough and the Stars back in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cD8UI_0jFn5xwp00
Big role: 'The anxiety is definitely attached to it being done so famously well, but I'm thinking that will go away,' the Irish heartthrob said (Marlon pictured in the 1952 film) 

Based on the play by Tennessee Williams, this renowned drama follows troubled former schoolteacher Blanche DuBois (Vivien Leigh) as she leaves small-town Mississippi and moves in with her sister, Stella Kowalski (Kim Hunter), and her husband, Stanley (Marlon Brando), in New Orleans.

Blanche's flirtatious Southern-belle presence causes problems for Stella and Stanley, who already have a volatile relationship, leading to even greater conflict in the Kowalski household.

It comes after Paul revealed he might 'rue the day' he decided to quit social media but doesn't think it's 'useful for people'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ucex_0jFn5xwp00
Upcoming: A Streetcar Named Desire is at the Almeida Theatre from December 10 - February 4 2023

The star, who soared to fame as Connell Waldron, made the decision to deactivate his accounts in 2021 after finding fame overnight.

He told The Guardian: 'I just don't think it's particularly useful for people to see, like, literally you,' while making a box shape of his hands and framing his face.

Paul continued: 'I thought it's either get off the bus now or stay on it, and I wanted to get off. In 10 years I might rue the day I threw out my social media, but look, it just is what it is.'

It is not known exactly when Paul, who had more than 1million followers, deactivated his account but his profile became absent on Instagram in April 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrhjJ_0jFn5xwp00
Iconic: Stanley is one of the most iconic roles in theatre, most famously played by Marlon Brando in the original 1947 Broadway production and subsequent 1952 film (Vivien Leigh as Blanche and Marlon Brando as Stanley pictured) 

A source told The Sun at the time: 'Paul deactivated his Instagram account because it just became a drain. He felt like he was wasting time on there, reading the comments is no good for anyone's mental health.

'There are more important things going on in his life and he wants to focus his energy into his personal life and his work, he doesn't need social media for that. He's a private guy and doesn't feel the need to share everything online.'

The source added that Paul doesn't feel it is 'worthwhile' to cash in on 'lucrative offers' from brands where he reportedly could have charged six-figures.

They also claimed that the Irish actor may reactive his Instagram in the future but is currently 'enjoying' his break.

In December, Paul spoke about the pressures of social media in a candid interview with Glamour after his account soared from 1,000 to more than 100,000 followers.

He said: 'It's an amazing privilege to have a platform like that and it did kind of happen overnight. It was going from 1,000 followers to couple of 100 thousand. It's amazing.

'I get the most joy out of it in terms of that is that it is coming from people who saw Normal People and really related to it. But it's also important to acknowledge that I think we do live in an age where we can become obsessed with that.

'As time has gone by this year, I've learned a lot in terms of needing to step away from those things. Nobody's going to remember your Instagram following. It's not going to be written on your tombstone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g97nH_0jFn5xwp00
Hunk: The star, 26, certainly has the physique to fill out Brando's famous white T-shirt (pictured in Normal People with Daisy Edgar-Jones) 

