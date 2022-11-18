Read full article on original website
Walking Dead Showrunner Braces Fans for a 'Highly Emotional' Series Finale
There’s nothing left for Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang to do but hope. The Season 11 and series finale is in the can. Now she has only to wait and see whether viewers think she stuck the landing. She has ample reason to be optimistic, though. “It’s a highly emotional episode,” she tells TVLine. “It’s a ride. For the audience, there will be tears, and the tears will come for different reasons for different characters. “But we really felt that at the core of this, there’s horror in this world. There’s obviously action and adventure. But the reason people follow...
‘The Way Home’: Hallmark Announces Premiere Date, Drops Trailer For New Series Starring Andie McDowell, Chyler Leigh
EXCLUSIVE: The Way Home has a debut date. Hallmark Channel’s new, original primetime series that stars Andie MacDowell (Maid) and Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy) will premiere Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Evan Williams (Blonde) and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) also star in the multigenerational drama, along with Alex Hook (I Am Frankie), Al Mukadam (Pretty Hard Cases), Jefferson Brown (Masters of Romance), David Webster (Luckiest Girl Alive) and Siddarth Sharma (Homeschooled). The Way Home follows the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all strong,...
John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer confirms Keanu Reeves is still a badass
One of the best action movie franchises of the 21st century is back for another shootout. On Thursday, Lionsgate shared the official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, which continues John Wick’s (Keanu Reeves) neverending revenge tour. The fourth installment of the John Wick franchise was initially set to...
Luke Hemsworth: ‘Westworld’ Shocking Cancellation Was ‘Disappointing’
Luke Hemsworth is choosing to see the beauty in the cancellation of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld.” Since its premiere in 2016, “Westworld” has garnered 54 Emmy nominations and boasted a star-studded ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. HBO announced “Westworld” was given the ax in November 2022 after its fourth season concluded in August. “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very thankful for my part in that...
Norman Reedus says 'everybody dies' in The Walking Dead series finale
There are only two episodes left of The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, the AMC zombie drama is finally closing up shop with the Nov. 20 series finale. Of course, there will be multiple new shops opening up with a plethora of TWD spin-offs coming in 2023, but the mothership is indeed about to be grounded.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
How Lifetime's A Country Christmas Harmony Is A Love Song To Those Who Miss Their Ex
It's 3 a.m.: should you text your ex to get back together? Most of your friends are screaming at you to not even allow the thought to grow. You guys broke up for a reason, but you really miss them. It could work this time. Well, statistics aren't on your side.
Ana De Armas' John Wick Spinoff Is Now Filming, And It's Bringing Back A Familiar Face From The Keanu Reeves Movies
Ana de Armas’ John Wick spinoff Ballerina has kicked off principal photography, and it’s been revealed that a familiar face from the Keanu Reeves movies will be taking part in it.
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
‘The Witcher’ fans have already given showrunners the perfect Geralt successor to Henry Cavill and it’s not Liam Hemsworth
If we were to be the mouthpiece for every The Witcher fan out there, we would be highlighting how the announcement of Henry Cavill’s future exit from the show hasn’t been the real reason for discontent amongst the Netflix series’ fandom. It is the confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has already been chosen to step into Cavill’s shoes once he bids farewell after the third season. This general air of unhappiness with the decision could have been avoided if the showrunners had picked the one star who had already been envisioned by many as a fitting Geralt long before Cavill broke fans’ hearts.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
The Lifetime Movie That Stars Taraji P. Henson
Lifetime movies are a guilty pleasure for a whole host of people all over the world. If the movie has enough drama in it to fill the entirety of "Love Island," it's going on our must-watch list. It's even more of a must-see if it stars any of our favorite celebrities, many of whom got their start on the channel (via People). Seeing well-known actors take on the most melodramatic, nail-biting tales is hugely entertaining.
First look at Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel in new movie Megalopolis
Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel is featured in first-look photos for her new movie Megalopolis, which comes from legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. Emmanuel, who played Missandei in Game of Thrones, stars in Coppola's movie opposite a stacked cast that includes plenty of Hollywood A-listers. Zendaya, Adam Driver, Shia...
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
‘Walking Dead’ Stars Lauren Cohan & Jeffrey Dean Morgan On Tonight’s Series Finale & Why ‘Dead City’ Spinoff Is No ‘Moonlighting’
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s The Walking Dead series finale & The Walking Dead: Dead City spinoff coming next year. “I’ve been thinking about what you said,” Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) tells Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in tonight’s The Walking Dead series finale, “and if I can ever forgive you.” I can’t forgive you, even though I am so grateful you saved my son, even though I know that you’re trying,” she tells the man who brutally and gleefully battered her husband to death many seasons ago in the zombie apocalypse series based on Robert Kirkman’s comics....
Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
Seth Rogen says he thought he was going to be ‘fired’ after making Steven Spielberg cry on Fabelmans set
Steven Spielberg left ‘sobbing uncontrollably’ by Seth Rogen scene, actor says. Seth Rogen was worried he would be fired after making Steven Spielberg cry on the set of his new film. The actor was recruited by the director to play a character in his new biographical film, titled...
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
Ryan Reynolds explains how Deadpool 3 got Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine
The Deadpool 3 announcement is one of the top 3 MCU news events of the year, especially considering the big Wolverine surprise. The revelation that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic Wolverine role to join Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Avengers would have easily been the biggest MCU development of the year. But Marvel had even more significant announcements back at Comic-Con when it unveiled the Avengers 5 and 6 release dates and titles.
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
