Former Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Lands New Gig

Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team. Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.
Did Jets Get Screwed By Non-Call During Marcus Jones Punt Return?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Officials might’ve missed a potentially key penalty during Marcus Jones’ miraculous return at the end of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets. New England’s rookie cornerback broke a 3-3 tie when he ripped off an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a 10-3 lead with five seconds remaining and walked away with a victory in what was otherwise a forgettable, boring rematch with New York.
NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shoves Ladder After Bucks’ Loss To 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell may need a crash course in basic manners and respect. The Bucks star took out his frustrations on a stadium worker’s ladder after Milwaukee’s 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center while Harrell decided to try and play tough guy with the two-time MVP.
Jaylen Brown Confident In Joe Mazzulla’s Timeout Strategies

Some may question Joe Mazzulla and his unconventional ways of handling timeouts during Celtics games. Jaylen Brown is not one of them. The New Orleans Pelicans pulled within six in the fourth quarter against Boston thanks to a 7-0 run. The momentum was on the Pelicans’ side as they made a push for the lead and it seemed like a perfect time for Mazzulla to call a timeout to give the Celtics a breather.
Which FIFA World Cup Squad Do Patriots Compare Closest To?

For the first time in the history of the tournament, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played during November and end in December, during the NFL season. What better way to highlight the occasion than to compare international football teams to American football teams. That is what FOX Sports soccer journalist Doug McIntyre and Dallas Cowboys insider David Helman did Saturday before the World Cup kicked off Sunday.
Kyrie Irving Issues Another Apology As Nets Star Seeks Return

The Brooklyn Nets had a six-item checklist for Kyrie Irving to complete before he could return to the team and the star guard checked off possibly the last box Saturday. Irving issued another apology — he initially apologized with an Instagram post — during an exclusive interview with SNY after promoting a film on social media with anti-Semitic ideologies weeks ago. Irving at first didn’t stand down from his actions and while facing immense backlash, the 30-year-old refused to take accountability, which led to the Nets suspending him.
Celtics’ Luke Kornet Explains ‘Inside Joke’ Celebration Vs. Hawks

Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet revealed the origin of yet another mysterious on-court display. During Wednesday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks, in which Kornet scored his most points (15) in a Celtics uniform while grabbing eight rebounds and totaling four blocks, the 27-year-old veteran debuted a never-before-seen celebration with Boston. The celebration was birthed during his time with the Maine Celtics of the G League.
