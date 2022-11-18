ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Interested in a career in child care? There's a fair for you in Jackson

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
Are you wondering how to expand into a child care center, or do you want to start your own child care business in your home?

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can collaborate with local experts at the Jackson County Child Care Access Fair on the second floor of City Hall.

Fair participants include the Child Care Licensing Bureau, city of Jackson Registry, First Children's Finance, the Jackson County Health Department, Food Program, Child Care Network, Michigan Works and more.

If you have questions, you can contact Alexandra Dooley at dooleya4@michigan.gov

