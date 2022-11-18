ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Boston Globe

UConn associate coach Chris Dailey leaves on stretcher before game

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Longtime UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted before the start of the No. 5 Huskies’ game against 10th-ranked North Carolina State on Sunday. As the national anthem ended, Dailey had to be held up by UConn personnel before she was laid down on...
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

South Florida 66, TCU 59

TCU (2-2) Cravens 3-9 2-2 8, Goetz 0-1 0-0 0, Fisher 0-2 0-0 0, Godfrey 1-9 0-4 2, Taiwo 7-15 1-1 18, Ibeh 2-5 7-7 11, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Makolo 6-15 2-7 15, Manumaleuga 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley 2-2 0-0 5, White 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-58 12-21 59.
FORT WORTH, TX
WCVB

Yale beats Harvard to win The Game, Ivy League championship

BOSTON — Nolan Grooms fired five yards to Jackson Hawes with 6:29 left in the game to lift Yale to a 19-14 win over Harvard on Saturday in the 138th meeting of the second-longest rivalry in college football. The Bulldogs won the Ivy League championship in the process after...
NEW HAVEN, CT
High School Football PRO

New London, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Norwich Free Academy football team will have a game with New London High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.
NEW LONDON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton

SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wamc.org

Tuskegee Airmen to speak at New England Air Museum in Connecticut

On Saturday, the New England Air Museum is presenting a talk with three members of the famed African American World War II unit known as the Tuskegee Airmen. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the museum’s new permanent exhibit “The Tuskegee Airmen: Their Untold Stories,” which is expected to open in Spring 2023. Among those speaking at the museum – which is located at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut – is Lt. Col. Harry Stewart. Now 98, Stewart flew more than 40 combat missions in the European Theater and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Controversial Documentary ‘What is a Woman?' Draws Protest at CCSU

Dozens of students and staff at Central Connecticut State University protested Thursday about a controversial film being shown there, saying it’s transphobic and insulting. The university said it doesn’t endorse the message of the film, while the leader of a conservative student group says there’s nothing wrong with showing the film.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Health Headlines: New dominant COVID variant arrives

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For the first time nationally the BA.5 COVID variant is no longer the dominant strain, now it is BQ.1. Today Pfizer saying its updated bivalent COVID booster may not be an exact match but that it spurs a bigger jump in antibodies against some even newer omicron subtypes, including the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Dozens at Central Connecticut State protest screening of transphobic documentary at New Britain campus

NEW BRITAIN — Chanting "Trans rights! Human rights!," Central Connecticut State University students and professors on Thursday protested the university-sanctioned screening of transphobic film "What is a Woman?" Protesters, some holding colorful signs bearing slogans such as "Love is real" and "Protect trans kids," congregated at the Student Center...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

3 CT Schools Can't Receive Funding After Review of Native American Names

Three Connecticut schools are now ineligible for funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund after a review of the schools' names, images and symbols showed noncompliance with state statutes. The schools are the Canton High School Warriors, the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals, and the Windsor High...
CANTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Blue State Coffee Permanently Closes in Hartford, New Haven

A coffee shop that had a few locations in Connecticut is closing all of its locations effective immediately. Blue State Coffee, which had locations in both Hartford and New Haven, announced that they permanently closed all of their cafes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The cafe has been in business...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Hebron Superintendent decries noose found at school: 'Words cannot express the feeling of disgust'

HEBRON — The superintendent of the Region 8 schools expressed his disgust and called for change this week after a noose was found at the district high school. Superintendent Colin McNamara said that what appeared to be a "noose commonly associated with a racial hate crime" was found hanging in the boys’ locker room on Friday. The high school serves students in Andover, Hebron, and Marlborough.
HEBRON, CT

