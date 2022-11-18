ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Places with the fastest-growing home prices in Newport County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the fastest growing home prices in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from October 2021 to October 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each place show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.
nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between Nov. 2 & Nov. 18

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 18. Buyer: Sarji Properties, Inc. Greenville Road (17.89 acres) Seller: Joseph & Jill Spirito. Buyer: Mohamed & Amna Baccouche. Price: $800,000. 131 Greenville Road. Seller: Jason...
Pawtucket Times

City residents get prized heirlooms appraised

PAWTUCKET – One day in 1995, Brenda Gagnon decided it was time her growing family had another dresser, so she went to a yard sale and purchased one, she said, for about $15. After taking it home and cleaning it, she discovered under one of the drawer’s liners what appeared to be an official document. It was very old, and she thought it to be a certificate offering gratitude to a Rhode Island soldier, Dennis Heaney, for his military service during the Civil War.
Boston Globe

Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million

A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
eastgreenwichnews.com

EG Calendar: Thanksgiving! Turkey Trot!

Above: Trotter, the Hill & Harbor Turkey Trot mascot, poses with runners in 2018. If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Barking Dog to Rescue, Valet Trouble

11:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the motor running on Overlook Lane at Harwood Drive. It took a while to rouse the man, who once awake moved very slowly and seemed confused. He said he’d been for a walk. Police noticed a small bottle in the man’s pocket, which turned out to be a Fireball Cinnamon nip. Police also found four bottles of white wine in the car, one empty, and a plastic Mountain Dew bottle with what smelled like alcohol in it. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. Police gave the man a District Court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up.
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket business owner gives away over 250 turkeys

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket business owner was once again giving back to the community on Sunday.  Owner of Support is Key Clothing, Joey Debarros, gave away around 250 Turkeys to people in need this weekend.   “My motivation is actually seeing the people smile,” said Debarros, “We feel like it’s very important because […]
eastgreenwichnews.com

Obituary: John A. Jurczak, 87

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. John A. Jurczak, 87, of West Greenwich, RI, formerly of Easton and Adams MA, passed away unexpectedly at...
Valley Breeze

Buy a piece of Pawtucket, help preserve sentimental landmark

PAWTUCKET – Buy in on the sentimentality and support a good cause by purchasing the Friends of the Looff Carousel’s 2022 ornament, this year highlighting the fan-favorite lion piece of the menagerie. This year is also the 170th anniversary of the birth of carousel builder Charles I. D....
WPRI 12 News

Afghan Super Store opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence.  The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence.   “I have […]
rinewstoday.com

Get your holiday(s) on! – RI Christmas Festival

It’s the annual Rhode Island Christmas Festival on November 19 and 20, 2022 at the West Warwick Civic Center, 100 Factory St., West Warwick, RI. Always free admission! Free parking!. Shop with handcrafters, artisans, makers, direct sellers and other small businesses. Entertainment all weekend!. Santa, Family Parade and the...
whatsupnewp.com

Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge?

Visitors to Crossing the Pell, a virtual reality (VR) installation, will have the unique opportunity to traverse the iconic Claiborne Pell Bridge on foot or on bicycle and drink in breathtaking views of Narragansett Bay. The experience is made possible by the visionary work of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) Interior Architecture students and faculty through a partnership with Bike Newport.
