This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. In the early 1970s, Chol Soo Lee was falsely convicted of murder and ultimately sentenced to death. Activists — notably a Korean American journalist, and student activists who later became lawyers — led a pan-Asian American movement to exonerate Lee.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO