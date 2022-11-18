ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Man dead following crash involving semi-truck in Delano

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 2 days ago
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a crash near Delano that left one man dead and another injured.

Officials say it happened at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Driver Road around 5 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th. According to the CHP, Allen Jesus Valdez Avalos, 20, of Delano was heading east on 9th Avenue when he did not stop for the stop sign. His car crashed into a semi-truck going south on Driver Road.

Avalos died at the scene. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

