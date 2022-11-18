ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS Photo is Having a Major Sale on Customizable Cards, Canvas, Prints & So Much More — Just in Time For the Holidays

By Summer Cartwright
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

My mom has a tradition where every year around the holidays , she’ll add a new canvas photo of our family to her long hallway that leads to the main living area of her home. It’s like an homage to all of our incredible memories, and every time we talk down it, we get the chance to reflect on some of the most fun times we’ve all had together — traveling, cooking, spectating sports, it’s all there. She swears by CVS Photo for getting these beautiful canvases, along with items like prints, cards, magnets, and more.

These items make for beautiful holiday gifts and can come in handy for last-second shoppers who are looking for a meaningful present idea. CVS Photo offers over 50 same-day pickup options where you can choose your card or customize your canvas, then pick it up within the same day. It’s so simple. Better yet: the store is having a huge sale on many of these items. You can shop up to 80 percent off of them, thanks to the store’s Semi-Annual Photo Sale .

When there are so many great options, it’s hard to choose one. So our recommendation is to pick out a few — one for grandma, another for your sister, some for your cousins — and spread the love. Even when you grab a bunch, you won’t be spending an arm and a leg thanks to all of the great discounts.

Here are some of our favorite options that you can buy from CVS Photo that will make the holidays merry and bright.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTFvw_0jFn1BsT00
CVS Photo.

Family Moments Canvas Print

This adorable canvas is perfect for parents who want to soak in every possible memory with their kiddo(s) while they’re growing up. It features five photo options so you can include a variety, and it comes in a gorgeous finish that resembles wood. Use promo code CANVAS80 to get 80 percent off your purchase.

Family Moments Canvas Print $30+ Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYS9n_0jFn1BsT00
CVS Photo.

Happy Hanukkah Customizable Card

This Hanukkah card shines as bright as a fully lit menorah and allows your family to showcase five different photo memories together. You can also include a unique message to all of your recipients right at the bottom. Use promo code DESIGN60 to get 60 percent off this card.

Happy Hanukkah Customizable Card $1+ Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7Rr4_0jFn1BsT00
CVS Photo.

Joy Customizable Card

The best way to spread joy? With this adorable holiday card . Use promo code DESIGN60 to get 60 percent off this style.

Joy Customizable Card $1+ Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPptN_0jFn1BsT00
CVS Photo.

Photo Mug

Customizable mugs are a fun gift for anyone, especially pet owners. Imagine your buddy’s dog front and center of a brand new mug they can use every day. It’s a cute and quirky gift that will undoubtedly get used daily.

CVS Photo Mug $15 Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u11hP_0jFn1BsT00
CVS Photo.

Modern Monogram Magnet

There are so many unique magnet designs you can choose from, but this monogrammed one caught our eye first. Perfect for any monogram lover in your life, it has a simple, classy design that would fit seamlessly into any family’s home. Use promo code DESIGN60 to get 60 percent off this gift.

Modern Monogram Magnet $14 Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8dQ7_0jFn1BsT00
CVS Photo.

Glossy Poster

If somebody in your life is achieving a big milestone like graduating this year, a customizable portrait commemorating the achievement would be a great gift. This glossy poster will make any 2022 or 2023 grad’s day. Use promo code PRINT70 to get 70 percent off this purchase.

Glossy Poster $12+ Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lti7r_0jFn1BsT00
CVS Photo.

Premium Layflat Hardcover Photo Book

If a picture’s worth a thousand words, how many do you think a photo book would be worth? This customizable gift can showcase all of your family’s memories of the year (or beyond) in one meaningful way. It’d make for a great yearly tradition to give one of these to your mom, partner, or children. Use promo code CREATE50 to get 50 percent off this purchase.

Premium Layflat Hardcover Photo Book $30+ Buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQ5rI_0jFn1BsT00
CVS Photo.

Customizable Wall Calendar

With a calendar like this , you’ll be able to showcase a different memory every month of the year. It’s a unique way to reflect on years past while looking at what’s ahead. Buy one calendar and get the second free by using promo code 2CAL at checkout.

Customizable Wall Calendar $20 Buy now

