FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
SB Nation
Zach Wilson needs to grow the hell up and stop acting like a child
Zach Wilson has been a terrible quarterback since the Jets took him with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but horrific performance is far from the biggest problem now. Teams have an immense amount of patience when it comes to bad quarterback play, assuming the player is still growing, they’re well-liked, and most importantly that they take accountability for their actions.
SB Nation
The Chiefs made a mockery after the AFC West again after all
This year was supposed to be different. The Chiefs were losing Tyreek Hill and coming off a season where they didn’t even make the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Chargers spent a lot of money and draft capital to go and get Khalil Mack, JC Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day.
SB Nation
The Commanders tackled Dameon Pierce in a way that wrestling fans would enjoy
As we have long maintained here at SB Nation, everything is professional wrestling. Things are not going well for the Houston Texans this Sunday. Their offense has been inept against the visiting Washington Commanders. Quarterback Davis Mills threw a Pick-Six on Houston’s opening possession, and the Texans’ offense managed just five yards of total offense in the first half.
SB Nation
Steve Smith went off on ‘three-legged donkey’ Baker Mayfield
One of the things that comes with the territory when you’re a quarterback for the Carolina Panthers is hearing from Steve Smith. Like it or not (more often than not) Smitty is going to call you out for your mistakes, bury you under his experience, and walk the puddle dry.
CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold
The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
SB Nation
Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert trade absurd throws during the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers
Earlier this season, we made the case that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were football-throwing aliens put on Earth to dazzle and amuse us all. That argument might have received some pushback from readers, who thought it was a little too much,...
SB Nation
Jets-Patriots was devoid of fun until Marcus Jones’ stunning punt return TD
It looked like overtime was in the future. But then rookie punt returner Marcus Jones sent everyone home happy. After almost sixty minutes of putrid offensive play — or stellar defensive play depending on your point of view — the New England Patriots rookie stunned the New York Jets, and the NFL world, with an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown. The return broke a 3-3 tie, and gave the Patriots a 10-3 lead with just five second remaining.
SB Nation
The New York Jets slipped out of playoff position, and Zach Wilson may pay the price
After a rough outing against the New England Patriots on Sunday, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson brushed off the notion that he and the Jets’ offense let their defense down during the 10-3 loss. Now Wilson has to wonder if he will take the field along with that...
SB Nation
The Eagles are going to screw everything up if they don’t trust Jalen Hurts
The Eagles didn’t beat the Colts, Jalen Hurts did. That distinction is both absolutely critical, and horrifyingly accurate — and the Philadelphia coaches need to get their heads out of their asses and realize it. There is immense anxiety that comes from dominance when nobody expected it. Hell,...
SB Nation
The Cowboys have built a defense that should terrify the rest of the NFL
Dan Quinn has built one of the NFL’s best defenses. While that was evident before Sunday, that defense was on full display in the Dallas Cowboys’ blowout victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Cowboys’ defense ranked fourth in the NFL...
