ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
andthevalleyshook.com

LSU Hops Into Top 5

LSU surprisingly held off Lincon Riley’s USC and was able to jump into the top 5 of the latest CFP rankings tonight, putting them in a position to control their own destiny. With LSU’s loss to Florida State continuing to look better and better, the playoff committee threw the Tigers a bone and gave them their first top 5 ranking since the 2019 season. The committee’s message looks clear: Take care of business against A&M, then go find a way to take down Georgia, and you’re in.
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Brunch with Brian: Texas A&M

Hello friends, welcome to the regular season finale of the 2022 college football season. My how time flies. Brian Kelly met with the media to preview LSU’s trip to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies who are, and I can’t stress this enough, in last place in the SEC.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
andthevalleyshook.com

Instant Reactions: LSU 41, UAB 10

Look, when these games happened, it is always best if, from a content perspective, it’s a hard week for me. It means the game wasn’t interesting, and if a cupcake game is interesting, you’ve got problems. LSU struggled a little bit early on the scoreboard but at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy