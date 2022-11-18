Child Tax Credit 2022 — Families due to get up to $750 in direct payments this December – see if you qualify

A SECOND batch of child tax rebates will be sent out next month just in time for the holidays.

Rhode Island residents who filed their 2021 tax return by the October 17 deadline and qualify for the state's child tax credit should receive their payment this December.

The state's expanded child tax credit grants parents up to $250 for each dependent child, with a maximum total benefit of $750.

To qualify, single filers must have made $100,000 or less in 2021, while joint filers must have made $200,000 or less.

All payments will be sent as checks in the mail.

Help coming to Wisconsin families

Two grants will provide over $10million to bolster childcare options throughout the state.

About $5million will help train and hire childcare workers in the state, reports Fox6.

The other half of the cash will go toward building housing for childcare workers.

Wisconsin officials hope this will cut back on waitlists for childcare facilities.

Americans want government aid for family finances

A survey from Morning Consult found that three in five adult Americans feel the government is responsible for financial assistance and paid family leave after the Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade.

Additionally, 63 percent of participants believe the government bears responsibility for providing child care and financial assistance specifically to lower-income families.

This includes 77 percent of Democrats and roughly half of Republicans.

White House: Hunger, Nutrition, and Health

For the first time in over half a century, the White House had its annual Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

Speakers and national leaders discussed strategies for universal school meals and permanently extending Child Tax Credits.

The White House announced that $2.5billion will be invested in start-up companies with solutions to hunger and food insecurity.

Over $4billion will be dedicated toward philanthropy that improves access to nutritious food, promotes healthy choices, and increases physical activity.

Both parents claiming CTC, continued

Those who claimed a dependent on their 2020 taxes automatically received advance payments, unless they opted out.

That means in situations where parents alternate claiming their child as a dependent each year, both parents may receive the child tax credit this year.

However, both parents may not be able to benefit from the credit.

If you claimed your child as a dependent in 2020 and received advance payments in 2021, you may be required to return those advance payments if your co-parent plans to claim the full credit on their tax return.

Both parents claiming CTC

Typically, only one parent can claim a dependent on their taxes.

Technically, married couples filing a joint return are both “claiming” the credit, as they share the benefits.

If a married couple files separately, one parent can claim half of the child tax credits and split the benefit.

Divorced, separated, or unwed couples must determine which parent will claim the child as a dependent each year.

Cities offering monthly CTC

, Maryland launched a program sending $1,000 per month to 200 low-income residents for two years.

Ithaca’s, New York’s guaranteed income program offers payments worth $450, which are set to go out to 110 residents for a total of 12 months.

Mountain View, California, introduced a monthly program giving 166 people $500 each month.

Oakland, California is offering 600 families and 300 people $500 for 18 months.

At least 110 residents in Shreveport, Louisiana have started receiving 110 $660 monthly payments for a year.

Additional states with CTC boosts

Idaho, Maryland, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Florida also offer statewide child tax credits.

As inflation sends prices skyrocketing, thousands of low-income families who reside in these states can get payments up to $1,000.

Using correct payments amounts to avoid processing delays

People who didn’t qualify for the third economic impact payment or did not receive the full amount were eligible for the recovery rebate credit based on their 2021 tax information.

Individuals also needed the amount of their third economic impact payment and any plus-up payments received to calculate their correct 2021 recovery rebate credit amount when they filed their tax return.

Using the correct payment amounts helped to avoid a processing delay that may slow a refund.

Letter 6419 explained

The letter contains key information regarding the expanded child tax credit in 2021, which includes the number of payments sent and amount of eligible kids.

While you’ll be able to claim the rest on your tax return, you’ll want to hold onto letter “6419” if you received one to help you file.

However, the IRS has acknowledged that it has received complaints from taxpayers about the letter showing the incorrect dollar amount on the letter.

Family and Medical Leave Act explained, continued

According to the Department of Labor, only 56 percent of employees are eligible for the FMLA.

Even though qualified Americans are guaranteed time off, it is unpaid. This is problematic because the majority of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck.

There’s a chance your employer might offer paid leave – but it’s not common. In fact, only 19 percent of US workers have access to paid family leave through their employers.

Family and Medical Leave Act explained

The 1993 Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) states that employees can take up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave each year.

However, some limitations disqualify employees for the FMLA.

Potential Congressional deal could impact CTC

Negotiations have begun in Congress to push a federal CTC into law by the end of this year.

Democrats were not able to extend the CTC this past year due to Joe Manchin’s opposition, but a negotiation to revive the CTC in exchange for corporate tax cuts could be in the works.

The Washington Post reports these discussions “have been quietly ongoing for months” and could put CTC back on the table.

North Carolina offering child deduction

While many states have been offering tax rebates to help parents stay afloat, North Carolina is providing a child deduction rather than a credit.

