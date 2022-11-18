ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 players chosen in XFL Draft who spent time with Dolphins

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
The XFL Draft took place this week, and the rosters of the league’s eight teams have officially been set. This iteration of the XFL, which comes after the league tried to reboot in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled part of the season.

Throughout their extensive draft, XFL teams chose from a pool of players, and after it was all said and done, 25 players who spent at least some time with the Miami Dolphins found themselves on a team.

Arlington Renegades

  • TE Sal Cannella (2021)

D.C. Defenders

  • DT Niles Scott (2022)
  • DL Jordan Williams (2022)

Houston Roughnecks

  • LB DeAndre Johnson (2022)

Orlando Guardians

  • DB Javaris Davis (2020-21)
  • DL Nick Coe (2020-21)
  • DL Gerald Willis (2019)
  • LB Terrance Smith (2019)

San Antonio Brahmas

  • QB Reid Sinnett (2021-22)
  • RB Kalen Ballage (2018-19)
  • WR Terry Wright (2019-20)
  • CB Ryan Lewis (2019)
  • DL Owen Carney (2022)
  • OL Roubbens Joseph (2018)
  • LS Rex Sunahara (2020-21)

St. Louis Battlehawks

  • CB Terrell Bonds (2021)
  • CB D’Angelo Ross (2022)
  • OL Jaryd Jones-Smith (2019)
  • P Sterling Hofricther (2022)

Seattle Sea Dragons

  • CB Linden Stephens (2019)
  • DE Curtis Weaver (2020)

Vegas Vipers

  • WR Saeed Blacknall (2019)
  • S Maurice Smith (2017-18)
  • OL Antonio Garcia (2019)
  • OL Avery Young (2017)
  • OL Tony Adams (2019)

