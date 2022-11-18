Shows to binge-watch during a snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With Thursday night’s snowstorm and the weekend drawing nearer, News 4 has compiled a list of things to stream while stuck inside (so long as you don’t lose power).

There is no official release date for season 4 of The Boys , though there has been speculation that it will drop in the summer, like previous seasons. With 24 episodes of the unconventional and extremely graphic superhero show to date, The Boys presents a nice change of pace from traditional superhero content. An all-star cast led by Karl Urban (Dredd) and Jack Quaid (Scream), also featuring Giancarlo Esposito, Anthony Starr, Karen Fukuhara and Jensen Ackles, brings the right mix of action, humor, and drama to the series.

Apple TV

Season 3 of Mythic Quest began Nov. 11, so there is no better time to make your way into the series. The show is a workplace comedy, featuring a video game company headed up by Ian Grimm, portrayed by Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Poppy Li, played by Charlotte Nicdao’s (A gURLs wURLd). The show also features Danny Pudi, David Hornsby, F. Murray Abraham and Ashly Burch.

Though an official release date for Ted Lasso Season 3 has not yet been set, a new season is on the way. In the meantime, Apple TV subscribers can catch up on the first two seasons of the series, which stars Jason Sudeikis (Horrible Bosses), Hannah Waddingham (Game of Thrones), Toheeb Jimoh and Juno Temple. The show, also a workplace comedy, follows a former college football coach (Sudeikis) thrust into a coaching gig for AFC Richmond — coaching the other kind of football — in England. In addition to providing laughs and a little bit of soccer knowledge, it also tackles mental health stigmas. The show has cleaned up at the Emmys over the past few years, winning 11 awards of 40 nominations.

HBO Max

Teen drama Euphoria follows Zendaya’s (Malcolm & Marie) Rue Bennett, a recovering drug addict and the show’s narrator, as she faces the challenges of high school, at a place filled with teens who engage in a more dramatized assortment of risky behaviors than the average real-world school. The show also stars Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Angus Cloud.

Hulu

Atlanta just wrapped its final season, capping showrunner Donald Glover’s (Community) 41-episode FX comedy-drama centered around Glover’s character, manager Earn Marks and his cousin and client, the rapper Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals) traversing the city of Atlanta and trying to make it big in rap. The show also stars Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You) and Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2). The Emmy-winning show starts more lighthearted, but deals with heavier topics as it progresses.

Another Emmy Award-winning show, Abbott Elementary , began its second season in late September. The mockumentary-style sitcom follows the lives and careers of the teachers and staff of an underfunded Philadelphia public elementary school, as they make the best of the situation they are presented with by their city and school. The series features Quinta Brunson (Big Mouth) as second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris) as Gregory Eddie, a substitute-turned-full-time first-grade teacher, who initially applied to be principal and Tony and Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha) as veteran kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard.

The mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building wrapped its second season this summer, as Mabel Mora, played by Selena Gomez (Wizards of Waverly Place), and her neighbors-turned-friends Charles-Haden Savage, played by Steve Martin (The Jerk), and Martin Short’s (Inner Space) Oliver Putnam, solved a second murder at the Arconia apartment building in as many seasons.

Netflix

Stranger Things is coming up on its fifth — and what is said to be its final — season, which according to Collider, will not release until 2024. The first four seasons of the sci-fi thriller are available to stream on Netflix. Stranger Things is set in the town of Hawkins, Ind. in the 1980s, as it is terrorized by supernatural creatures and elements. The show stars Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes), Finn Wolfhard (It), Winona Ryder (Dracula), and David Harbour (Hellboy).

Paramount+

Tulsa King is a crime drama that follows the story of Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a Mafia capo released from prison and sent to Tulsa, Okla., where he attempts to set up a crime organization. The General is played by Sylvester Stallone (Rocky) and the show debuted on Sunday.

Peacock

Anthology series American Horror Story just finished its 12th season, “AHS: NYC,” on Wednesday. In its 11 years on the air, it has won 128 of 401 Emmy nominations. The series stars Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown), Sarah Paulson (12 Years a Slave), Angela Bassett (Black Panther), and Kathy Bates (Titanic).

It may be snowing, but if you’re not ready to give up the spooky spirit just 18 days after Halloween, check out Chucky , the TV spinoff of the slasher films, in which a murderous doll takes a town by storm. The series stars Brad Dourif (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest) and Jennifer Tilly (Chucky films).

The classics

Fourth wall-breaking British comedy Fleabag , created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, follows the title character’s journey looking for love in London and mourning the deaths of her best friend and mother. The two-season, 12-episode show features Olivia Coleman (The Crown) as Fleabag’s godmother and stepmother, Sian Clifford (Vanity Fair) as Fleabag’s sister Claire, and Andrew Scott (Sherlock) as The Priest, Fleabag’s love interest in the second season of the show.

HBO Max

Friends

The Newsroom

The Sopranos

The Wire

Hulu

With “Criminal Minds: Evolution” releasing next Thursday, some may want to watch or rewatch Criminal Minds in preparation for the return of Paget Brewster’s (Friends) Emily Prentiss, Joe Mantegna’s (The Godfather Part III) David Rossi, and AJ Cook’s (The Virgin Suicides) Jennifer “JJ” Jareau. The crime drama follows a team of FBI profilers analyzing the minds and patterns of criminals.

