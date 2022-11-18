Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Rensselaer, Northern Saratoga, Southern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 14:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer; Northern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Rensselaer HEAVY SNOW BAND HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 640 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Galway to 6 miles southeast of Shaftsbury and moving southeast at 15 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Bennington and Shaftsbury around 645 PM EST. Milton, Ballston Spa and North Ballston Spa around 715 PM EST. Wilmington, Round Lake, Country Knolls and Burnt Hills around 730 PM EST. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 10 and 15. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 14:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 20:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Northern Saratoga; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady HEAVY SNOW BAND HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 724 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was located along a line from Galway, New York to near Bennington, Vermont and was moving southeast at 20 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Wilmington around 730 PM EST. Brattleboro around 740 PM EST. Guilford Center around 750 PM EST. Burnt Hills around 755 PM EST. Scotia and Vernon around 800 PM EST. East Glenville and Alplaus around 805 PM EST. Clifton Park, Rotterdam and Niskayuna around 810 PM EST. Schenectady around 815 PM EST. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 25a and 26. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 7. Interstate 87 near exit 7, and between exits 8A and 12. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 02:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-22 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...All central Florida Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 02:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-23 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
