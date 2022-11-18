ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNO Cancels Classes Today Due to Possible Threat

This seems all too common these days. A possible threat at the University of New Orleans is the reason that the campus has been closed and classes have been canceled for Monday (11/21). Details regarding the exact threat have not been made public by the school administration. UNO President John...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
