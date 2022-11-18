Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.
KYTV
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
Ozark Christmas parade closes roads
OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Humane Society hosting Bark Ball on Dec. 2
The Branson Humane Society is debuting a new fundraising event to start off the month of December. The first Bark Ball will be taking place on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Atrium Event Center in Merriam Woods. The black tie event will include dinner, dancing, music, a cash bar, and a silent auction.
KYTV
Construction begins on arena at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds; Can Springfield win bidding wars for events?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is getting a new multi-purpose arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds that’s targeted to be finished by September 2023. Area leaders hope the $25 million facility will attract more regional and national events, although the competition in attracting those events isn’t just about having excellent facilities.
bransontrilakesnews.com
More than 200 coaster enthusiasts join Branson for Christmas
Earlier this month, hundreds roller coaster enthusiasts from across the country made their way to Branson to enjoy all the thrills and fun area attractions have to offer. From Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13, a total of 205 American Coaster Enthusiasts Heart of America members and their families partook in Coaster Christmas festivities and activities in Branson for the first time since 2019. As a part of this annual event, Acer’s spent the day on Saturday at Silver Dollar City to enjoy the park’s An Old Time Christmas Festival.
Governor Parson announces $410 Million in water infrastructure grants
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is awarding $410 million to help communities improve water infrastructures in drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater. “We knew this program was critically needed for communities across our state, and that’s why we included it in this year’s budget,” Governor Parson said. “While we […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Dexter, Bull Creek’s honorary mayor, dies
The village of Bull Creek is mourning the loss of the region’s most honest, and hairiest, mayor. Dexter, the golden retriever named the village’s “honorary mayor” on Dec. 5, 2020, passed away in late October after a short illness. “He had a tumor removed in May...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Michael Anthony Stenger
Michael Anthony Stenger, 67, of Forsyth, MO passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Mike was born on May 24, 1955 in Campbell, MO to the late Ferdinand Joseph Stenger and Nettie ‘Fran’ Frances (Morath) Stenger. Mike was united in holy matrimony to Joyce Ann Dalton on April 30, 1983.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taney County Auditor presents preliminary budget for 2023
Taney County Auditor David Clark presented the county’s 2023 preliminary budget to the county commission on Monday, Nov. 14. The preliminary budget document lists requested expenditures and anticipated revenues given for each department including officer, commission and other county agencies in the General County fund. Clark said total revenues...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Joe Marvin Everett
Joe Marvin Everett, 81, of Branson, MO passed away November 14, 2022. Joe was born on October 4, 1941, the son of Addis and Mary Frances Everett in Forsyth, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter JoAnne Keys; grandson-in-law Robbie Newton; two brothers and a sister. Joe...
5newsonline.com
27 Arkansas churches disaffiliate from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church called a special session today to decide whether a number of its congregations will be allowed to leave the denomination. All current Arkansas Annual Conference clergy members, including appointed local pastors, will be authorized to participate. Lay members...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson aldermen approve water, sewer rate increases
The Branson Board of Aldermen approved the first reading of an ordinance to increase the city’s water and sewer rates. Utility department staff recommended to the board increases of 12% in the water rate and 10% in the sewer rate. Despite the significant percentage increases, the actual cost to the average Branson resident will average about $4.50 a month.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson bands have 17 students earn All-District honors
The Pride of Branson Bands announced 17 students earned places in the South Central Missouri Music Educators Association All-District Bands. A total of 34 student musicians auditioned for spots in four different bands. The students who earned places are:. Honors Band:. - Sam Valdez - Flute - 6th Chair*. -...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Delores Jean Combs
Delores Jean Combs, 79, of Marionville, MO passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, at her home. Delores was born November 9, 1943, in Reeds Springs, MO, the daughter of Delbert and Cora (Poor) Barnes. On January 18, 1967, she married Thomas Lester Combs, in Branson, MO.
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
KYTV
Branson law enforcement investigate active shooter situation near Boys & Girls Club location
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson first responders are investigating an active shooter situation that occurred on Bee Creek Road near the Boys & Girls Club Branson Unit. According to a Facebook post from the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks, around 6:03 p.m. staff at the Boys & Girls Club location were alerted by officials that an active shooter situation was happening down the road.
MoDOT director cites pay as reason for high turnover in department
The Missouri Department of Transportation is losing roughly 60 employees a month, and most of them who leave say it's because of pay.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
Comments / 0