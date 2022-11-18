Read full article on original website
Perfect gift ideas for kids this holiday, under $100
Holiday’s are here and it can be hard coming up with ideas for kids. With inflation raising the prices of everything, what is on the market and most importantly, affordable. Ashley Stylz has affordable gift ideas perfect for this holiday season.
Mommy Magic: Creating The Ultimate Kids’ Thanksgiving Table
Are your children too young to eat with the grownups on Thanksgiving? You may remember having to sit at the kids’ table on the holiday when you were little. Some of you may still prefer it!. Mommy Magic’s Mary Susan joined FOX59 this morning to share how you can...
Sunny streak enters its fourth day; Storm-free for holiday travelers
Bright, sunny skies are often not afforded in the month of November but we have a streak of sunny days entering the holiday weekend. Tuesday was the WARMEST afternoon here in nearly two weeks with temperatures rising well into the 50s. 60-degree temps are within reach Wednesday as the new pattern persists. Last week, the arctic branch of the jet stream dove south across the Nation but has been in full retreat since Monday. Our air now has its origins from the Pacific ocean and the milder, oceanic air is bathing the Nation.
Tips to better deal with relatives during holiday gatherings
Thanksgiving is Thursday. Sometimes communicating with often difficult family members can be hard to deal with. Mental toughness expert Eric Rittmeyer shares tips on how you can communicate better in all social situations.
