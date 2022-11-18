Read full article on original website
Have the Knicks Found Their Best Lineup?
A mini-winning streak out west has come as the New York Knicks play around with fresh lineups and rotations.
Former Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Lands New Gig
Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team. Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.
Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Praises Ben Simmons' Clutch Performance For Nets vs. Trail Blazers
Ben Simmons appears to be finding his rhythm this 2022-23 NBA season, as he's looking better and better with the Brooklyn Nets. After a tumultuous start to the season that included fouling out of games a couple of times, being accused of enjoying leaving the court for foul troubles, and more, the player is now looking good.
Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops Expletive After Wild Loss Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was far from pretty for the New York Jets, dropping to dead last in the AFC East following an uneventful 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — New England’s 14th consecutive win over its division rival. New...
Jets Rookie Has Explosive Reaction To Pitiful Performance Vs. Patriots
The New York Jets dropped a heartbreaker in New England on Sunday, watching Patriots rookie Marcus Jones literally run away with a game they had more than enough opportunities to win. Among the biggest storylines to come out of the game, other than the final-second return, was the complete ineptitude...
Did Jets Get Screwed By Non-Call During Marcus Jones Punt Return?
FOXBORO, Mass. — Officials might’ve missed a potentially key penalty during Marcus Jones’ miraculous return at the end of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets. New England’s rookie cornerback broke a 3-3 tie when he ripped off an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a 10-3 lead with five seconds remaining and walked away with a victory in what was otherwise a forgettable, boring rematch with New York.
NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
NBA Executive Says The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Ben Simmons
An NBA executive says the Los Angeles Lakers could trade for Ben Simmons as he is represented by Klutch Sports, just like LeBron James.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shoves Ladder After Bucks’ Loss To 76ers
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell may need a crash course in basic manners and respect. The Bucks star took out his frustrations on a stadium worker’s ladder after Milwaukee’s 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center while Harrell decided to try and play tough guy with the two-time MVP.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Remains Alive After Win Vs. Pelicans
The Boston Celtics notched their ninth consecutive victory, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans, 117-109, at Smoothie King Center on Friday. Remaining the NBA leaders in wins, the Celtics improved to 13-3 on the season, while the Pelicans fell to 9-7 with the loss ending their three-game win streak. full box...
Jaylen Brown Confident In Joe Mazzulla’s Timeout Strategies
Some may question Joe Mazzulla and his unconventional ways of handling timeouts during Celtics games. Jaylen Brown is not one of them. The New Orleans Pelicans pulled within six in the fourth quarter against Boston thanks to a 7-0 run. The momentum was on the Pelicans’ side as they made a push for the lead and it seemed like a perfect time for Mazzulla to call a timeout to give the Celtics a breather.
Watch Patriots’ Marcus Jones Walk Off Jets With Punt Return TD
The Patriots began the fourth quarter with Myles Bryant returning punts, replacing rookie Marcus Jones, who injured his ankle earlier in the contest. One re-taped ankle later, Jones was back on the field — ready to make the biggest play of his young NFL career. Locked in a 3-3...
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 11/19/2022
Don’t look now, but the two teams tied for first in the Western Conference will clash on the hardwood as the Utah Jazz battle it out with division rival Portland. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Jazz-Blazers prediction and pick will be revealed. It has been...
Celtics And Pelicans Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans have updated their injury reports as of 3:30 Eastern Time.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Explains His Unconventional Timeout Strategy
Midway through the fourth quarter Friday night with the Boston Celtics trying to hold on to a lead, the New Orleans Pelicans made one of the several pushes they engineered throughout the game. The Pelicans went on a 7-0 run in a matter of 42 seconds to pull within 98-92...
Derrick White ‘Carried’ Celtics To Ninth Straight Win Vs. Pelicans
The Boston Celtics win streak, now nine following Friday’s 117-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, lives on due in large part to the contributions delivered by veteran point guard Derrick White. On Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, White was tasked with filling the void in the wake of...
Which FIFA World Cup Squad Do Patriots Compare Closest To?
For the first time in the history of the tournament, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played during November and end in December, during the NFL season. What better way to highlight the occasion than to compare international football teams to American football teams. That is what FOX Sports soccer journalist Doug McIntyre and Dallas Cowboys insider David Helman did Saturday before the World Cup kicked off Sunday.
Kyrie Irving Issues Another Apology As Nets Star Seeks Return
The Brooklyn Nets had a six-item checklist for Kyrie Irving to complete before he could return to the team and the star guard checked off possibly the last box Saturday. Irving issued another apology — he initially apologized with an Instagram post — during an exclusive interview with SNY after promoting a film on social media with anti-Semitic ideologies weeks ago. Irving at first didn’t stand down from his actions and while facing immense backlash, the 30-year-old refused to take accountability, which led to the Nets suspending him.
Celtics’ Luke Kornet Explains ‘Inside Joke’ Celebration Vs. Hawks
Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet revealed the origin of yet another mysterious on-court display. During Wednesday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks, in which Kornet scored his most points (15) in a Celtics uniform while grabbing eight rebounds and totaling four blocks, the 27-year-old veteran debuted a never-before-seen celebration with Boston. The celebration was birthed during his time with the Maine Celtics of the G League.
