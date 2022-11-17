Read full article on original website
Related
Board of Ed rebuffs emergency accreditation overhaul and more Va. headlines
• The motive behind the University of Virginia shooting remains unclear, and families of both the suspect and the victims are struggling to find answers.—Washington Post. • Virginia’s Board of Education rebuffed an effort by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to enact an emergency overhaul of the state’s school accreditation standards in time for the next academic year.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools
Jennifer DeCastro, Clopper Mill Elementary School’s community liaison, welcomes parent volunteer Karina Artiga-Morales, a daycare provider. Photo by Rosanne Skirble. Every morning before school Wolfe Street Academy in Baltimore opens for breakfast. Today sausage sandwiches, bananas, juice and milk are on the menu for the students, all of whom are eligible for two free meals a day. Many come with their parents, and sit together for announcements, which Principal Mark Gaither and ESOL family liaison Sylvia Chicas deliver bilingually, since Latinos make up over 80% of the student body.
Opinion: Hogan should set his sights on Andy Harris
Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) and U.S. Rep. Andrew P. Harris (R) meet last summer on the Ocean City boardwalk. Now Harris appears to be trying to nudge Hogan to reopen the state's economy. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. The writer is a resident of Dorchester County. The biggest...
General election certified in NM counties that previously resisted
Otero County Commissioners (from left) Gerald Matherly, Vickie Marquardt and Stephanie DuBois (Screenshot via the commission livestream) Two New Mexico counties that delayed or resisted verifying June’s primary election results certified the general election without incident this week. In a third county, a commissioner that voted against certifying the June primary again voted no, but was again outvoted four to one by the other commissioners.
Mississippi moms and babies suffer disproportionately. Medicaid expansion could help.
During her 14 years working as an OB-GYN in Greenville, Dr. Lakeisha Richardson has seen five patients diagnosed with breast cancer during their pregnancies. Most of them did not have health insurance prior to pregnancy, so going to the doctor for annual checkups was neither affordable nor routine. They missed out on clinical screenings and the chance to learn whether they were at higher risk of breast cancer.
NC continues to gain jobs, but is losing state employees over pay that isn’t keeping up with inflation
State labor market data released Friday shows that the economic recovery jumpstarted by federal aid continued through October in North Carolina. North Carolina has added jobs every month over the past year, and the state now has more than 200,000 additional jobs than before the COVID-19 pandemic. On average over...
Here are suggested priorities focused on rural Alaska for the next governor’s administration
The Alaska State Capitol on April 22, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney) As the governor’s race settles, showing Gov. Mike Dunleavy was likely reelected, here are suggested priorities for the upcoming four-year term, focused on rural Alaska. Because his administration has been established the past four years, these suggestions should be low-hanging fruit, while also nudging fiscal and community engagement policies in a more fruitful direction. These views are my own and not on behalf of any association, affiliation or employer.
Funding for Social Security is at a crisis level. It’s hurting the disabled | Opinion
(Editor’s Note: This commentary is the third in a series of three on the challenges facing disabled Pennsylvanians as they navigate the Social Security system. It was updated at 1:36 p.m. on Monday, 11/21/22 to add Chi-Ser Tran as a co-author.) Imagine you have a disability that makes it...
September special session leads to $24,000 in fines against 91 Idaho lobbyists for late filings
Following the September special session of the Idaho Legislature, 91 lobbyists were fined by the Idaho Secretary of State’s office for filing late reports, public records obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun showed. (Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho Capital Sun) Following the September special session of the Idaho Legislature,...
State out $97 million after software switch fails
“As a good partner, we recognize that we could have done, like all of us could have done better in discovery, better in preparation, better in go live, but we are who we are,” LSI’s Scott Muir told the PEBP board during a video meeting in March. The...
Florida is turning its back on the New South, embracing its Dixie-fied past
A Confederate memorial stands on the lawn in front of the Florida Historic Capitol building on April 27, 2022. Credit: Danielle J. Brown. Florida was once a New South state. From the early 1960s to 2000 or so, Florida had leaders who looked to the future, determined to leave Jim Crow behind and separate ourselves from the likes of Alabama. We had governors committed to equal justice, open government, and voting rights — however imperfectly achieved.
Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a Feb. 25, 2021, press conference at Iowa PBS. (Screen shot from Iowa PBS livestream) Former President Harry S. Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk in the White House that proclaimed: “The buck stops here.”. The sign was a notice that...
Premature births on the rise in Indiana
Premature births are up in the United States and in Indiana. (Photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Another report, this time focused on premature births, concludes that the United States — and Indiana in particular — is one of the most dangerous developed nations in which to give birth.
Idaho hospitals must provide care to every person that walks into the ER — even pregnant patients
The emerging data is clear: people with severe pregnancy complications now face more than the loss of a wanted pregnancy, writes guest columnist Wendy Heipt. Due to Idaho's abortion laws, they face delayed care, poorer outcomes and the risk of infection and death. For years, anyone showing up at an...
Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit
Eric Schmitt answers questions during a press conference after filing to run in the Missouri Senate primaries on Feb. 22, 2022, in Jefferson City (Madeline Carter/Missouri Independent). When Kate Starbird got word that Missouri’s attorney general wanted her to turn over three years of her emails, she didn’t know what...
Oregon Democrats skeptical of claims Schrader would have won 5th Congressional District
Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, left, lost the 5th Congressional District to Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, right. (Campaign photos) When Lori Chavez-DeRemer won a second congressional seat for Oregon Republicans last week, national pundits had an easy answer: Conservative Democrat Kurt Schrader would have won if he hadn’t lost his primary to a more progressive candidate.
Here are the next steps for Colorado’s psychedelic mushroom law
Now that Colorado voters passed the Natural Medicine Health Act, the state has several steps to get through before Colorado will actually see a regulated industry for psychedelic mushrooms. The measure allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species...
Half of incoming Michigan GOP lawmakers are election deniers
Right-wing rally calling for a so-called "audit" of the 2020 election at the Michigan Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021 | Laina G. Stebbins. Despite a wave of “pro-democracy” candidates winning office on Nov. 8, a large portion of election deniers on the ballot have also secured positions of power in the new Michigan Legislature — as well as two individuals in the state House who were at pro-Trump protests in Washington, D.C., last January.
‘People are closer together than we’re told’: Progressive newcomer on campaigning in rural Maine
Political newcomer Daniel Sipe came within 392 votes of unseating a conservative stalwart in a rural district in western Maine. He did it by talking to residents about their most immediate concerns: jobs, healthcare, housing, energy costs and the environment. “I really think that people are closer together on how...
Voters in Michigan’s abortion deserts helped pass Proposal 3
Planned Parenthood clinic in Marquette, the only abortion care clinic in the U.P., on Dec. 9, 2021 | Allison R. Donahue. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Michiganders had the chance to vote on whether abortion would stay legal in the state. The statewide proposal...
