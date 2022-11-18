ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

SB Nation

Zach Wilson needs to grow the hell up and stop acting like a child

Zach Wilson has been a terrible quarterback since the Jets took him with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but horrific performance is far from the biggest problem now. Teams have an immense amount of patience when it comes to bad quarterback play, assuming the player is still growing, they’re well-liked, and most importantly that they take accountability for their actions.
SB Nation

The Chiefs made a mockery after the AFC West again after all

This year was supposed to be different. The Chiefs were losing Tyreek Hill and coming off a season where they didn’t even make the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Chargers spent a lot of money and draft capital to go and get Khalil Mack, JC Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SB Nation

The Commanders tackled Dameon Pierce in a way that wrestling fans would enjoy

As we have long maintained here at SB Nation, everything is professional wrestling. Things are not going well for the Houston Texans this Sunday. Their offense has been inept against the visiting Washington Commanders. Quarterback Davis Mills threw a Pick-Six on Houston’s opening possession, and the Texans’ offense managed just five yards of total offense in the first half.
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

Steve Smith went off on ‘three-legged donkey’ Baker Mayfield

One of the things that comes with the territory when you’re a quarterback for the Carolina Panthers is hearing from Steve Smith. Like it or not (more often than not) Smitty is going to call you out for your mistakes, bury you under his experience, and walk the puddle dry.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold

The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAWRENCE, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
SB Nation

Jets-Patriots was devoid of fun until Marcus Jones’ stunning punt return TD

It looked like overtime was in the future. But then rookie punt returner Marcus Jones sent everyone home happy. After almost sixty minutes of putrid offensive play — or stellar defensive play depending on your point of view — the New England Patriots rookie stunned the New York Jets, and the NFL world, with an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown. The return broke a 3-3 tie, and gave the Patriots a 10-3 lead with just five second remaining.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

