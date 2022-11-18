Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergMissoula, MT
Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19Adrian HolmanMissoula, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this weekKristen WaltersMissoula, MT
4 Great Steakhouses in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
livelytimes.com
Holiday MADE Fairs headed for Helena and Missoula
With holidays fast approaching handMADE Montana is preparing for two artisan fairs: the Helena Holiday MADE fair Dec. 2-3 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and the original Missoula MADE fair, Dec. 11 at the Adams Center. The MADE fairs, held in Missoula, Helena and Bozeman each fall and...
Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History
With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
Brawl of the Wild watch party being held at Still Room in Missoula
The University of Montana Alumni Association chose The Still Room on West Broadway to host their sponsored-watch party.
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies escape the bubble, host SEMO on Saturday night
BOZEMAN — After watching their team get routed by archrival Montana State on Saturday afternoon, Montana football fans were stuck having to wait 19 hours to find out the team's playoff fate. FCS experts and many fans were pessimistic. The recency bias of Montana's blowout loss had them thinking...
Montana State wins annual Can the Griz food drive
Can the Griz — and the corresponding Can the Cats food drive in Missoula — is an off-field competition between MSU and U of M to see which can collect the most donations for its local food bank.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Missoula Shelter Will Turn No One Away in Cold Weather
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was announced this week that due to the bitterly cold temperatures in Missoula this weekend, the Johnson Street Warming Shelter will do its best to provide a warm place to sleep for any individual 18 or older. KGVO News spoke to Stephanie Dolan, Director...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed
MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Lunch in Missoula, MT — 15 Top Places!
Lunch is always necessary, especially in Missoula. With the city’s vast number of attractions, you need plenty of energy to get you to dinner. Thankfully, the culinary options here are grand as well. Lunching out is never a chore when you’re having so much fun. From create-your-own menus...
invisiblepeople.tv
Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana
Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
Montana Record Label Hosting Concert in Missoula
Thursday, November 17th there's a concert at The Badlander featuring Perfect Blue, Crypticollider and Jesse The Ocelot. This show, hosted by Bitter Roots Recordings, gets bonus points for featuring Montanan musicians in both bands and Jesse The Ocelot as a solo artist. Concerts are great, and there's something magic about supporting local, up-and-coming performers who are eager to put on the best show possible. The Badlander is a fantastic venue for live music, with a bar, a stage, and plenty of room for dancing. It's featured on this list of Missoula's downtown bars.
Comedy Show Fundraiser for Local Food banks Coming to Missoula
In 2017 local stand-up comedians started a tradition of having a show at The Roxy Theater each year to raise money and collect non-perishable food items for local food banks. I guess because the only thing better than laughter is laughter for a good cause. This Wednesday, November 23rd at 8pm in The Roxy Theater, the stand-up comedy show "Thanksgoofing" returns. Tickets are on sale now for $9, and on the day of the event tickets are $9 or $5 with a non-perishable food item.
montanasports.com
Thousands show up in Bozeman for coldest ESPN College GameDay ever
BOZEMAN — Saturday was a historic morning in Bozeman as thousands of fans showed up to watch - and be part of - ESPN's College Gameday, the first time the iconic college football pregame show has come to Montana. The 3-hour broadcast started at 7:00 a.m. locally, just as...
NBCMontana
Firefighters rescue doe, fawn from icy Montana river
MISSOULA, Mont. — Firefighters in western Montana pulled a doe and her fawn from the icy Clark Fork River in sub-zero temperatures Friday morning, officials said. “They darted up the bank and ran east,” City of Missoula senior firefighter Brett Cunniff said. “They took off on their own. We’re assuming they’re fine.”
406mtsports.com
One last ride: safety Robby Hauck reflects on Griz career alongside dad
MISSOULA – When Bobby Hauck was hired for his second stint as the Montana Grizzlies head football coach in 2018, his son Robby approached him with an idea. A player at fellow Big Sky Conference school Northern Arizona at the time, he wanted to pair up with his father and return to his family’s hometown. He wanted to be a Grizzly.
Woman Under the Influence Drives Into Oncoming Traffic in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Brooks Street for a moving violation complaint. The complainant called 911 and said that a female in a purple minivan had run a red light, was swerving in the lane of traffic, and into oncoming traffic.
NBCMontana
Stagnant air locked in the valleys; next weather maker to impact Thanksgiving travel
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Fairfield Sun Times
WATCH: Montana Grizzlies Postgame Press Conference
Hear from head coach Bobby Hauck as well as senior safety Robby Hauck following the Grizzlies 55-21 rivalry loss to Montana State. Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild, defeats Montana 55-21 The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeated the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the Brawl of...
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash reduces Reserve St. NB to one lane near 9th St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A crash is reducing Reserve Street northbound to one lane near 9th Street in Missoula, according to our reporter on scene.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2