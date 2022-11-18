Earlier this month, hundreds roller coaster enthusiasts from across the country made their way to Branson to enjoy all the thrills and fun area attractions have to offer. From Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13, a total of 205 American Coaster Enthusiasts Heart of America members and their families partook in Coaster Christmas festivities and activities in Branson for the first time since 2019. As a part of this annual event, Acer’s spent the day on Saturday at Silver Dollar City to enjoy the park’s An Old Time Christmas Festival.

BRANSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO