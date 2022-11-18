Serving up savings: How to stretch the dollar for Thanksgiving

Millions around the country are feeling the pressure to stretch the dollar this year when it comes to the holidays, especially for Thanksgiving dinner .

Grace Hoffman, a nutritionist out of Saint Luke's Hospital, has three tips for how to save and not waste food down the garbage disposal.

Write down recipes

Having a list at the ready will make preparing for Thanksgiving easier in the long run while saving some dough.

"A list will help you avoid forgetting anything and having to go back closer to Thanksgiving where prices might increase a little bit more," Hoffman said.

It will also help identify similarities in ingredients, say olive oil versus avocado oil, instead of buying both.

Shop around

Hoffman suggests checking out deals at multiple stores in the city.

One woman KSHB spoke with said she was doing her shopping in pieces at a time.

By not buying all at once, shoppers can more efficiently compare prices and find the lowest option.

Take inventory

When making a list, be aware of items you already have. There may be a can of corn in the back of the cupboard or a bag of frozen green beans that could be useful.

When it comes to waste, it's important to be aware while eating. Our eyes are usually bigger than our stomachs, and that means more food in the trash.

Hoffman says to remind yourself you are allowed to go back and get seconds, so don't feel like you have to fill up the first time around.

"Filling your plate, acknowledging your hunger cues, and then later on knowing that you can have some leftovers can be exciting, too," Hoffman said.

Another way to save includes buying in-season fruits and veggies like pumpkins, cranberries, squash and sweet potatoes.

When it comes to how long items can sit out or stay in the fridge, Hoffman suggests ServSafe for specifics.

