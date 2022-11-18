ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge residents complain of persistent power outages

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — According to two Lorraine Street residents — and their account is supported by neighbors — the area where they live is beleaguered by electric power failures that seem to occur without rhyme or reason. The residents are Henry Passapera and Rick Deutsch, and...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Plot twist: Bayonne proposes $65 million in bonds as incentive for $900 million film studio

The film studio touted as one of the biggest ever commercial investments in Bayonne history may also receive a rare incentive from the city: millions of dollars in city bonds. As a part of a negotiated deal with the developer Togus Urban Renewal, the city is considering issuing $65 million in bonds to the 1888 Studios project that would bring a film studio to the former Texaco property near the Bayonne Bridge.
BAYONNE, NJ
paramuspost.com

The Jefferson in Hackensack Welcomes First Move-Ins, Debuts Leasing Office

HACKENSACK, N.J. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Garden Communities has welcomed the first residents to The Jefferson in Uptown Hackensack. The on-site leasing and management office is now open and meeting prospects and residents in person seven days a week. The highly amenitized, luxury rental community has seen strong leasing...
HACKENSACK, NJ
PIX11

Bridge, tunnel toll hike likely in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tolls at bridges and tunnels run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are set to increase as part of the proposed budget for 2021.  Prices for bridges and tunnels that go between New York and New Jersey would go up by $1 while AirTrain prices would rise […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured Tonight

I-80W Exit 34B road closure, detour.Morristown Minute. I-80 westbound from Exit 34 to Route 15 northbound, right and center lanes will be closed overnight. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-80 westbound Exit 34B ramp to Route 15 northbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Wharton, Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Union City Distributes 25-to-30,000 Turkeys & Hams For Thanksgiving

It is a tradition Brian Stack began when he was 14 years old. Buying some chickens using money from his parents and handing them out to those less fortunate for the holidays. It was only about 30 chickens, but it began Mayor/Senator Stack’s career of community service. Now, four decades later, the Brian P. Stack Civic Association continues that tradition, distributing more than 25,000 turkeys and hams for residents of the 33rd Legislative District so they may have a Happy Thanksgiving.
UNION CITY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve

Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Abandoned gas station goes up in flames in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- An abandoned gas station in Newark went up in flames Saturday night.Video shows smoke and fire shooting into the sky.It happened around 7 p.m. on Springfield Avenue.Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control by 7:30 p.m.No one was hurt.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters

A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

3 dead after fire breaks out at Clifton, NJ home: officials

CLIFTON, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey community lost three of its longtime neighbors in a horrific house fire on Friday. The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. and quickly spread through the home on Ladwick Lane in Clifton. Neighbors had nothing but nice things to say about the victims, who officials identified as Steven […]
CLIFTON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, according to Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, NJ.com reported. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker, but not along a trail.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