This allows the taxpayer to deduct each qualifying child meeting the federal child tax credit requirements.

The amount is based on the taxpayer’s adjusted gross income.

CTC advocates say the fight isn’t over

Supporters of the CTC claim they are planning the following actions, according to Vox.

When Congress bargains extensions on lapsed company tax advantages at the end of the year, there may be the first opportunity for new legislation.

In light of state budget surpluses and recent studies that show how much families benefited from the now-expired enlarged federal credit, advocates are also considering new administrative solutions at the IRS and giving state-level reform more serious consideration.

“It was very unfortunate that we didn’t get the expansion that we wanted in reconciliation, but it still is a very live issue,” said Brayan Rosa-Rodríguez, a senior policy analyst at UnidosUS, a national Latino advocacy group.

“We’re going to focus on it over the next couple months to see if we can get it included in a tax extender bill.”

IRS could seize your child tax credit

There are two groups that may have their credits seized by the IRS on their tax return or be obligated to pay back the agency. If you did not opt-out of the monthly payments when you were no longer eligible, you will most likely have to pay back the IRS.

To qualify for the full payments, couples must have made less than $150,000, while single parents who file as heads of households needed to make under $112,500.

Eligibility was determined by the Internal Revenue Service based on 2019 or 2020 tax returns.

What changed from the 2021 CTC, continued

To be eligible for the maximum credit, taxpayers had to have an AGI of:

$75,000 or less for singles

$112,500 or less for heads of household

$150,000 or less for married couples filing a joint return and qualified widows and widowers

The purpose of the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Biden in March 2021, was to help families get by amid rising costs and to help bring the US economy back to health after Covid.

Research from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has found that the American Rescue Plan helped reduce child poverty by more than 40 percent.

What changed from the 2021 CTC?

In 2021 only, the federal child tax credit was temporarily boosted to a maximum of $3,600 per child under President Biden’s plan.

Enhanced funds were distributed on a monthly basis to help ensure struggling families a more constant stream of guaranteed income.

From July to December of 2021, eligible families received an advance child tax credit, up to $300 per child under six years old and $250 for children between the ages of six to 17.

Changing age limits for CTC

Under the American Rescue Plan’s rules, families with children 17 or younger were eligible for the full child tax credit.

Meaning in 2021, 18 was the cutoff for CTC eligibility.

For 2022 and later, child tax credit payments apply to families with children 16 and younger.

If your child is 17 or will turn 17 before the end of this year, you will not receive a child tax credit payment.

The current inflation rate

On October 13, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said the inflation rate increased to 8.2 percent in the 12 months to September.

The cost of shelter has risen 6.6 percent over the past year.

Food prices have increased by 8.2 percent during the year.

In December 2021, the head of petroleum at GasBuddy said gas prices would be the highest in the first half of this year and that has held true.

However, prices are starting to creep up again after briefly falling.

Adjusted gross income explained

When filing, your eligibility for certain tax credits and rebates might be based on income requirements, such as adjusted gross income.

AGI is simply your total gross income (earnings before tax or other deductions) minus specific deductions.

Your AGI impacts many of the tax deductions and credits you can take at tax time.

Generally, the more deductions and credits you take, the lower your taxable income.

2021 CTC review

In 2021 only, the federal child tax credit was temporarily boosted to a maximum of $3,600 per child under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Enhanced funds were distributed on a monthly basis to help ensure struggling families a more constant stream of guaranteed income.

From July to December 2021, eligible families received an advance child tax credit, of up to $300 per child.

To be eligible for the maximum credit, taxpayers had to have an AGI of:

$75,000 or less for singles

$112,500 or less for heads of household

$150,000 or less for married couples filing a joint return and qualified widows and widowers

What do you need to claim CTC?

The IRS states you’ll need W-2s and 1099 forms to claim child tax credits.

In addition, taxpayers must indicate their dependents on Form 1040, their income tax returns, and attach a completed Schedule 8812, according to the IRS.

Get free tax help

The IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program helps qualifying individuals file their taxes for free.

Those who generally make $58,000 a year or less, persons with disabilities, and limited English speakers can make an appointment for free tax help online.

The IRS also offers Tax Counseling for the Elderly, providing free tax assistance for those over 60 years of age.

Tax credits associated with 'substantial decrease in food insufficiency'

More than 35 million American households with children received the Advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) monthly installments from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) between July and December 2021.

According to data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 2.37million children in Ohio benefited from the credits.

The tax credits were significantly linked to a decline in food insufficiency, the study revealed, per Ohio Capital Journal.

Santa Monica considers child care in budget

The Santa Monica City Council will consider allocating $8million from the budget to “human services.”

This will include homeless and senior services, food assistance, job training, childcare subsidies, and more, according to the Santa Monica Daily Press.

The funds will be provided by the Human Services Grants Program.

The decision should be made by spring 2023.