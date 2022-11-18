ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho State Journal

Strong quake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java; 56 dead

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake toppled buildings and collapsed walls on Indonesia’s densely populated main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 56 and injuring hundreds as people rushed into the streets, some covered in blood and white debris. Emergency workers were treating the...
TheConversationCanada

Influenza and COVID-19: What's in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Public health experts in the Northern Hemisphere are predicting a fall/winter respiratory virus season for the ages — one that highlights the importance of global surveillance efforts and vaccines as tools in the fight against influenza (flu) and COVID-19. Making sense of COVID-19’s impact on seasonal flu Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual respiratory virus season in northern and southern climates was an epidemic of sorts, one that was characterized by a rapid uptick in the rate of influenza (flu) and of influenza-like illness beginning in mid-fall, peaking in mid-winter and winding down in mid-spring. The previously predictable pattern...

