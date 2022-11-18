ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

Physician discusses flu, RSV outbreaks in region

Dr. Andrew Reisman, a family practice physician with the Longstreet Clinic, discusses the outbreaks of flu and RSV in Northeast Georgia. Reisman, a past president of the Medical Association of Georgia, was a guest on the Thursday, Nov. 17 edition of WDUN's "Newsroom."
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

AAA on Thanksgiving travel: prepare your wallet and your vehicle

Travelers this Thanksgiving holiday are likely expecting higher prices in terms of transportation. With all of the hassle and added cost of flying, American Automobile Association spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said many Georgians are opting to drive to their Thanksgiving destination instead. AAA estimates that over 1.5 million Georgians will hit...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy