Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons: peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
Carmel Fire's 2022 Santa Claus neighborhood tour routes announced
CARMEL, Ind. — What began as tours during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring Santa Claus to neighborhoods will continue in Carmel neighborhoods again this season. The Carmel Fire Department announced its 2022 routes on Saturday and will bring back Santa's online tracking system. Routes will start Sunday, Nov. 27...
cbs4indy.com
Volunteers fight crime by handing out food
INDIANAPOLIS — Seven times in the last month, IMPD homicide detectives have launched investigations into eastside murders committed in the area in and around the Martindale Brightwood communities. On Sunday, LaShauna Triplett of MLT Outreach Center rallied Warren Central High School football players to hand out the makings of...
americanracehorse.com
Horseshoe Indianapolis Donates $10,000 to Indianapolis Mounted Patrol
Each year, Horseshoe Indianapolis earmarks donations to equine specific causes in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Mounted Patrol is currently working on a relocation site for their horses and headquarters and Horseshoe Indianapolis provided a $10,000 toward the cause. IMPD Mounted Patrol is a vital service in...
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must Visit
The Hoosier State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Carmel, you might just want to visit.
Fishers pizza shop damaged in weekend fire
FISHERS, Ind. – A call from a neighboring business helped crews quickly extinguish a fire at a Fishers pizza shop. According to the Fishers Fire Department, the fire broke out Saturday morning at the Marco’s Pizza located on Olio Road. A business next door noticed the fire and called 911. Firefighters quickly had the situation […]
Indianapolis trio hosting 5th annual sneaker convention in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One of Indiana's biggest shoe conventions is back, but at a new location in Hamilton County. On Sunday, three young men from the west side of Indianapolis will be hosting their fifth sneaker convention, hoping to draw in hundreds of sneaker lovers from all over. Central...
Fox 59
Frost helps to keep Brown County State Park fire at bay
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
WTHR
Car rolls into ditch off of I-465 in Indianapolis
Lanes of I-465 near Crawfordsville Road were closed after a car rolled into a ditch. INDOT confirmed a person was trapped inside.
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
Colts owner Jim Irsay makes $1 million donation to Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay announced Sunday a $1 million donation to the Indianapolis Zoo. The gift will go toward funding the construction of a new Indianapolis Colts Welcome Center Plaza, which is already in progress and scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend 2023. “The...
Two brothers looking to revitalize Garfield Park neighborhood
Two brothers are hoping to revitalize a more than 100-year-old building in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
Thanksgiving carryout meals available throughout central Indiana
Looking for a hot meal for yourself and family on Thanksgiving without the hassle of cooking is becoming easier by the year.
Where You Can Eat in an Igloo in Indianapolis
I love sitting outdoors while enjoying a meal, but living in Indiana sometimes makes that very difficult. Several Indianapolis-area establishments have a perfect solution—Igloos!. What You Need to Know about Eating in an Igloos. Igloos are the perfect way to enjoy a clear winter night while eating some of...
Crews battle stubborn Monrovia restaurant fire
MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
Holiday-themed scares coming to south Indianapolis haunted house
INDIANAPOLIS — Freddy, Jason and Michael Myers are celebrating the holiday season on the south side of Indianapolis. Nightmare on Edgewood, located at 1959 S. Meridian St., near West Raymond Street, is reopening Saturday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The full-contact haunted...
WISH-TV
1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
Indy couple has big dreams for their concrete decor business
Kaitlan Vosler began making items like planters, jewelry and trays back in 2016. In 2020, she realized she needed to stop working from her garage in order to continue to grow the business.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road bridge over the future I-69 is now open! It is one of the largest bridges on the I-69 Finish Line project. The new southbound State Road 37 exit ramp to Southport Road has also opened. A pre-existing section of Southport Road and the S.R. 37 traffic signal remain open temporarily, connecting with the new alignment to the east for other traffic movements. Learn more and watch a short video showing Southport Road access routes. When all the ramps are completed, the new interchange will improve safety and traffic flow for a heavily traveled area. Southport Road is expected to be the ninth stoplight out of 14 removed for through traffic on S.R. 37.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
