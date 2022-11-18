Bright, sunny skies are often not afforded in the month of November but we have a streak of sunny days entering the holiday weekend. Tuesday was the WARMEST afternoon here in nearly two weeks with temperatures rising well into the 50s. 60-degree temps are within reach Wednesday as the new pattern persists. Last week, the arctic branch of the jet stream dove south across the Nation but has been in full retreat since Monday. Our air now has its origins from the Pacific ocean and the milder, oceanic air is bathing the Nation.

12 HOURS AGO