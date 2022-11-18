Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
Final series of 'the best show on TV' has finally landed on Netflix
Netflix fans are rejoicing after the fourth season of the 'best show on TV' landed on Netflix today. Manifest first launched in 2018 on NBC, telling the story of a group of strangers who all end up on the same flight from Jamaica to New York. When it lands -...
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
‘The Santa Clauses’ With Tim Allen Now Streaming: Here’s How to Watch
Disney + is kicking off the holiday season with the debut of Tim Allen’s new series, The Santa Clauses. The long-lasting Christmas franchise got another installment in the form of a six-episode mini-series that dropped on Nov. 16. Unfortunately, the show isn’t available to binge-watch just yet though. Subscribers can catch the first two episodes now, and the remaining installments will air each Wed. until the finale on Dec. 14.
TODAY.com
'A Christmas Story' cast then and now: What they look like today
This year, Santa is bringing us a heaping dose of nostalgia. On Thursday, Nov. 17, “A Christmas Story Christmas” dropped on HBO Max. The movie is the sequel to the 1983 Christmas classic "A Christmas Story." Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) is back, and in a different stage of his...
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
CNET
Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Biggest Hit, Isn't on Paramount Plus
Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth-season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere, a so-called "two-hour event."
Netflix’s Full 2022 Holiday Schedule Is Here
Over the past five years, Netflix has established itself as a memorable purveyor of Christmas movies, even spawning mini franchises like “A Christmas Prince” and “The Princess Switch.” This year, the streamer is bringing a festive touch to its offerings with a variety of holiday movies and films sprinkled throughout its November and December slates.
TODAY.com
The 15 best Hallmark Christmas movies to stream
Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas starts each year in October — which means it's never too early to start watching Christmas movies ... and Christmas-set love stories, in particular. This year, there are 40 new movies debuting on the Hallmark Channel. But there are a trove of older Hallmark...
AdWeek
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: When, Where to View on Cable and Streaming
November is here, and that means Yellowstone Season 5 is finally right around the corner.… The post How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: When, Where to View on Cable and Streaming appeared first on Outsider.
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
What to watch this weekend: 7 new shows and movies on Netflix, HBO Max and Apple (Nov. 11-13)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Yellowstone, The Crown and Mythic Quest
‘Sofia The First’ Spinoff Series In Development At Disney Junior As Series Creator Craig Gerber Extends Overall Deal
There are more stories from Sofia the First coming to Disney Junior. A spinoff series from creator Craig Gerber is in development as part of his overall deal with Disney Branded Television. The studio announced Thursday that Gerber has extended his overall deal, which will now include the spinoff series set in Royal Prep Academy, a school for princes and princesses in the fictional kingdom of Enchancia. Gerber also has a previously announced series in development at Disney with Kris Wimberly (Elena of Avalor, Firebuds) about a time-traveling treasure hunter who recovers lost family treasures. The series is created by Wimberly and will be...
TVGuide.com
Winter TV Preview: The 11 Best Shows to Watch
Including The Last of Us, the Yellowstone spin-off 1923, and Jack Ryan Season 3. The East Coast has spent the fall dealing with record high temperatures, but even if the weather refuses to cooperate, winter is coming. (Not in the House of the Dragon way.) With a new season comes new TV shows to watch, and the schedule has a few spin-offs of shows you already love (The Witcher: Blood Origin, 1923), some intriguing adaptations (Kindred, The Last of Us), and some notable returning players (Jack Ryan, You). It's a lot to keep track of, but we've taken the liberty of putting together this preview of the best shows to watch this season.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Creator's New Animated Series Premiere Reportedly Delayed
Rick and Morty's sixth season is returning to TV later this month, but fans will have to wait a little longer to see the new series from co-creator Dan Harmon. Krapopolis, an animated comedy set in Ancient Greece, was supposed to debut its first season the weekend after Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, that's no longer happening, as FOX has opted to delay the preview event, pushing to a later date.
New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: ‘Wednesday’ and More
Winter is nearly upon us, and that means more long weekends and nights on the couch. Fortunately, Netflix offers plenty of new shows and movies to watch.
theplaylist.net
‘Christmas With The Campbells’ Trailer: Brittany Snow & Justin Long Star in AMC+ Holiday Rom-Com
Can a breakup actually be a good thing? “Christmas with The Campbells” turns the traditional holiday film upside down to prove its point. The project follows Jesse as she attempts to get over her breakup. Her former boyfriend’s family surprises the heartbroken woman with an interesting invite — what happens next stuns everyone.
All the New Christmas Movies Streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, and More From Nov. 17-20
'A Christmas Story Christmas,' 'Sprited,' and 'Christmas With You' are among the holiday movies coming to streaming from Nov. 17-20.
Comments / 0