Schitt’s Creek

Netflix

Community long went by the catchphrase, “Six seasons and a movie.” In September, creator Dan Harmon finally announced the production of the movie. Though there is no set release date for the film, it is due next year or at the latest, early 2024, with Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash already attached so far. The “six seasons” are all available to stream. The show features former lawyer Jeff Winger (McHale) returning to a community college to obtain a legitimate degree so he can return to his law career. The fake Spanish study group he forms in an effort to get with Britta Perry (Jacobs) becomes its own community. It is not yet confirmed whether Donald Glover or Yvette Nicole Brown will be returning for the movie, however, they both appear in the first five seasons of the series.

The Good Place

Seinfeld

Peacock

USA Network’s Psych ended its most recent movie spinoff with a cliffhanger, setting up for a fourth installment. This week’s snowstorm marks a good time to get started on the 120-episode series and three films. The show stars James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things) and Dulé Hill (The West Wing) as psychic detective Shawn Spencer and his best friend, pharmaceutical salesman Burton Guster. The supporting cast includes Maggie Lawson, Timothy Omundson, Corbin Bernsen and Kirsten Nelson, who tweeted about a potential fourth installment on Thursday.

The Office

Parks and Rec

Franchises to catch up on

Marvel Cinematic Universe (Disney+)

With 40 installments to the MCU, including shows, movies, a mini-series, and a Halloween special, some people may need a snowed-in binge watch to get caught up on where the story is currently, and others may decide to kick off the huge undertaking of starting from the beginning. For those who are already caught up, there is still an expansive amount of content on Disney+.

Over the past year, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil made his return to Marvel content via cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more recently, She-Hulk, following the 2018 cancelation of the 39-episode Netflix series about the Man Without Fear. Now would be a good time for fans of the Marvel Universe to learn more about the character in this dark and hard-hitting series, especially with Cox’s “Daredevil: Born Again” series releasing on Disney+ next year.

Star Wars (Disney+)

With nine films in the main series, two anthology films, and plenty of animated content, as well as built-for-streaming shows Andor and The Mandalorian, binging Star Wars content may be a more feasible task for people interested in taking on a franchise during the storm this weekend. There are a few projects being developed as well. So, the films star Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series), Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones), Carrie Fisher (The Blues Brothers), and James Earl Jones (The Lion King).

Andor follows Rebel spy Cassian Andor, one of the main characters in “Rogue One,” giving insight into his backstory and how the rebellion was formed. The series began streaming in late September and stars Diego Luna (The Terminal) as the title character and Stellan Skarsgård (Good Will Hunting) as Luthen Rael, who hires Andor on his first Rebel mission. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) as the title character, a bounty hunter who goes on the run to protect Grogu, colloquially referred to as ‘Baby Yoda.’

Game of Thrones (HBO Max)

Though the 73-episode Game of Thrones series based on George R.R. Martin’s novels ended in 2019, leaving many unsatisfied with the finale, the franchise is back with The House of the Dragon , a prequel set 200 years before the events of Thrones, featuring the story of House Targaryen, the family of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen. In addition to Clarke, the initial series stars Peter Dinklage (Elf), Kit Harrington (Pompeii), Sophie Turner (X-Men), and Lena Headey (300).

DC Extended Universe (HBO Max)

Not as coherent of a timeline as the MCU’s story, DC still has plenty of content to enjoy, and with James Gunn taking the helm of the franchise, the DCEU has a new path. With a diverse assortment of styles and themes, fans can catch up on stories from DCEU proper, like Zach Snyder’s Justice League, The Suicide Squad, and the show Peacemaker , or watch content from other branches of DC entertainment, such as Joker, which stars Joaquin Phoenix (Her) or series from The CW, such as Arrow , starring Stephen Amell, and The Flash , starring Grant Gustin.

Lord of the Rings (Amazon Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings franchise, to date, has six movies and a show, making it the easiest of the franchises listed here to get up-to-date on. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s series of novels, the films follow the story of the rings of power and the One Ring to rule them all, as well as those involved in the quests of which the One Ring becomes a part. On Sept. 1, the franchise released The Rings of Power , which gives the history of another era of Middle Earth, set before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies. The show stars Morfydd Clark (Saint Maude), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Mary Queen of Scots), and Charlie Vickers (Medici).

4 the Kids

Blue’s Big City Adventure released Friday on Paramount+ and Blue’s Clues can be streamed there and on Amazon Prime Video.

Australian animated series Bluey , about a blue heeler dog and his family, is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Peppa Pig can be streamed on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Sesame Street can be streamed on HBO Max.

Alternate reality

Looking for a reality show to escape into and binge during the storm? Try these:

Bachelor in Paradise (HBO Max, Hulu)

(HBO Max, Hulu) The Bachelor/The Bachelorette (HBO Max, Hulu)

(HBO Max, Hulu) Big Brother (Paramount+)

(Paramount+) Jersey Shore (Hulu)

(Hulu) Love is Blind (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix)

(Amazon Prime Video, Netflix) Survivor (Amazon Prime Video, Hulu)

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .