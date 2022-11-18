On Saturday, the New England Air Museum is presenting a talk with three members of the famed African American World War II unit known as the Tuskegee Airmen. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the museum’s new permanent exhibit “The Tuskegee Airmen: Their Untold Stories,” which is expected to open in Spring 2023. Among those speaking at the museum – which is located at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut – is Lt. Col. Harry Stewart. Now 98, Stewart flew more than 40 combat missions in the European Theater and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO