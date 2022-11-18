Read full article on original website
LISTEN: Sarah Parshall Perry talks judge's ruling on Georgia heartbeat bill
Sarah Parshall Perry joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Tuesday to give her analysis on a judge's decision against Georgia's "heartbeat" bill. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
Physician discusses flu, RSV outbreaks in region
Dr. Andrew Reisman, a family practice physician with the Longstreet Clinic, discusses the outbreaks of flu and RSV in Northeast Georgia. Reisman, a past president of the Medical Association of Georgia, was a guest on the Thursday, Nov. 17 edition of WDUN's "Newsroom."
AAA on Thanksgiving travel: prepare your wallet and your vehicle
Travelers this Thanksgiving holiday are likely expecting higher prices in terms of transportation. With all of the hassle and added cost of flying, American Automobile Association spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said many Georgians are opting to drive to their Thanksgiving destination instead. AAA estimates that over 1.5 million Georgians will hit...
