ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlpublicradio.org

Friday: ‘Free Chol Soo Lee’ screening offers connection to little-known history

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. In the early 1970s, Chol Soo Lee was falsely convicted of murder and ultimately sentenced to death. Activists — notably a Korean American journalist, and student activists who later became lawyers — led a pan-Asian American movement to exonerate Lee.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Green officially takes over as president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen officially has its first woman president. Megan Green ascended to the position Friday, 10 days after winning a special election with 55% of the vote. She will fill out the last five months of Lewis Reed’s term. He resigned in June after being indicted in a federal corruption scandal and will be sentenced Dec. 6.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Influential St. Louis soul singer Roland Johnson dies at 74

Roland Johnson, an influential soul singer who spent decades shaping the St. Louis music scene, has died. He was 74. Johnson died Tuesday at his Florissant home. During a career that spanned five decades, the soul vocalist shared the stage with local blues and R&B greats. Collaborators in the St. Louis region remembered him as a dedicated showman.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy