Effective: 2022-11-20 14:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 20:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Northern Saratoga; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady HEAVY SNOW BAND HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 724 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was located along a line from Galway, New York to near Bennington, Vermont and was moving southeast at 20 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Wilmington around 730 PM EST. Brattleboro around 740 PM EST. Guilford Center around 750 PM EST. Burnt Hills around 755 PM EST. Scotia and Vernon around 800 PM EST. East Glenville and Alplaus around 805 PM EST. Clifton Park, Rotterdam and Niskayuna around 810 PM EST. Schenectady around 815 PM EST. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 25a and 26. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 7. Interstate 87 near exit 7, and between exits 8A and 12. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO