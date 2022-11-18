Read full article on original website
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies in TexasLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Boston Globe
UConn associate coach Chris Dailey leaves on stretcher before game
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Longtime UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted before the start of the No. 5 Huskies’ game against 10th-ranked North Carolina State on Sunday. As the national anthem ended, Dailey had to be held up by UConn personnel before she was laid down on...
Bristol native, former UConn star Steve Pikiell talks at hall of fame showcase
MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — The Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase went down at Mohegan Sun Friday. Temple took on Steve Pikiell’s Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Pikiell, a Bristol native and former UConn star, is having some trouble with the Owls, down a bunch early in the 2nd half. Pikiell, hoping to lead Rutgers to a third […]
milfordmirror.com
South Florida 66, TCU 59
TCU (2-2) Cravens 3-9 2-2 8, Goetz 0-1 0-0 0, Fisher 0-2 0-0 0, Godfrey 1-9 0-4 2, Taiwo 7-15 1-1 18, Ibeh 2-5 7-7 11, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Makolo 6-15 2-7 15, Manumaleuga 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley 2-2 0-0 5, White 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-58 12-21 59.
WCVB
Yale beats Harvard to win The Game, Ivy League championship
BOSTON — Nolan Grooms fired five yards to Jackson Hawes with 6:29 left in the game to lift Yale to a 19-14 win over Harvard on Saturday in the 138th meeting of the second-longest rivalry in college football. The Bulldogs won the Ivy League championship in the process after...
Milford teen trying to overcome illness to play football at Penn State
A Milford teen is beating the odds on his way to becoming possibly one of the fastest players in college football.
New London, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
CBS Sports
Miami (Fla.) vs. Providence: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Providence @ Miami (Fla.) The Providence Friars will take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune. Everything went the...
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
sheltonherald.com
Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
PERSONALITIES: Former TV host makes Glastonbury businesses her business
GLASTONBURY — Jackie Post spent much of her career in broadcast news, reporting on traffic or being an anchor. Since 2018, though, she has created her own “hyperlocal” online publication, The Scoop Glastonbury, dedicated to promoting businesses in the Glastonbury area. Who she is: Creator of The...
wamc.org
Tuskegee Airmen to speak at New England Air Museum in Connecticut
On Saturday, the New England Air Museum is presenting a talk with three members of the famed African American World War II unit known as the Tuskegee Airmen. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the museum’s new permanent exhibit “The Tuskegee Airmen: Their Untold Stories,” which is expected to open in Spring 2023. Among those speaking at the museum – which is located at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut – is Lt. Col. Harry Stewart. Now 98, Stewart flew more than 40 combat missions in the European Theater and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
NBC Connecticut
Controversial Documentary ‘What is a Woman?' Draws Protest at CCSU
Dozens of students and staff at Central Connecticut State University protested Thursday about a controversial film being shown there, saying it’s transphobic and insulting. The university said it doesn’t endorse the message of the film, while the leader of a conservative student group says there’s nothing wrong with showing the film.
Health Headlines: New dominant COVID variant arrives
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For the first time nationally the BA.5 COVID variant is no longer the dominant strain, now it is BQ.1. Today Pfizer saying its updated bivalent COVID booster may not be an exact match but that it spurs a bigger jump in antibodies against some even newer omicron subtypes, including the […]
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
‘The Guy From Saw’ Will Be In Wallingford, Connecticut On Thanksgiving Weekend
The other night, my fiancee was surfing the ol' web when she, all of a sudden, said out loud, "the guy from The Princess Bride will be in Wallingford next Saturday." Then I asked, "who?" and she says, "you know, Cary Elwes, he was in The Princess Bride, he is doing a meet and greet next weekend."
darientimes.com
Dozens at Central Connecticut State protest screening of transphobic documentary at New Britain campus
NEW BRITAIN — Chanting "Trans rights! Human rights!," Central Connecticut State University students and professors on Thursday protested the university-sanctioned screening of transphobic film "What is a Woman?" Protesters, some holding colorful signs bearing slogans such as "Love is real" and "Protect trans kids," congregated at the Student Center...
NBC Connecticut
3 CT Schools Can't Receive Funding After Review of Native American Names
Three Connecticut schools are now ineligible for funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund after a review of the schools' names, images and symbols showed noncompliance with state statutes. The schools are the Canton High School Warriors, the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals, and the Windsor High...
NBC Connecticut
Blue State Coffee Permanently Closes in Hartford, New Haven
A coffee shop that had a few locations in Connecticut is closing all of its locations effective immediately. Blue State Coffee, which had locations in both Hartford and New Haven, announced that they permanently closed all of their cafes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The cafe has been in business...
trumbulltimes.com
Hebron Superintendent decries noose found at school: 'Words cannot express the feeling of disgust'
HEBRON — The superintendent of the Region 8 schools expressed his disgust and called for change this week after a noose was found at the district high school. Superintendent Colin McNamara said that what appeared to be a "noose commonly associated with a racial hate crime" was found hanging in the boys’ locker room on Friday. The high school serves students in Andover, Hebron, and Marlborough.
