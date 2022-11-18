ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birthday Shout-outs: Bryson and Cooper (Nov 18)

By FOX 17
 2 days ago
Happy birthday, Bryson (4) and Cooper (11)!

Is your son or daughter celebrating a birthday? We can help you send them a Birthday Shoutout on FOX 17 Morning News.

You can send us their name, picture, birth date, how old they're turning, a short write-up about them, your email, and where you live in West Michigan.

NOTE: Sending us your kid’s birthday notice on their birthday is too late. Please submit birthdays 24 hours in advance.
Email those details to mornings@fox17online.com and watch for them on FOX 17 Morning News!

See all the Birthday Shoutouts

